Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Shutterstock, Inc. (the "Company") on May 23, 2023 (the "Initial 8-K"), the Company entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta") dated May 22, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement").





On June 23, 2023, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Giphy, Inc. ("Giphy") pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, whereby Meta has sold, and the Company has purchased, all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Giphy. The consideration payable by the Company pursuant to the Purchase Agreement is $53 million in net cash, inclusive of working capital.





The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants by the Company and Meta that are subject, in some cases, to specified exceptions and qualifications contained in the Purchase Agreement.





The foregoing summary of the Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text, terms and conditions of the Purchase Agreement, a copy of which was previously filed as Exhibit 2.1 to the Initial 8-K and incorporated herein by reference and has been included to provide investors and security holders with information regarding its terms. It is not intended to provide any other factual information about the Company, Meta or Giphy or to modify or supplement any factual disclosures about the Company in its public reports filed with the SEC. The Purchase Agreement includes representations, warranties and covenants of the parties thereto made solely for purposes of the Purchase Agreement and which may be subject to important qualifications and limitations agreed to by the parties thereto in connection with the negotiated terms of the transaction and the Purchase Agreement. Moreover, some of those representations and warranties may not be accurate or complete as of any specified date, may be subject to a contractual standard of materiality different from those generally applicable to the Company's SEC filings or may have been used for purposes of allocating risk among the parties thereto rather than establishing matters as facts.





Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements of Businesses Acquired.





The financial statements required by this Item 9.01(a) are not included in this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company intends to file such financial statements by amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K not later than 71 calendar days after the date this Current Report on Form 8-K is required to be filed.





(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.





The pro forma financial information required by this Item 9.01(b) is not included in this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company intends to file such pro forma financial information by amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K not later than 71 calendar days after the date this Current Report on Form 8-K is required to be filed.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding guidance, industry prospects, future business, future results of operations or financial condition, new or planned features, products or services, management strategies and our competitive position. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "potential," "opportunities" and other similar expressions and the negatives of such expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in other documents that the Company may file from time to time with the SEC. Factors related to the transactions discussed in this document that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include: potential litigation relating to the transaction that could be instituted; the effects of disruption to our or the target's respective businesses; our ability to achieve the benefits from the transaction, including monetization; our ability to









effectively integrate the acquired operations into our operations; our ability to retain key target personnel; and the effects of any unknown liabilities. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, the Company's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K are made only as of this date and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

