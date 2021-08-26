Shutterstock : Editorial Launches Rights And Clearance Service

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the launch of Rights and Clearance, a dedicated service for Shutterstock's global customer base that obtains third party permissions across the entire portfolio of assets for promotional use in advertisements, social campaigns, marketing materials and more, enabling our customers to create with confidence.

Shutterstock's Rights and Clearance service connects Shutterstock's customers with a team of global experts for seamless and efficient content clearing and permissions across an array of promotional uses. Shutterstock's comprehensive library of over 380 million assets across photo, video, music and 3D is an unparalleled offering of premium content, including exclusive collections, such as the Condé Nast Collection, the LIFE Picture Collection, and the A+E Networks® Archive.

Shutterstock's Rights and Clearance is an extension of Asset Assurance™, a service launched in 2020 for licensing editorial images and footage for commercial and creative campaigns. In addition to securing a commercial license to use editorial content for campaigns, Asset Assurance™ guarantees the necessary indemnification, protecting customers from potential model or property claims.

"Rights and Clearance is an immensely valuable service, leveraging the experience of best-in-class commercial licensing professionals to clear multiple subjects: from iconic personalities, historical events and archival photos and footage, to sports, entertainment and celebrity content," said Corky Balch, Senior Director of Rights and Clearance at Shutterstock. "At Shutterstock, we will be offering a personalized, white glove service to our customers that's fast, efficient and all-inclusive, so that creators can focus on what they do best -- creating."

For more information about Rights and Clearances, visit https://www.shutterstock.com/business/editorial-rights-and-clearance.

