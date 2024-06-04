Press Release Reka Announces Partnership with Shutterstock

New York, NY, June 4, 2024 -View or download this release here.


About Shutterstock, Inc.


Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service-all using the latest in innovative technology-Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.


Press Contact


Lori Rodney

press@shutterstock.com

917-563-4991


Back

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Shutterstock Inc. published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 14:11:07 UTC.