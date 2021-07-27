Shutterstock : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Raises 2021 Full Year Guidance (Form 8-K) 07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Shutterstock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Raises 2021 Full Year Guidance New York, NY - July 27, 2021 - Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (the 'Company'), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Commenting on the Company's performance, Stan Pavlovsky, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Revenue growth accelerated in the second quarter supported by robust demand across revenue channels, content types and product offerings. Our subscription offerings are resonating strongly in the market and we are encouraged by the execution in our enterprise revenue channel. 'I am also excited to launch Shutterstock.AI and welcome Pattern89, Datasine and Shotzr to Shutterstock. The acquisition of these leading artificial intelligence platforms will power our predictive performance capabilities to help creatives and customers accomplish their goals by making more data-informed content decisions.'

Second Quarter 2021 highlights compared to Second Quarter 2020: Financial Highlights •Revenue increased 19% to $189.9 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 16%. •Income from operations increased 47% to $33.2 million. •Net income increased 55% to $29.5 million. •Adjusted EBITDA increased 43% to $53.1 million. •Diluted EPS increased by 49% to $0.79 per share. •Adjusted net income per diluted share increased by 65% to $1.02 per share.

Key Operating Metrics •Subscribers increased 44% to 321,000. •Subscriber revenue increased 25% to $78.1 million. •Average revenue per customer, increased 9% to $356. •Paid downloads increased 2% to 44.9 million. •Revenue per download increased 16% to $4.17. •Image collection expanded 12% to approximately 380 million images. •Footage collection expanded 16% to approximately 22 million clips.

Shutterstock Acquires Three Artificial Intelligence Platforms In July 2021, Shutterstock acquired Pattern89 Inc., Datasine Limited and assets from Shotzr, Inc. The aggregate cash consideration was approximately $35 million, and is subject to customary working capital and other adjustments, paid from existing cash on hand.



1

SHUTTERSTOCK INVESTOR RELATIONS MICRO SITE Accessible at content.shutterstock.com/investor-report/index.html.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS Revenue Second quarter revenue of $189.9 million increased $30.7 million or 19% as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Revenue generated through our E-commerce sales channel increased 23% as compared to the second quarter of 2020, to $120.7 million, and represented 64% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2021. E-commerce revenue growth was driven by higher subscriber revenue and also benefited from our acquisition of TurboSquid on February 1, 2021. Revenue from our Enterprise sales channel increased 13% as compared to the second quarter of 2020, to $69.2 million, and represented 36% of second quarter revenue in 2021. Enterprise revenue growth was driven by billings momentum over the last several quarters, supported by sales execution, and the introduction of new subscription products such as SMB Flex. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 16% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. On a constant currency basis, E-commerce revenue increased by 20% in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the second quarter of 2020. On a constant currency basis, Enterprise revenue increased by 9% in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Net income and net income per diluted share Net income of $29.5 million increased $10.5 million as compared to $19.0 million for the second quarter in 2020. Net income per diluted share was $0.79, as compared to $0.53 for the same period in 2020. This increase is due primarily to increased revenue in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020, which has outpaced the growth of expenses. Growth in our operating expenses was driven by higher royalty expense related to our increased revenues, increased sales commissions associated with higher enterprise billings and non-cash compensation expense associated with certain performance-based awards. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.02 as compared to $0.62 for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.40 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA of $53.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $16.0 million, or 43%, as compared to the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to increased revenue, and to our margin expansion initiatives. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 27.9% from 23.3% in the second quarter of 2020.

SECOND QUARTER LIQUIDITY Our cash and cash equivalents increased by $47.1 million to $411.0 million at June 30, 2021, as compared with $363.9 million as of March 31, 2021. This increase was driven by $71.4 million of net cash provided by our operating activities, partially offset by $9.8 million used in investing activities and $14.4 million used in financing activities. Net cash provided by our operating activities was favorably affected by our increased operating income, in addition to changes in the timing of payments pertaining to operating expenses. Cash used in investing activities primarily consists $6.8 million related to capital expenditures. Cash used in financing activities consists primarily of $7.7 million related to the payment of the quarterly cash dividend and $7.2 million paid in settlement of tax withholding obligations related to employee stock-based compensation awards. Free cash flow was $61.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $39.3 million from the second quarter of 2020. This change was primarily driven by higher cash flows from operating activities.

2

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.21 and $0.42 per common share, respectively, or $7.7 million and $15.3 million, respectively. On July 19, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.21 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on September 16, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2021.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Subscribers (end of period)(1) 321,000 223,000 321,000 223,000 Subscriber revenue (in millions)(2) $ 78.1 $ 62.7 $ 154.6 $ 126.6 Average revenue per customer (last twelve months)(3) $ 356 $ 326 $ 356 $ 326 Paid downloads (in millions)(4) 44.9 44.0 90.7 90.8 Revenue per download(5) $4.17 $3.61 $4.07 $3.51 Content in our collection (end of period, in millions)(6): Images 380 340 380 340 Footage clips 22 19 22 19 KEY OPERATING METRICS _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period. (2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period. (3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period. (4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude custom content and downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free image of the week. (5) Revenue per download is the amount of content-related revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from custom content and the impact of revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses. (6) Represents approved images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and footage (in number of clips) in our library on shutterstock.com at the end of the period. This collection metric excludes content that is not uploaded directly to our site but is available for license by our customers through an application program interface, custom content and certain content that may be licensed for editorial use only.

2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE The Company's revised expectations for the full year 2021 are as follows: •Revenue of $740 million to $750 million, representing annual growth of 11% to 12.5%, an increase from the previous guidance of $720 million to $730 million. •Adjusted EBITDA of between $175 million to $180 million, an increase from the previous guidance of $171 million to $177 million. •Adjusted net income per diluted share of between $2.80 to $2.95, an increase from the previous guidance of $2.78 to $2.93 per diluted share.

3

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES To supplement Shutterstock's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, Shutterstock's management considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, collectively referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow. Shutterstock defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, interest income and expense and income taxes; adjusted EBITDA margin as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to revenue; adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the estimated tax impact of such adjustments; adjusted net income per diluted common share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares; revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis as the increase in current period revenues over prior period revenues, utilizing fixed exchange rates for translating foreign currency revenues for all periods in the comparison; billings as revenue adjusted for the change in deferred revenue during the period; and free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures, content acquisition, and, with respect to the year ended December 31, 2020, a payment associated with long-term incentives related to our 2017 acquisition of Flashstock. These figures have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be considered only in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Shutterstock cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Shutterstock's management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow are useful to investors because these measures enable investors to analyze Shutterstock's operating results on the same basis as that used by management. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information to investors about the performance of the Company's overall business because such measures eliminate the effects of unusual or other infrequent charges that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's underlying operating performance; and revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) provides useful information to investors by eliminating the effect of foreign currency fluctuations that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's operating performance. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability for investors in assessing Shutterstock's financial reporting. Shutterstock's management believes that free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in property and equipment to support the Company's ongoing business operations and after excluding the impact of nonrecurring payments associated with long-term incentives related to our 2017 acquisition of Flashstock, and provides them with the same measures that management uses as the basis for making resource allocation decisions. Shutterstock's management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing the business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of Shutterstock's business operations, financial performance and overall liquidity; (ii) facilitate management's internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of its business operations; (iii) facilitate management's external comparisons of the results of its overall business to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels; (iv) review and assess the operating performance of Shutterstock's management team and, together with other operational objectives, as a measure in evaluating employee compensation and bonuses; (v) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments; and (vi) plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments. Reconciliations of the differences between adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, billings, free cash flow, and the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are presented under the headings 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP' and 'Supplemental Financial Data' immediately following the Consolidated Balance Sheets. We do not provide a reconciliation of 4

adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted net income per diluted share guidance to net income per diluted share guidance, because we are unable to calculate with reasonable certainty the impact of potential future transactions, including, but not limited to, capital structure transactions, restructuring, acquisitions, divestitures or other events and asset impairments, without unreasonable effort. These amounts depend on various factors and could have a material impact on net income and net income per diluted share, but may be excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE INFORMATION The Company will discuss its second quarter and full year financial results during a teleconference today, July 27, 2021, at 8:30 AM ET. The conference call can be accessed in the U.S. at (844) 634-1442 or outside the U.S. at (615) 247-0239 with the conference ID# 5195865. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available simultaneously at http://investor.shutterstock.com Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of Shutterstock's website. A telephone replay of the call will also be available until August 3, 2021 in the U.S. at (855) 859-2056 or outside the U.S. at (404) 537-3406 with the conference ID# 5195865. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://investor.shutterstock.com

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos, 3D models and music. Working with its growing community of over 1.8 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 380 million images and more than 22 million video clips available. Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering. For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

5

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, particularly in the discussion under the caption '2021 Guidance Update.' All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding guidance, industry prospects, future business, future results of operations or financial condition, future dividends, our ability to consummate acquisitions and integrate the businesses we have acquired or may acquire into our existing operations, new or planned features, products or services, management strategies, our competitive position and the COVID-19 pandemic. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' 'should,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'aim,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'seek,' 'potential,' 'opportunities' and other similar expressions and the negatives of such expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed under the caption 'Risk Factors' in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on February 11, 2021 (our '2020 Form 10-K'), and in our consolidated financial statements, related notes, and the other information appearing elsewhere in the 2020 Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 27, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and Shutterstock does not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein after the date of this press release to reflect actual results or future events or circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact Press Contact Chris Suh Aimée Leabon ir@shutterstock.com press@shutterstock.com 646-257-4825 917-563-4991

6

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 189,912 $ 159,230 $ 373,193 $ 320,515 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 67,757 63,811 129,589 132,934 Sales and marketing 45,896 35,557 87,817 78,217 Product development 11,993 12,485 22,724 25,554 General and administrative 31,041 24,832 61,720 55,484 Total operating expenses 156,687 136,685 301,850 292,189 Income from operations 33,225 22,545 71,343 28,326 Other income / (expense), net 1,323 149 (1,139) 662 Income before income taxes 34,548 22,694 70,204 28,988 Provision for income taxes 5,094 3,707 11,236 5,683 Net income $ 29,454 $ 18,987 $ 58,968 $ 23,305 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.53 $ 1.62 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.53 $ 1.58 $ 0.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,570 35,652 36,453 35,587 Diluted 37,189 35,906 37,218 35,894

7

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 411,046 $ 428,574 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,425 and $4,942 49,756 43,846 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,615 16,650 Total current assets 484,417 489,070 Property and equipment, net 49,990 50,906 Right-of-use assets 36,336 39,552 Intangibles assets, net 46,409 25,765 Goodwill 149,069 89,413 Deferred tax assets, net 7,867 13,566 Other assets 21,764 21,372 Total assets $ 795,852 $ 729,644 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,402 $ 2,442 Accrued expenses 73,889 67,909 Contributor royalties payable 30,317 26,336 Deferred revenue 161,935 149,843 Other liabilities 10,993 10,399 Total current liabilities 282,536 256,929 Lease liabilities 38,678 41,620 Other non-current liabilities 9,304 9,170 Total liabilities 330,518 307,719 Commitment and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 39,173 and 38,803 shares issued and 36,615 and 36,245 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 392 389 Treasury stock, at cost; 2,558 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (100,027) (100,027) Additional paid-in capital 360,404 360,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,391) (7,681) Retained earnings 211,956 168,305 Total stockholders' equity 465,334 421,925 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 795,852 $ 729,644

8

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 29,454 $ 18,987 $ 58,968 $ 23,305 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,152 10,851 20,243 21,370 Deferred taxes 2,215 1,079 1,782 693 Non-cash equity-based compensation 9,686 3,636 17,896 9,396 Bad debt expense (313) 428 213 1,086 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (164) (3,952) (6,056) (3,279) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets 3,414 2,256 (5,892) 49 Accounts payable and other current and non-current liabilities 6,431 (1,759) 6,359 (4,045) Long-term incentives related to acquisitions - - - (7,759) Contributor royalties payable 2,119 (1,391) 1,750 (840) Deferred revenue 8,394 (651) 11,953 (3,633) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 71,388 $ 29,484 $ 107,216 $ 36,343 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (6,789) (6,247) (15,337) (13,966) Business combination, net of cash acquired - - (72,165) - Acquisition of content (2,907) (854) (3,396) (1,577) Security deposit (payment) / release (54) 74 (65) 105 Net cash used in investing activities $ (9,750) $ (7,027) $ (90,963) $ (15,438) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of stock options 492 629 1,801 629 Cash paid related to settlement of employee taxes related to RSU vesting (7,195) (1,675) (20,229) (3,436) Payment of cash dividend (7,671) (6,058) (15,317) (12,098) Net cash used in financing activities $ (14,374) $ (7,104) $ (33,745) $ (14,905) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (144) 93 (36) (717) Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 47,120 15,446 (17,528) 5,283 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 363,926 295,711 428,574 305,874 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 411,046 $ 311,157 $ 411,046 $ 311,157 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 6,132 $ 433 $ 9,495 $ 927

9



Shutterstock, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In thousands, except per share information) (unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow are not financial measures prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 29,454 $ 18,987 $ 58,968 $ 23,305 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 10,152 10,851 20,243 21,370 Non-cash equity-based compensation 9,686 3,636 17,896 9,396 Other adjustments, net (1) (1,323) (149) 1,139 (662) Provision for income taxes 5,094 3,707 11,236 5,683 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,063 $ 37,032 $ 109,482 $ 59,092 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.9 % 23.3 % 29.3 % 18.4 % ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (1)Other adjustments, net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and interest income and expense.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 29,454 $ 18,987 $ 58,968 $ 23,305 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments: Non-cash equity-based compensation 9,686 3,636 17,896 9,396 Tax effect of non-cash equity-based compensation (2) (2,276) (854) (4,205) (2,208) Acquisition-related amortization expense 1,400 514 2,499 1,082 Tax effect of acquisition-related amortization expense (2) (329) (121) (587) (254) Adjusted net income $ 37,935 $ 22,162 $ 74,571 $ 31,321 Net income per diluted share $ 0.79 $ 0.53 $ 1.58 $ 0.65 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.02 $ 0.62 $ 2.00 $ 0.87 Weighted average diluted shares 37,189 35,906 37,218 35,894 ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (2)Statutory tax rates are used to calculate the tax effect of the adjustments.

10

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Revenues $ 189,912 $ 159,230 $ 373,193 $ 320,515 Revenue growth 19 % (2) % 16 % (1) % Revenue growth on a constant currency basis 16 % (1) % 13 % (1) % E-commerce revenues $ 120,715 $ 98,164 $ 239,115 $ 197,900 Revenue growth: E-commerce 23 % 1 % 21 % 1 % Revenue growth: E-commerce on a constant currency basis 20 % 2 % 18 % 2 % Enterprise revenues $ 69,197 $ 61,066 $ 134,078 $ 122,615 Revenue growth: Enterprise 13 % (6) % 9 % (6) % Revenue growth: Enterprise on a constant currency basis 9 % (5) % 6 % (5) %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 71,388 $ 29,484 $ 107,216 $ 36,343 Capital expenditures (6,789) (6,247) (15,337) (13,966) Content acquisition (2,907) (854) (3,396) (1,577) Payments associated with long-term incentives related to acquisitions - - - 7,759 Free cash flow $ 61,692 $ 22,383 $ 88,483 $ 28,559

11

Shutterstock, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 Subscribers (end of period, in thousands) (1) 321 306 281 255 223 209 194 184 Subscriber revenue (in millions) (2) $ 78.1 $ 76.5 $ 71.1 $ 67.6 $ 62.7 $ 63.9 $ 60.5 $ 60.1 Average revenue per customer (last twelve months) (3) $ 356 $ 342 $ 333 $ 328 $ 326 $ 329 $ 330 $ 327 Paid downloads (in millions) (4) 44.9 45.8 45.8 43.4 44.0 46.8 47.7 46.3 Revenue per download (5) $ 4.17 $ 3.96 $ 3.91 $ 3.79 $ 3.61 $ 3.42 $ 3.44 $ 3.40 Content in our collection (end of period, in millions): (6) Images 380 370 360 350 340 330 314 297 Footage clips 22 21 21 20 19 18 17 16 Historical Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 (in millions) E-commerce revenue $ 120.7 $ 118.4 $ 111.8 $ 102.8 $ 98.2 $ 99.7 $ 100.9 $ 96.2 Enterprise revenue 69.2 64.9 69.1 62.4 61.1 61.5 65.5 62.8 Total revenue $ 189.9 $ 183.3 $ 180.9 $ 165.2 $ 159.2 $ 161.3 $ 166.4 $ 159.1 Change in total deferred revenue $ 8.3 $ 3.8 $ 5.2 $ 6.4 $ (0.7) $ (3.0) $ 4.4 $ 0.4 Total billings $ 198.2 $ 187.1 $ 186.1 $ 171.7 $ 158.6 $ 158.2 $ 170.8 $ 159.5 Revenue by Sales Channel and Billings(7)

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (1)Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period. (2)Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period. (3)Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period. (4)Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude custom content and downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free image of the week. (5)Revenue per download is defined as the amount of revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from custom content and the impact of revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses. (6)Represents approved images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and footage (in number of clips) in our library on shutterstock.com at the end of the period. This collection metric excludes content that is not uploaded directly to our site but is available for license by our customers through an application program interface, custom content and certain content that may be licensed for editorial use only. (7)Certain amounts in the table may not foot due to rounding.

12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Shutterstock Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 11:09:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SHUTTERSTOCK, INC. 07:20a SHUTTERSTOCK : 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Presentation PU 07:20a SHUTTERSTOCK : Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:10a SHUTTERSTOCK : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Raises 2021 Full Ye.. PU 07:10a SHUTTERSTOCK : AI to offer computer vision and predictive performance solutions .. PU 07:09a SHUTTERSTOCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R.. AQ 07:07a SHUTTERSTOCK, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits.. AQ 07:06a SHUTTERSTOCK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F.. AQ 07:02a SHUTTERSTOCK : Earnings Flash (SSTK) SHUTTERSTOCK Reports Q2 Revenue $189.9M, vs.. MT 07:02a SHUTTERSTOCK : Earnings Flash (SSTK) SHUTTERSTOCK Posts Q2 EPS $1.02, vs. Street.. MT 07:01a SHUTTERSTOCK : Announces Formation Of Shutterstock.AI And The Acquisition Of Thr.. PR