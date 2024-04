NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality creative content for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, will report its first quarter 2024 business and financial results on Thursday May 2, 2024 before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The conference call is being webcast live and can be accessed by either visiting the Company's website at https://investor.shutterstock.com or clicking here for direct access. The webcast is listen-only.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website on the same day at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ) is a leading global creative platform offering high-quality creative content for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies. Fueled by millions of creators around the world, a growing data engine and a dedication to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production services—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

