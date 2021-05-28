Shutterstock : 2021 Proxy Statement Supplement 2

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

This supplement (the "Supplement") to the Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed by Shutterstock, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2021, as supplemented on April 23, 2021 (collectively, the "Proxy Statement") is being filed to provide a reference to the specific pages in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K(the "2020 Annual Report") containing the required GAAP reconciliation and other information required by Regulation G and Item 10(e) with respect to the non-GAAPfinancial measures included in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Section1 - Executive Summary-2020Business Highlights" section of the Proxy Statement. While a prominent cross reference to the GAAP reconciliation contained in the Company's 2020 Annual Report was included, the specific page references were inadvertently omitted.

The "Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Section 1 - Executive Summary-2020 Business Highlights" section of the Proxy Statement is hereby supplemented to read as follows (emphasis added):

2020 Business Highlights(1)

Fiscal 2020 was a year of unprecedented business circumstances that presented both challenges as well as opportunities for us. During fiscal 2020, we continued to grow and make strategic investments while navigating our business through the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we completed a successful fiscal 2020 where we grew net revenue and active subscribers, grew our capabilities through strategic asset acquisitions and made further investments in talent and technology infrastructure.

Over 2.0 million active, paying customers contributed to our revenue in 2020. As of the end of fiscal 2020, more than 1.6 million approved contributors made their images, footage and music tracks available in our collection, which has grown to more than 360 million images and more than 21 million footage clips as of December 31, 2020. This makes our collection of content one of the largest of its kind, and we delivered

180.0 million paid downloads to our customers across all of our brands during fiscal 2020. The majority of our content licenses and 62% of our revenue came from our E-commerce sales channel in fiscal 2020.

Over the course of fiscal 2020, we invested aggressively in product development and cloud-based hosting infrastructure to support the quality of the user experience we provide on our websites, especially the efficiency and speed with which our search interfaces and algorithms help customers find and download the content that they need, the degree to which our websites have been localized for our global user base, the degree to which we make use of the large quantity of data we collect about image, footage and music and search patterns, and the security of user information on our platform. We intend to continue to invest in these areas, to the extent that we can improve the customer experience and increase the efficiency with which we deploy new products and features.

The highlights of our 2020 performance amidst the pandemic include: