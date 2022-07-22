Log in
    2405   TW0002405008

SHUTTLE INC.

(2405)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
13.30 TWD   +1.92%
Announcement of the change of the Company's Chinese name from「浩鑫股份有限公司」to「輔信科技股 份有限公司」(Announcement period: 2022/7/7-2022/10/6)

07/22/2022 | 07:14pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SHUTTLE INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/23 Time of announcement 07:00:02
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of the Company's 
Chinese name from「浩鑫股份有限公司」to「輔信科技股
份有限公司」(Announcement period: 2022/7/7-2022/10/6)
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event : 2022/07/06
2.Company name : 輔信科技股份有限公司(Shuttle Inc.)
3.Relationship to the Company(please enter"head office"or "subsidiaries") : head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios : NA
5.Cause of occurrence : 
(1)Date of registration approved / Date of occurrence of the event : 2022/07/06
(2)Date of resolution of shareholders meeting : 2022/06/08
(3)Company Name(Before) : 浩鑫股份有限公司(Shuttle Inc.)
(4)Company Name(After Changed) : 輔信科技股份有限公司(Shuttle Inc.)
(5)Symbol(Before) : Shuttle
(6)Symbol(After Changed) : Shuttle
6.Countermeasures : N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified : (1)The Company received the approval letter for a name change on July,7,2022, 
   from Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C.(Announced Date: July,6,2022).
(2)In accordance with Article 45 of "Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock 
   Exchange Corporation," the name change information shall be publicly 
   announced on MOPS for three consecutive months after receiving the 
   competent authority''s approval.
(3)The Company''s stock code remains "2405". 
(4)The Company''s stock name in Chinese is "輔信".
(5)The Company''s symbol in English remains "SHUTTLE" and the Company's English 
   name remains "SHUTTLE INC."
(6)Regarding the matters of the exchange of securities certificates due to the 
   Company''s name change, a separate announcement .

Disclaimer

Shuttle Inc. published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 23:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
