Announcement of the change of the Company's Chinese name from「浩鑫股份有限公司」to「輔信科技股 份有限公司」(Announcement period: 2022/7/7-2022/10/6)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event : 2022/07/06 2.Company name : 輔信科技股份有限公司(Shuttle Inc.) 3.Relationship to the Company(please enter"head office"or "subsidiaries") : head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios : NA 5.Cause of occurrence : (1)Date of registration approved / Date of occurrence of the event : 2022/07/06 (2)Date of resolution of shareholders meeting : 2022/06/08 (3)Company Name(Before) : 浩鑫股份有限公司(Shuttle Inc.) (4)Company Name(After Changed) : 輔信科技股份有限公司(Shuttle Inc.) (5)Symbol(Before) : Shuttle (6)Symbol(After Changed) : Shuttle 6.Countermeasures : N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified : (1)The Company received the approval letter for a name change on July,7,2022, from Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C.(Announced Date: July,6,2022). (2)In accordance with Article 45 of "Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation," the name change information shall be publicly announced on MOPS for three consecutive months after receiving the competent authority''s approval. (3)The Company''s stock code remains "2405". (4)The Company''s stock name in Chinese is "輔信". (5)The Company''s symbol in English remains "SHUTTLE" and the Company's English name remains "SHUTTLE INC." (6)Regarding the matters of the exchange of securities certificates due to the Company''s name change, a separate announcement .