Certain A Shares of ShuYu Civilian Pharmacy Corp., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1109 days starting from 23-JUN-2021 to 6-JUL-2024.



Details:

The company?s holding shareholder Li Wenjie promised that Within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months.



Holding shareholder, actual controller Li Wenjie?s daughter Li Xiaohan, other relatives Li Wenqin, Liu Jijuan, Li Xiaohui, Liu Tianjia, Gao Ruyun promised that Within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Qin Guangxia promised that Within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Jinan Shuyu Jinyun Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Jinan Shuyu Tongcheng Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and Winan Shuyu Jinyang Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised that Within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Ali Health Technology (China) Co., Ltd. promised that Within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Directors, supervisors, management personnel Li Qiang, Wu Aihua, Meng Peng, Zhang Jiuheng, Li Wenjie and Qin Guangxia promised that During the term of service as director, supervisor, management personnel, the number of company shares transferred each year will not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Other shareholders Nanjing Huatai Big Health NO. 1 Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and Nanjing Daoxing Investment Management Center (General Partnership) promised that Within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.