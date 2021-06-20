Log in
DGAP-DD : SHW AG english

06/20/2021 | 06:16am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
20.06.2021 / 12:14 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form:  Pierer Industrie AG 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Dipl.-Ing. 
 
 First name:   Stefan 
 
 Last name(s): Pierer 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SHW AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200185EAICK4MYR83 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A1JBPV9 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition under the public purchase offer of April 30, 2021 (as of June 18, 2021) 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 19.00 EUR     1612872.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 19.00 EUR     1612872.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-18; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SHW AG 
              Stiewingstr. 111 
              73433 Aalen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.shw.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69220 20.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 393 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2020 -5,06 M -6,00 M -6,00 M
Net Debt 2020 47,5 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 122 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart SHW AG
Duration : Period :
SHW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wolfgang Plasser Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Karazmann Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rinnerberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eugen Meißner Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Pierer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHW AG0.00%145
CUMMINS INC.2.60%34 065
RHEINMETALL AG-2.82%4 309
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION34.51%3 818
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.13.82%3 151
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.2.35%3 137