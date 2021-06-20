DGAP-DD : SHW AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
20.06.2021 / 12:14
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
SHW AG
b) LEI
391200185EAICK4MYR83
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1JBPV9
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition under the public purchase offer of April 30, 2021 (as of June 18, 2021)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 1612872.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.00 EUR 1612872.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-18; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: SHW AG
Stiewingstr. 111
73433 Aalen
Germany
Internet: www.shw.de
