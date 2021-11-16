Log in
SHW AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/16/2021 | 12:03pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2021 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHW AG

b) LEI
391200185EAICK4MYR83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5B74

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition under the public purchase of April 30, 2021 (as of November 15, 2021 during the 3rd acceptance period)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 49419.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.00 EUR 49419.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHW AG
Stiewingstr. 111
73433 Aalen
Germany
Internet: www.shw.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71079  16.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249561&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
