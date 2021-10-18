SHW AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.10.2021 / 16:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dipl.-Ing. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Pierer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SHW AG b) LEI 391200185EAICK4MYR83 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E5B74 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition under the public purchase of April 30, 2021 (as of October 15, 2021 during the 3rd acceptance period) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 19.00 EUR 18430.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 19.00 EUR 18430.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 15/10/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: SHW AG Stiewingstr. 111 73433 Aalen Germany Internet: www.shw.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70659 18.10.2021

