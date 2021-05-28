Log in
    SW1   DE000A1JBPV9

SHW AG

(SW1)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Xetra - 04/19
19 EUR   0.00%
SHW AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/28/2021 | 02:57am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.05.2021 / 08:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHW AG

b) LEI
391200185EAICK4MYR83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1JBPV9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition under the public purchase offer of April 30, 2021 (as of May 27, 2021)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 1041751.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.00 EUR 1041751.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHW AG
Stiewingstr. 111
73433 Aalen
Germany
Internet: www.shw.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

67861  28.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
