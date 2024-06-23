51,016,140 Equity Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024.

These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1102 days starting from 17-JUN-2021 to 23-JUN-2024.



Details:

A total of 51,016,140 shares, amounting to an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue equity share capital of the company held by the promoters shall be locked in for a period of three years from the date of allotment.



The entire remaining pre-Issue equity share capital of the company, except the equity shares held by persons, who are employees and who continue to be employees as on the date of allotment, pursuant to allotment under Employees Stock Option Growth Plan 2018 and Employees Stock Option Loyalty Plan 2018, will be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of allotment.