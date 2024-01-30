By Rob Curran

Shares of SI-Bone rose after the medical-device maker received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to market its bone-implant device for more indications and applications.

Shares ticked up to $20.60 in premarket trading.

The Santa Clara, Calif, firm said it received 510(K) premarket clearance for its iFuse Bedrock Granite implant in a smaller diameter, with an indication for pediatric patients and expanded application.

SI-Bone's technology is used to treat muscular-skeletal disorders, as part of spinal fusion treatments.

