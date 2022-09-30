S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed

"The two countries are ready to work closely together to implement liquidity facilities when necessary, such as when financial instability is aggravated by the spread of liquidity crunch in major economies, including Korea," the ministry said in a statement said after a call between the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and South Korea finance minister Choo Kyung-ho.

The won is near its lowest level since March 2009, has weakened 17% against the surging U.S. dollar so far in 2022.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)