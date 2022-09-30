Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SI Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7070   JP3161610005

SI HOLDINGS PLC

(7070)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:47 2022-09-30 am EDT
398.00 JPY   +0.25%
09/30S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed
RE
09/30UK's Kwarteng promises to bring spending under control -The Telegraph
RE
09/30U.S. wheat harvest falls below forecasts, prices jump 4.5%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed

09/30/2022 | 10:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen visits South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to implement liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets if needed, Korea's finance ministry said after a teleconference between finance chiefs of the two countries.

"The two countries are ready to work closely together to implement liquidity facilities when necessary, such as when financial instability is aggravated by the spread of liquidity crunch in major economies, including Korea," the ministry said in a statement said after a call between the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and South Korea finance minister Choo Kyung-ho.

The won is near its lowest level since March 2009, has weakened 17% against the surging U.S. dollar so far in 2022.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SI HOLDINGS PLC
09/30S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed
RE
09/30UK's Kwarteng promises to bring spending under control -The Telegraph
RE
09/30U.S. wheat harvest falls below forecasts, prices jump 4.5%
RE
09/30EU antitrust regulators set Nov. 8 deadline for Microsoft, Activision decision
RE
09/30Exclusive-Tesla output forecast shows jump in Q4, growth through 2023 -sources
RE
09/30U.S. dollar share of global FX reserves rises in Q2; euro share slips -IMF data
RE
09/30Markets in Q3: Goldilocks fairlytale turns into bad bear nightmare
RE
09/30Lebanon will gradually phase in new official FX rate, PM says
RE
09/30Euro zone yields fall, German real rates in positive territory
RE
09/30Bank of England won't make emergency rate hike but will go big on Nov 3 - Reuters Poll
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 608 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
Net income 2022 246 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
Net Debt 2022 953 M 6,59 M 6,59 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 4 358 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 515
Free-Float 6,93%
Chart SI HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
SI Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SI HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoichi Yamane Chairman & President
Tatsunosuke Yajima Director
Hiroshi Haeno Director
Yoichiro Yasutake Outside Director
Yuji Yamamoto Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SI HOLDINGS PLC-17.77%30
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.85%127 318
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-26.95%53 869
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY28.87%19 369
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-33.80%18 803
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-27.65%14 531