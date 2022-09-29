Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SI Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7070   JP3161610005

SI HOLDINGS PLC

(7070)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:50 2022-09-29 am EDT
397.00 JPY   -0.25%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK government 'making right noises' about supply side reform, says Next boss

09/29/2022 | 04:20am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of British clothing retailer Next said on Thursday the government was "making all the right noises" about supply side reform but the "the jury's out" on whether its new economic strategy would succeed.

On Friday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng outlined plans for deep tax cuts and deregulation to snap the economy out of a long period of stagnation, triggering financial chaos.

But Next CEO Simon Wolfson said the UK needed supply side reform, particularly in terms of planning, economic migration and energy supply.

"Whether or not this project is a success or not will depend on two things," he told Reuters.

"Are they able to introduce the supply side measures that genuinely liberate the economy to the extent that the growth pays for the stimulus package?

"And secondly can they balance the books by cutting out some government expenditure that is wasteful or not necessary?"

Wolfson said the government should, for example, review the HS2 high-speed rail link.

Wolfson, who also sits in the upper house of Britain's parliament as a Conservative peer, was speaking after Next reported first-half results.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 608 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
Net income 2022 246 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
Net Debt 2022 953 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 4 358 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 515
Free-Float 6,93%
Chart SI HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
SI Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SI HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoichi Yamane Chairman & President
Tatsunosuke Yajima Director
Hiroshi Haeno Director
Yoichiro Yasutake Outside Director
Yuji Yamamoto Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SI HOLDINGS PLC-17.77%30
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.85%128 867
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-26.07%54 517
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-32.52%19 167
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY25.15%18 771
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-29.30%14 596