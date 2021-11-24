SI6 Metals : New Prospect Area With Multiple High Priority Drill Targets

ASX Code: Si6

25 November 2021

NEW PROSPECT AREA WITH MULTIPLE HIGH PRIORITY DRILL TARGETS

GENERATED FROM AMT SURVEYS

Highlights

Results from 10-line AMT Survey at Airstrip West have identified numerous high quality untested anomalies

Survey results from Maibele North pending

Multiple high priority drill targets have already been identified

The Company is progressing planning and approvals required for drilling which is expected to be a combination of reverse circulation and diamond drilling.

Si6 Metals Limited (ASX: Si6 or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the 10-line AMT surveying recently completed at the Airstrip West prospect, as part of the Company's extensive geophysical survey across the Maibele Base Metals Project in Botswana (see ASX Announcement 21/09/2021). Si6 is exploring for base and precious metals within the Limpopo Mobile Belt in Botswana, a district known for hosting major nickel and copper producing operations.

The Company's Botswana portfolio contains an advanced Ni-Cu-Co-PGE resource at the Maibele North prospect and previously drilled high-gradeCu-Ag discoveries at the Airstrip and Dibete prospects. Si6 is undertaking a multi-faceted exploration campaign employing a variety of ground geophysical techniques designed to target deeper mineralisation for follow-up drill testing. Si6 commenced a 34- line AMT survey across all three prospects (Maibele, Airstrip & Dibete) in September 2021 and has previously received and released the processed data for Dibete (see ASX Announcement 9/11/2021). The extension surveying at Maibele North is now complete and interpretations are awaited. Previous AMT surveys at Maibele North successfully mapped the known sulphide mineralisation and identified numerous deeper targets for drill testing (see ASX Announcement 14/07/2021).

Si6 Executive Chairman, Patrick Holywell stated, "The results in from the Airstrip West prospect continue to demonstrate how useful and successful the AMT survey technique is at identifying targets for us to further explore. From the 10 lines surveyed at Airport West, of significant note include deep responses evident in Lines 2-3,6 and 8-10which all present priority drill targets. Importantly, Line 10 shows a prominent, south dipping anomaly that is possibly a further strike extension to the zones in Lines 8 and 9.

Following results from our AMT survey at Maibele North, we will have then completed the 2021 geophysical survey programs where outstanding results have been achieved. We have been progressing drilling plans and in discussions with a number of parties in relation to obtaining necessary approvals and look forward to commencing drilling as soon possible."