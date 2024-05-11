SIA Engineering Company Limited ("SIAEC") announced to be appointed by Air India Limited ("Air India") as its Base Maintenance ("BM") strategic partner for the development of Air India's BM facilities located in Bangalore, India. As part of the partnership, SIAEC will work closely with Air India on the planning, construction, development and operationalisation of Air India's BM facilities in Bangalore. Projected to be ready in 2026, the BM facilities will comprise both widebody and narrowbody hangars, including associated repair shops, to support the growing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul ("MRO") needs of Air India Group's aircraft fleet.
SIA Engineering Company Limited
Equities
S59
SG1I53882771
Airport Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.29 SGD
|+1.33%
|+0.44%
|-3.38%
|May. 10
|SIA Engineering Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Apr. 10
|SIA Engineering Buys Back Shares
|MT
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.38%
|1.9B
|+7.19%
|28.42B
|+7.00%
|13.33B
|+12.84%
|12.74B
|+16.92%
|10.42B
|+7.97%
|9.65B
|-11.48%
|6.94B
|+8.03%
|6.42B
|-0.56%
|5.79B
|+39.67%
|3.62B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- S59 Stock
- News SIA Engineering Company Limited
- Air India Limited Appoints SIA Engineering Company Limited as Strategic Partner for Development of Base Maintenance Facilities in India