SIA Engineering Company Limited is engaged in the provision of airframe maintenance, component overhaul services, inventory technical management, line maintenance, technical ground handling services, and investment holdings. The Company's airframe and line maintenance segment provides airframe maintenance, line maintenance, and inventory technical management. The line maintenance program provides aircraft certification and technical ground handling services, such as push-back and towing, as well as the provision of aircraft ground support equipment and rectification work. Inventory technical management encompasses fleet technical management and inventory technical management services, which include the provision of comprehensive engineering and maintenance, repair and component overhaul (MRO) solutions that can be customized to provide maintenance support to airlines. The Companyâs engine and component segment provides component overhaul and engine repair and overhaul services.

Sector Airport Services