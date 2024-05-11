SIA Engineering Company Limited ("SIAEC") announced to be appointed by Air India Limited ("Air India") as its Base Maintenance ("BM") strategic partner for the development of Air India's BM facilities located in Bangalore, India. As part of the partnership, SIAEC will work closely with Air India on the planning, construction, development and operationalisation of Air India's BM facilities in Bangalore. Projected to be ready in 2026, the BM facilities will comprise both widebody and narrowbody hangars, including associated repair shops, to support the growing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul ("MRO") needs of Air India Group's aircraft fleet.