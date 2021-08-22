General Announcement::Minutes of the 39th Annual General Meeting of SIA Engineering Company Limited

As set out in the attendance records maintained by the Company

HELD BY ELECTRONIC MEANS ON FRIDAY, 23 JULY 2021 AT 11.00 A.M.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Mr Ng noted that uncertainty continues to prevail over the pace of recovery with the emergence of more transmissible variants of

CEO Mr Ng Chin Hwee began his presentation with an overview of the impact of COVID- 19 on the commercial aviation industry as well as the Company. As borders closed across the world with the surge in

Chairman next introduced CEO and CFO, who were present in person, and his fellow Board members, who were present via video conference. He also introduced the Company Secretary and the Company's auditors. He then invited CEO to deliver his presentation, which was also posted on SGXNet and the Company's website that morning.

Chairman thanked shareholders who submitted, in advance of the Meeting, questions related to the resolutions tabled. He informed the Meeting that the Company's responses were posted on SGXNet and the Company's website earlier in the morning. Chairman informed shareholders that questions could also be submitted via text on the live webcast portal, and the panel would endeavour to address all online questions received.

Voting for all the resolutions tabled at the Meeting was made solely by way of proxy. Proxy forms submitted at least 72 hours before the AGM were checked and found to be in order by the Company's share registrar and Tricor Singapore Pte Ltd, the scrutineers.

Results of the poll vote were as follows:

Resolution 1 sought shareholders' approval to receive and adopt the Directors' Statement, the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditors' Report, for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

There being no questions from shareholders, Chairman proceeded with the business to be transacted at the Meeting. He highlighted that all the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were ordinary resolutions. Each of the resolutions was decided by way of a poll based on votes under valid proxy forms received by the Company.

3.1 RESOLUTION 1: TO RECEIVE AND ADOPT THE DIRECTORS' STATEMENT, THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE AUDITORS' REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Mr Ng assured shareholders that the Company fully embraces the importance of pursuing sustainability practices, not only as a responsible corporate citizen, but also as an integral part of the aviation

Mr Ng reported that the Company continued with its Transformation efforts with planned investments of over S$40 million in the next 3 years. Lean and digitalisation form the core thrusts of the Company's Phase 2 Transformation journey to drive higher productivity, add value to the Group's customers and improve customer and staff experience. Pilot projects on Lean have yielded good outcomes and Lean will be implemented throughout the Company in FY2021/22. The Company's investment in digital infrastructure to enable data analytics and the rollout of digital products are in progress and measurable benefits should be seen this year.

Mr Ng explained that the economic impact caused by the

39th AGM 23 July 2021 Page 4 of 8 Total number of For Against shares represented Number of % Number of % by votes cast Shares Shares 896,376,765 896,291,165 99.99 85,600 0.01

3.1.4 Based on the results of the poll, Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 1 carried.

3.2 RESOLUTION 2: TO RE-ELECT DIRECTORS WHO ARE RETIRING BY ROTATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 90 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE

COMPANY (THE "CONSTITUTION")

3.2.1 Chairman informed that Mr Manohar Khiatani, Mr Chew Teck Soon, Ms Christina Hon Kwee Fong (Mrs Christina Ong) and Mr Ng Chin Hwee were retiring pursuant to Article 90. Mr Khiatani, Mr Chew, Mrs Ong and Mr Ng, being eligible for re-election, offered themselves for re-election, pursuant to Article 91.

3.2.2 Re-election of Mr Manohar Khiatani under Resolution 2.1: Chairman informed that upon re-election,Mr Khiatani, an Independent Director, would continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board Safety & Risk Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee.

3.2.3 Results of the poll vote were as follows:

Total number of For Against shares represented Number of % Number of % by votes cast Shares Shares 896,552,165 894,358,731 99.76 2,193,434 0.24

3.2.4 Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 2.1 carried.

3.2.5 Re-election of Mr Chew Teck Soon under Resolution 2.2: Chairman informed that

upon re-election, Mr Chew, an Independent Director, would continue to serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and as a member of the Nominating Committee and the Executive Committee.

3.2.6 Results of the poll vote were as follows:

Total number of For Against shares represented Number of % Number of % by votes cast Shares Shares 896,552,165 895,811,652 99.92 740,513 0.08

3.2.7 Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 2.2 carried.

3.2.8 Re-election of Ms Christina Hon Kwee Fong (Mrs Christina Ong) under Resolution 2.3: Chairman informed that upon re-election,Mrs Christina Ong, an Independent Director, would continue to serve as the Chairman of the Nominating Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee.