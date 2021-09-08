REPL::General Announcement::SIA Engineering Company Launches Lean Academy to Upskill Workforce and Boost Competitiveness

SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LAUNCHES LEAN ACADEMY TO UPSKILL WORKFORCE AND BOOST COMPETITIVENESS

Marks the latest milestone in SIAEC's Transformation journey

Aims to accelerate enterprise- and industry-wide adoption of Lean methodologies through tailored Lean training to meet the varying proficiency levels of the workforce

Training will initially serve the SIAEC workforce, with the training extended to the aviation community in the longer-term

SINGAPORE, 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 - SIA Engineering Company Limited ("SIAEC" or the "Company") today announced the launch of the Lean Academy. The ceremony was officiated by guest of honour, Minister of State for Education, Ms Gan Siow Huang.

Lean is a key thrust of SIAEC's Transformation journey to create greater value for its customers, workforce, and the aviation community as the Company readies itself to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 landscape. The launch of the Lean Academy reflects the Company's dedication towards continual re-skilling, upskilling and development of workforce capabilities to enhance competitiveness.

The Lean Academy is part of SIAEC's Transformation Phase 2 which was launched in January 2021. Of the S$40 million in planned investments for Transformation Phase 2 over the next three years, SIAEC will invest more than S$10 million to accelerate and sustain a Lean transformation enterprise-wide.

Lean involves a value-driven process to improve work processes through the adoption of Lean methodologies. SIAEC's adoption of Lean methodologies to optimise certain operational processes has achieved marked results in the pilot phase at the Line Maintenance and Base Maintenance units, with such projects attaining productivity improvements of up to 30% in check turnaround times for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, as well as shop and task output.

Building on this success, the Lean Academy will further accelerate enterprise-wide adoption of Lean methodologies by delivering tailored Lean training by qualified instructors to meet the varying proficiency levels of the workforce, while establishing Lean Certification to recognise the progressive attainment of Lean proficiency. In addition, the Lean Academy will also implement a Lean Accreditation Framework to certify and enable the Company's business units to achieve and progress in their Lean journeys. With Lean training, every individual will be empowered to contribute to improving work processes in their respective areas and sustain the culture of continuous improvement.