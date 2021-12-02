SIA Engineering : Extends Collaboration with Iacobucci HF Aerospace with Spares Distribution Agreement

PRESS OFFICE

SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY EXTENDS COLLABORATION WITH

IACOBUCCI HF AEROSPACE WITH SPARES DISTRIBUTION

AGREEMENT FOR APAC REGION

Extended collaboration in Asia-Pacific to distribute and sell spare parts for Iacobucci HF Aerospace's galley inserts such as Espresso Maker, Beverage Maker and Trash Compactor featured on premium cabins of major airlines

Vertical integration in the cabin Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) value chain and strengthens SIAEC's suite of cabin services

Providing faster and enhanced support on cabin spare parts supply chain in the region

Providing faster and enhanced support on cabin spare parts supply chain in the region

SINGAPORE, 2 DECEMBER 2021 - SIA Engineering Company Limited ("SIAEC" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a long-term distribution agreement with Iacobucci HF Aerospace S.P.A ("IHFA"), a cabin interior Original Equipment Manufacturer based in Ferentino, Italy, for major airframe manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing.

The agreement bolsters SIAEC's existing collaboration with IHFA as one of the authorised repair centers for IHFA's galley insert products in the region. Under the terms of the agreement, SIAEC is granted the rights in the Asia-Pacific region to distribute and sell spare parts required for the aftermarket activities of IHFA's galley insert products that are mainly featured on the premium cabins of current and next generation aircraft, including Airbus A350 and A320neo as well as Boeing 787, 777X and 737MAX.

Mr Ng Chin Hwee, SIAEC Chief Executive Officer, said, "SIAEC is delighted to extend our collaboration with IHFA that now vertically integrates the supply chain aspect into our cabin suite of services. By leveraging our extensive airline and fleet management experiences, we aim to augment our role in the region in facilitating better, more accessible and faster cabin aftermarket support to IHFA's existing airline and MRO customers."

Mr Lucio Iacobucci, IHFA President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited and proud to have extended the collaboration with SIAEC to implement a more innovative and efficient spare parts distribution system throughout the APAC region. Given SIAEC's extensive support network and experience, I am confident that our customers will immediately benefit from our collaboration and experience superior customer support through a more efficient supply chain flow in the region."