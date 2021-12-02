SIA Engineering : Extends Collaboration with Iacobucci HF Aerospace with Spares Distribution Agreement
12/02/2021 | 05:31am EST
PRESS OFFICE
SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY EXTENDS COLLABORATION WITH
IACOBUCCI HF AEROSPACE WITH SPARES DISTRIBUTION
AGREEMENT FOR APAC REGION
Extended collaboration in Asia-Pacific to distribute and sell spare parts for Iacobucci HF Aerospace's galley inserts such as Espresso Maker, Beverage Maker and Trash Compactor featured on premium cabins of major airlines
Vertical integration in the cabin Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) value chain and strengthens SIAEC's suite of cabin services
Providing faster and enhanced support on cabin spare parts supply chain in the region
SINGAPORE, 2 DECEMBER 2021 - SIA Engineering Company Limited ("SIAEC" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a long-term distribution agreement with Iacobucci HF Aerospace S.P.A ("IHFA"), a cabin interior Original Equipment Manufacturer based in Ferentino, Italy, for major airframe manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing.
The agreement bolsters SIAEC's existing collaboration with IHFA as one of the authorised repair centers for IHFA's galley insert products in the region. Under the terms of the agreement, SIAEC is granted the rights in the Asia-Pacific region to distribute and sell spare parts required for the aftermarket activities of IHFA's galley insert products that are mainly featured on the premium cabins of current and next generation aircraft, including Airbus A350 and A320neo as well as Boeing 787, 777X and 737MAX.
Mr Ng Chin Hwee, SIAEC Chief Executive Officer, said, "SIAEC is delighted to extend our collaboration with IHFA that now vertically integrates the supply chain aspect into our cabin suite of services. By leveraging our extensive airline and fleet management experiences, we aim to augment our role in the region in facilitating better, more accessible and faster cabin aftermarket support to IHFA's existing airline and MRO customers."
Mr Lucio Iacobucci, IHFA President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited and proud to have extended the collaboration with SIAEC to implement a more innovative and efficient spare parts distribution system throughout the APAC region. Given SIAEC's extensive support network and experience, I am confident that our customers will immediately benefit from our collaboration and experience superior customer support through a more efficient supply chain flow in the region."
The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share or the net tangible assets per share of the SIAEC Group for the financial year ending 31 March 2022. None of the Directors and controlling shareholders of SIAEC has any interest, direct or indirect, in the transaction, other than through their shareholdings (if any) in SIAEC.
* * *
About SIA Engineering Company (Company Registration No. 198201025C)www.siaec.com.sg
SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) is a major provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services in Asia-Pacific. SIAEC has a client base of more than 80 international carriers and aerospace equipment manufacturers. It provides line maintenance services at more than 25 airports in 7 countries, as well as airframe and component services on some of the most advanced and widely used commercial aircraft in the world. Apart from MRO services, SIAEC also offers a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions under its fleet management services.
The 22 subsidiaries and joint ventures with original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, United States and Vietnam increase the depth and breadth of the Company's service offerings. SIAEC has approvals from 26 national aviation regulatory authorities to provide MRO services for aircraft registered in the United States, Europe, China and other countries.
About Iacobucci HF Aerospace
www.iacobucci.aero
The Company is a worldwide leader in the development, production and distribution of galley inserts, trolleys and seating products for both commercial and business aviation. The Company boasts a consolidated experience in the design, production, certification and maintenance of Espresso Makers, Coffee Makers, Water Heaters, Trash Compactors, Induction Ovens, Cooking Stations, Trolleys, Standard Units, Seating Products, Accessories and consumables. During almost 50 years of experience in the aviation industry and a strong focus on product innovation, over the past 18 years, the Company has expanded largely its business, product portfolio and production capacity to better serve its loyal customers. Thanks to its premium, made in Italy, durable, and innovative range of products as well as its best in-class customer service, the Company is the 1st choice among elite Airlines and private jet customers throughout the world. The Company plays a leading role in the main international markets through direct and regional account in key Countries, in addition to a professional network presence of repair and maintenance authorized stations in the five Continents.
For more information, please contact: Ms Tan May Lyn
Manager Corporate
SIA Engineering Company Limited Tel: (65) 6548 1157
Email: maylyn_tan@singaporeair.com.sg
Ms Sabrina D'Avelli and Ms Monica Minotti Corporate Communication - President's Office Iacobucci HF Aerospace S.P.A
SIA Engineering Company Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:30:03 UTC.