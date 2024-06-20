DRIVING
Mission Statement
SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) is engaged in providing aviation engineering services of the highest quality, at competitive prices for customers and a profit to the Company.
SIAEC secured
SIAEC completed the
a component
acquisition of 49% of
NET
support
the share capital of
programme
Pos Aviation
PROFIT
with Air India
Engineering Services
$97.1
MILLION
SIAEC expanded
the scope of services for Scoot to include new Embraer E190-E2 Fleet
SIAEC signed an A321neo maintenance agreement with Hawaiian Airlines
SIAEC unit signed a lease agreement for hangar facilities in Subang, Malaysia
SIAEC completed the acquisition
of 10% additional stake in Jade Engineering
Corporate Profile
Listed on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange in 2000, SIAEC is one of the world's
leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) organisations.
SIAEC's one-stop maintenance facility in Singapore offers world-class MRO services to a client base of more than 80 international carriers and aerospace equipment manufacturers. Complementing its full spectrum of MRO services is its portfolio of 24 subsidiaries and joint ventures in 8 countries, forged with strategic partners and leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company holds certifications from 29 national airworthiness authorities worldwide.
2023/2024
AT A GLANCE
SIAEC and
REVENUE
Eaton signed an
agreement to
SIA Engineering
form a component
agreement to form a
(Philippines) and
$1,094.2
partnership for
MRO joint venture
SIAEC and Cambodia
Embraer to explore
in Malaysia
Airport Investment
further
Co., Ltd. signed an
E-Jets E2 series
MILLION
Asia Pacific Aircraft
Line Maintenance joint
MRO services
Component
venture in Cambodia
Services expanded
its component repair
SIAEC and Thales to explore
SIAEC and Xiamen Iport
capabilities with
business development
Group to explore MRO
additional
and collaboration
collaboration in Fujian,
licenses from
opportunities in the
China
Honeywell
Asia-Pacific region
C O N T E N T S
02
Chairman's Message
26
Continuous Improvement
204 Shareholding Statistics
05
Corporate Calendar
29
Corporate Governance
206 Share Price and Turnover
06
Board of Directors
69
Risk Management
207 Notice of Annual General Meeting
14
Key Executives
76
Sustainability
218 Additional Information on
18
The Year in Review
81
Statistical Highlights
■
Directors Seeking Re-election
20
Business Review
82
Financials
Proxy Form
ANNUAL REPORT 2023/24
SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY 1
Chairman's Message
MR TANG KIN FEI
Chairman
Dear Shareholders,
The financial year ended 31 March 2024 (FY2023/24) marked SIA Engineering Company's (SIAEC) return to an operating profit for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic four years ago.
Amid a strong recovery in air travel demand, global air passenger traffic volume for the year 2023 was approximately 94.0%1 of the 2019 pre-pandemic level compared to 68.5%2 in 2022. In Asia-Pacific, it reached 86.0%3, up from 44.1%2 in the prior year. In parallel with this improvement, the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services market grew by 31.0% year-on-year, from $77.0 billion in 20224 to $101.0 billion in 20235, reaching 98.0% of its 2019 value.
SIAEC has been able to capitalise on the demand recovery with its core strategy of expanding capacity, capabilities and geographical presence, along with efforts to manage cost amid inflationary pressures and enhance productivity through its Continuous Improvement programme.
In FY2023/24, the number of flights handled by Line Maintenance Singapore was 39.1% higher than in the previous financial year. Flight recovery (percentage of pre- COVID levels) in March 2024 was 94.4%, an improvement of
15.7 percentage points over 78.7% in March 2023. Likewise, the total number of maintenance checks at Base Maintenance in Singapore and Clark grew almost 30.0% as demand increased and new customers were secured.
Our Component Services unit secured a 12-year Inventory Technical Management (ITM) agreement with Air India Group, expanding the ITM fleet under our management to 186 aircraft, from 109 aircraft previously. Our Engine Services unit
- International Air Transport Association (IATA), 31 January 2024
- IATA, December 2022
- IATA, 19 February 2024
- Oliver Wyman, Global Fleet and MRO Market Forecast 2023-2033
- Oliver Wyman, Global Fleet And MRO Market Forecast 2024-2034
- Singapore Economic Development Board, 1 March 2024
improved its operational resilience amid industry supply chain challenges by increasing its Work-in-Progress capacity at our quick-turn engine maintenance facility by 67.0%, from 12 to
20 engines. At the same time, we broadened our engine test capability to include CFM LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines.
Notwithstanding the industry supply chain challenges, most of our engine and component MRO Joint Ventures (JVs) performed better on the back of higher engine deliveries and component repair volume.
As a result of higher business volume and charging rates, our revenue in FY2023/24 grew 37.5% year-on-year to $1,094.2 million while net profit increased 46.2% to $97.1 million. We posted our first full-year operating profit in four years of $2.3 million, reversing the operating loss of $26.3 million a year ago.
The Board of Directors has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 6.0 Singapore cents per share for FY2023/24. If it is approved by shareholders, our full-year ordinary dividend would be 8.0 cents per share (including the interim dividend of 2.0 cents per share paid earlier), representing 93.0% of net profit.
MRO Demand Continues to Grow
Looking ahead, the global MRO market is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2024 and 20345. For Asia-Pacific (including China and India), the CAGR forecast for the same period is 1.9%. The aircraft fleet size in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the world's largest by 2034 on the back of a steady increase in passenger traffic. As one of the region's key aerospace hubs, Singapore is projected to benefit from this growth. Aerospace companies here, including some of our JVs, have earmarked over $750.0 million for investment projects over the next three to five years6.
Even as we pursue opportunities to tap the growing demand, we remain vigilant of factors such as a tight labour market, inflationary pressures, the rapid increase in cost and elevated interest rates, supply chain disruptions and macroeconomic uncertainties arising from geopolitical conflicts.
Thus far, SIAEC has been able to navigate these challenges. We continue to actively recruit maintenance personnel to keep pace with the recovery in flight volumes and business activity. We have not let up our efforts to boost operational productivity and efficiency, and to reskill and upskill our workforce. In this regard, we are focused on scaling up Lean, digitalisation and automation initiatives under our Continuous Improvement programme.
Expanding Our Business
As MRO demand continues to grow, our eyes are firmly set on the future of SIAEC and how we can further expand our business to drive sustainable performance and long-term value for our stakeholders. We continue to lay the groundwork for broadening our capabilities, expanding capacity and exploring more opportunities in growth markets. Core to these plans are the synergistic partnerships and joint ventures that we have established in key markets across the region.
Last year, we extended our Line Maintenance International network to Malaysia through a 49% stake in Pos Aviation Engineering Services, increasing our reach to 33 airports in eight countries. By March 2025, we expect to have a presence in Cambodia through a 51%-owned JV with Cambodia Airport Investment, which will set up line maintenance services at the future Techo Takhmao International Airport in Phnom Penh.
To meet the rising demand for aircraft maintenance checks, SIAEC's third base maintenance hub located at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Malaysia is expected to be operational by late 2025. Two hangars, with a combined capacity of six concurrent aircraft checks, will boost our base maintenance capacity and complement our component and line maintenance JVs in Malaysia. Given the lower operating cost environment, we see a strategic advantage in setting up shop in Malaysia and have leased the hangars for a period of 15 years from December 2023, with an option to renew for a further term of 15 years.
Through this network expansion, we aim to provide our customers with more maintenance options across multiple locations, enabling us to serve them better and potentially create more opportunities for cross-selling and third-party business. A good example is Hawaiian Airlines, which started as a customer at Base Maintenance in Singapore before extending and expanding the scope of work to include aircraft checks at SIA Engineering Philippines and line maintenance services at some of our stations.
Both our Engine Services and Component Services units have also developed additional capabilities for new-generation aircraft, placing us on firm ground to tap emerging MRO trends and opportunities.
Our Engine Services facility continues to develop new capabilities for both the CFM LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines as well as Pratt & Whitney's PW1900 engine to support the entry-into-service of Scoot's new fleet of Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. Meanwhile, Singapore Aero Engine Services, SIAEC's JV with Rolls-Royce, is working on expanding its capabilities and increasing its overhaul capacity by 40%; and Eagle Services Asia, which is our JV with Pratt & Whitney, has added a new facility to boost its Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine overhaul capacity by two-thirds.
Amidst global supply chain challenges, our Component Services division has been broadening our component MRO capabilities through our network of workshops and component MRO JVs. Asia Pacific Aircraft Component Services (APACS), our 75%-owned subsidiary, expanded its repair capabilities to include Honeywell's Air Data Inertial Reference Unit products on Airbus aircraft and Pre-Cooler Control Valve products on Boeing aircraft. We have set up a 49%-owned component MRO JV with Eaton in Malaysia to inspect, test, repair, maintain, modify and overhaul Eaton- manufactured aircraft components installed on airframe and engine fuel systems and hydraulics systems. This JV is expected to be sited in the same building as the APACS shop once operational.
In addition, we continue to seek partnerships and business opportunities in growth markets such as India and China. We are exploring a potential collaboration with Thales Solutions Asia in the component MRO space. A Memorandum of Understanding was also inked with Xiamen Iport Group, the owner and operator of airports in Xiamen, Fuzhou, Wuyishan and Longyan, to tap MRO opportunities in Fujian, China.
Just recently in May 2024, we became Air India's strategic partner for the development of its base maintenance facilities in Bangalore, India, which include hangars and associated repair shops to support its expanding fleet. We hope to find more opportunities to collaborate with Air India in the various MRO segments in India.
At the same time, we regularly review our portfolio to ensure alignment with our growth strategy, capitalise on industry trends, and reinforce the value that we bring to our Original Equipment Manufacturer partners. We increased our stake in JADE Engineering (formerly known as JAMCO Aero Design
- Engineering) by 10 percentage points to 55%. This was to better tap the growing demand for cabin maintenance and retrofit services, including for older aircraft that are being kept in operation for longer amid aircraft capacity constraints. We also divested our entire 60% stake in Additive Flight Solutions and exited from the PW1500G engine Risk-Revenue Sharing Programme (RRSP) with Pratt & Whitney. The former will enable SIAEC to pursue other additive manufacturing technologies and materials as part of broader efforts to enhance our inhouse capabilities and collaborate with other additive manufacturing and fabrication companies, to better meet customers' needs. The latter allows us to deploy capital, which would otherwise have been used to support the funding of the RRSP, to other areas that are better aligned with our growth strategy.
Chairman's Message
Corporate Calendar
The Next Steps
SIAEC's sustainable long-term growth remains our top priority. Our performance in FY2023/24 showed that we are well
on the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to review and refine our processes to achieve improved productivity, competitiveness and profitability.
We have been stepping up our vigilance and discipline in cost management to mitigate inflationary pressures whilst also leveraging data and digital tools to improve cost efficiency, and harnessing Innovation, Technology and our culture of Continuous Improvement to level up our productivity. We are institutionalising an Enterprise Operating System playbook to standardise key processes across various business units and improve production planning efficiency. This is particularly relevant as the playbook can be exported to SIAEC's
new business units and markets to ensure that consistent operational excellence is maintained.
One of our efforts to leverage digital tools and technology to enhance our productivity is our Electronic Line Maintenance Integrated Technology Ecosystem (eLITE) system platform for line maintenance operations. Developed in-house, eLITE is a set of digital applications under a unified digital platform that has enhanced our operational efficiency and provided better support for our expanding operations. eLITE won the
Appreciation
Each year brings new challenges, but SIAEC has been able to overcome them because of an astute strategy and a dedicated team of people who have worked tirelessly to achieve favourable outcomes against all odds.
I want to thank our staff, unions and the management team for their hard work in navigating the complex MRO operating landscape. My gratitude also goes out to our customers, business partners and government agencies for working together with us to achieve win-win outcomes for the business and the aviation and aerospace community. To our shareholders and other stakeholders, I thank you for your continued support and trust in us. Lastly, I want to express my appreciation to my fellow Directors on the Board for always upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and contributing their collective experience to guide the Group.
In closing, I would like to thank Mr Mak Swee Wah, who retired as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company on 10 September 2023. SIAEC had benefitted from his wise counsel during his tenure and I wish him all the best in this future endeavours. I would also like to formally welcome Mr Tan Kai Ping, who took over Swee Wah's role.
I look forward to tapping into Kai Ping's expertise and almost three decades of aviation industry experience.
2023
MAY
JUNE
8
Announcement of
21
Despatch of Notice of
FY2022/23 full-year
Annual General
financial results
Meeting to
9
Analyst briefing on
shareholders and
website publication
FY2022/23 full-year
of Notice of Annual
financial results
General Meeting and
FY2022/23 Annual
Report
AUGUST
NOVEMBER
11
Payment of FY2022/23
2
Announcement of
final dividend
first-half FY2023/24
financial results
"Digital - Aviation" award at the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards 2024. Our digitalisation efforts were also recognised by Aviation Week Network with SIAEC being awarded the "Innovation of the Year" Award at the 2023 MRO Asia-Pacific Awards.
The aerospace and aviation industry faces a talent crunch due to competition from regional and global MROs for engineers and technicians. As a leading player in this space, SIAEC has contributed to developing a workforce that is skilled and ready to drive Singapore's, as well as our own, aerospace ambitions. To ensure a ready pool of talent, SIAEC has ongoing collaborations with Institutes of Higher Learning and government agencies to develop and bolster talent pipelines.
On the sustainability front, we support the decarbonisation of the aerospace and aviation industry through increasing the usage of renewable energy and electrification across our operations. We have set goals to halve our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Progress has also been made towards the full
The Board and I would like to express our deepest appreciation to Mr Ng Chin Hwee, who retired as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 1 October 2023. He led SIAEC through the darkest days of the pandemic and paved a smooth path towards recovery. The baton is now
in the steady and experienced hands of Mr Chin Yau Seng. With Yau Seng at the helm, SIAEC will continue to build on its strong foundation and deliver greater value to all stakeholders.
2024
MAY
10 Announcement of FY2023/24 full-year financial results
13 Analyst briefing on FY2023/24 full-year financial results
3
Analyst briefing on
first-half FY2023/24
financial results
29 Payment of FY2023/24 interim dividend
JUNE
20 Despatch of Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders and website publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting and FY2023/24 Annual Report
implementation of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, which will facilitate a transition to sustainability disclosures that are aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board.
Tang Kin Fei
Chairman
AUGUST
14 Payment of FY2023/24 final dividend
NOVEMBER
5
Announcement of
first-half FY2024/25
financial results
6
Analyst briefing on
first-half FY2024/25
financial results
Board of Directors
MR TANG
MS CHUA
MR LIM
KIN FEI
BIN HWEE
KONG PUAY
Chairman, Board of Directors
Chairman, Audit Committee
Chairman, Board Safety & Risk Committee
Chairman, Compensation & HR Committee
Member, Executive Committee
Chairman, Board Sustainability Committee
Chairman, Executive Committee
Member, Board Sustainability Committee
Member, Audit Committee
Chairman, Nominating Committee
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Member, Board Working Group
Chairman, Board Working Group
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Non-Executive and Independent Director
DR RAJ
MR GOH
MR WEE
THAMPURAN
CHOON PHONG
SIEW KIM
Chairman, Technology Advisory Committee
Member, Compensation & HR Committee
Member, Board Safety & Risk Committee
Member, Audit Committee
Member, Executive Committee
Member, Compensation & HR Committee
Member, Board Safety & Risk Committee
Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Non-Executive and Independent Director
MS CHONG
MS TAN
MR TAN
CHUAN NEO
TZE GAY
KAI PING
Member, Audit Committee
Member, Audit Committee
Member, Board Safety and Risk Committee
Member, Nominating Committee
Member, Board Sustainability Committee
Member, Nominating Committee
Member, Technology Advisory Committee
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Member, Board Working Group
Member, Board Working Group
Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director
Non-Executive and Independent Director
(from 10 September 2023)
MR CHIN
MR MAK
MR NG
YAU SENG
SWEE WAH
CHIN HWEE
Member, Executive Committee
Member, Board Safety & Risk Committee
Member, Executive Committee
Member, Technology Advisory Committee
Member, Nominating Committee
Member, Technology Advisory Committee
Member, Board Sustainability Committee
Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director
Member, Board Sustainability Committee
Non-Independent Director and Chief Executive
(until 9 September 2023)
Non-Independent Director and Chief Executive
Officer
Officer (until 30 September 2023)
MR TANG KIN FEI, 73
Chairman, Board of Directors
Chairman, Compensation & HR Committee
Chairman, Executive Committee
Chairman, Nominating Committee
Chairman, Board Working Group
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Mr Tang Kin Fei was appointed Director and Deputy Chairman on 8 May 2017 and subsequently, as Chairman on 19 July 2018. He was the Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Sembcorp Industries Ltd from 1 May 2005 until his retirement on 31 March 2017. He then remained as an Advisor and a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Sembcorp Industries until 31 May 2017.
Mr Tang, who was previously with the Sembcorp Group for 30 years, has been credited with driving its transformation into an international energy, water, marine and urban development group. Prior to his appointment as Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tang headed Sembcorp's utilities business on Jurong Island in Singapore, which grew into a global energy and water player with a sizeable portfolio of assets and capabilities. Before joining Sembcorp, Mr Tang was the Managing Director of Wescon Asia and a project engineer in Esso Singapore.
With effect from 15 May 2023, Mr Tang was appointed as the Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Metis Energy Limited, Chairman of Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise. He is also a Director of Athena Energy Holdings Pte Ltd, Metis Solar Pte Ltd, Summit Power International Ltd, Thermodynamics Technology Asia Limited, Thermodynamics Technology Pte Ltd, Red Dot Energy and Technology Asia Pte Ltd, Vietrof RE Pte Ltd and Progressive Renewable Developments Goondiwindi Pty Ltd, Chairman of the Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital, a charitable hospital which provides care for needy patients.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (1st Class Honours), University of Singapore
• Advanced Management Programme, INSEAD, France Current Directorships In Other Listed Companies
Company
Title
1.
Metis Energy Limited
Executive Chairman
and Interim Chief
Executive Officer
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd
Chairman
2.
Summit Power International Ltd
Director
3.
Singapore Cooperation Enterprise
Chairman
4.
Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital
Chairman
5.
Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital Foundation
Chairman, Investment
Committee
6.
Athena Energy Holdings Pte Ltd
Director
7.
Vietrof RE Pte. Ltd.
Director
8.
Metis Solar Pte Ltd
Director
9.
Thermodynamics Technology
Director
Asia Limited
10. Thermodynamics Technology Pte. Ltd. Director
11.
Red Dot Energy and Technology
Director
Asia Pte Ltd
12.
Progressive Renewable Developments
Director
Goondiwindi Pty Ltd
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Singapore Chinese Chamber of
Council Member
Commerce and Industry
2.
National Research Foundation
Board Member
3.
Ngee Ann Polytechnic
Council Chairman
MS CHUA BIN HWEE, 67
Chairman, Audit Committee
Member, Executive Committee
Member, Board Sustainability Committee
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Ms Chua was appointed Director on 1 April 2021. She was the Vice Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") Singapore where she had been an audit partner for over 25 years. Ms Chua held global and regional positions, including Deputy Markets Leader of PwC Asia Pacific and Americas, and was a member of the PwC Global Markets Leadership Team and PwC Asia Pacific Executive Team. Ms Chua has extensive experience in statutory audits, corporate governance, corporate restructuring, fraud investigations, business and finance.
Ms Chua is currently a Director of the Boards of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, Certis Cisco Security Pte Ltd and Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. She is also a Board member of Gardens by the Bay and the National Heritage Board.
Ms Chua was previously President of the Singapore Anti- Narcotics Association, Deputy Chairman of the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre, and a Board member of Housing & Development Board, Duke-NUS Medical School, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Health Promotion Board. In recognition of her community service, she was awarded the Public Service Medal in 2012 and the Public Service Star in 2017. She was also conferred Justice of the Peace in 2018.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours), University of Singapore
• Chartered Accountant, Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants
Current Directorships In Other Listed Companies
Company
Title
1. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial
Director
Trust Management Limited
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Certis Cisco Security Pte Ltd
Director
2.
Gardens by the Bay
Director
3.
National Heritage Board
Director
4.
Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd
Director
Board of Directors
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
CapitaLand Commercial Trust
Director
Management Limited
2.
Duke-NUS Medical School
Director
3.
Health Promotion Board
Director
4.
Maritime and Port Authority of
Director
Singapore
5.
Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association
President
6.
The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking
Director
Corporation Limited
7.
Mapletree Oakwood Holdings Pte Ltd
Director
MR LIM KONG PUAY, 67
Chairman, Board Safety & Risk Committee
Chairman, Board Sustainability Committee
Member, Audit Committee
Member, Board Working Group
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Mr Lim was appointed Director on 1 August 2021. Mr Lim was the Chief Executive Officer of Tuas Power Generation Pte Ltd for 14 years until his retirement in 2018. He has more than 35 years of experience in the electricity industry in Singapore covering the operation, maintenance and management of large-scale steam turbine generators and combined cycle plant. Mr Lim had helped to establish Tuas Power Generation as one of the leading power generation companies in
the liberalised wholesale and retail electricity market in Singapore. He had also expanded the businesses of Tuas Power Generation to include utilities, such as supplying steam and providing oil tankage and water and waste water treatment to industrial customers in the Tuas area and on Jurong Island.
Mr Lim is a Non-Executive Director of Tuas Power Generation Pte Ltd, Tuas Power Limited, TP Utilities Pte Ltd, TP-STM Water Resources Pte Ltd and Singapore Institute of Power and Gas (SIPG).
Mr Lim was previously a non-executive director of ARA LOGOS Logistic Trust Management and a member of the Steering Committee on Engineering Talent Attraction and Retention in Singapore.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical), National University of Singapore
• Fellow, Institution of Engineers, Singapore
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
TP Utilities Pte. Ltd.
Director
2.
Tuas Power Generation Pte. Ltd.
Director
3.
Tuas Power Ltd
Director
4.
TP-STM Water Resources Pte. Ltd.
Director
5.
Singapore Institute of Power and
Director
Gas Pte. Ltd.
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Tuas Power Supply Pte. Ltd.
Director
2.
TPGS Green Energy Pte. Ltd.
Director
3.
TP-STM Water Services Pte. Ltd.
Director
4.
ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust
Director
Management Limited
DR RAJ THAMPURAN, 60
Chairman, Technology Advisory Committee
Member, Audit Committee
Member, Board Safety & Risk Committee
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Dr Thampuran was appointed Director on 1 September 2016. After a twenty-year career in the public sector, he joined Surbana Jurong Private Limited as Managing Director (Technology and Research) from 1 February 2020 till 29 May 2023.
His career spans across various aspects of technology and its development, management, innovation and policy. In the public sector, he spent seven years as the Managing Director as well as a Board Director of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) until 31 March 2020. Dr Thampuran joined A*STAR in 2000 as Head of the Technology Planning Unit and has held various executive and leadership positions in the Electronics, Engineering and Chemicals clusters, the Institute of High Performance Computing, and in Planning and Policy. In these positions and capacities, Dr Thampuran was involved in planning, establishing and implementing the framework for Research Councils; helped to manage and support the capability development efforts of public sector performers in areas identified for technological growth; developed initiatives and various schemes to support Research & Development ("R&D") involving the universities and other institutes of higher learning; spearheaded the R&D portfolio and industry development efforts across A*STAR and interacted with government policy makers and Ministry officials to shape A*STAR's contributions to the National R&D Framework among other executive responsibilities and desired outcomes. At Surbana Jurong Private Limited, he helped spearhead the Group's digital strategy and transformation efforts as well as setting priorities and a framework for technological investments.
Dr Thampuran was a recipient of the Public Administration Medal (Bronze and Silver) and ASEAN Meritorious Award.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (Honours), University of London, UK
• PhD in Materials Science, National University of Singapore
• Postdoctoral Fellowship, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
• Advanced Management Programme, INSEAD, France
• Fellow, Singapore Academy of Engineers
• Fellow, Institution of Engineers, Singapore
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
The Institution of Engineers -
Member (CoF)
College of Fellows (CoF) Board
2.
MINDS (RCCS Sub-committee)
Member
3.
Singapore Academy of Engineers
Fellow
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Exploit Technologies Pte Ltd
Chairman
(now A*ccelerate Technologies)
2.
D3 Steering Committee
Chairman
3.
Agency for Science, Technology &
Board Member
Research (A*STAR)
4.
Defence Science and Technology
Board Member
Agency (DSTA)
5.
Tropical Marine Science Institute
Member of
Management Board
6.
Committee on Autonomous Road
Member
Transport for Singapore
7.
National University of Singapore
Member
Engineering Faculty Advisory Board
8.
Nanyang Technological University
Member
(NTU) Advisory Committee for
Bioengineering Education
9.
National Digital Economy Committee
Member
10.
Presidential Science and Technology
Member
Awards Committee
11.
Finance and Budget Committee
Member
(A*STAR)
12.
Audit Committee (A*STAR and DSTA)
Member
13.
ASEAN Committee on Science &
Chairman
Technology
14. College Advisory Board of the College
Chairman
of Engineering (NTU)
15.
Surbana Jurong Private Limited
Managing Director
(Technology and
Research)
MR GOH CHOON PHONG, 60
Member, Compensation & HR Committee
Member, Executive Committee
Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director
Mr Goh was appointed Director on 1 January 2011. He is a Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA). He joined SIA in 1990 and has held senior management positions in Singapore and overseas. He joined SIA's Board on 1 October 2010 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 1 January 2011. Mr Goh was previously Executive Vice President Marketing and the Regions and President of SIA Cargo. Prior roles with SIA included Senior Vice President Finance, Senior Vice President Information Technology, and Senior Vice President Commercial Technology. His overseas assignments were in China and Scandinavia.
Mr Goh is the Chairman of Budget Aviation Holdings Pte Ltd, which owns and manages SIA's low-cost subsidiary Scoot Pte Ltd. He is a member of the National University of Singapore Board of Trustees, where he was Chairman of its Innovation and Enterprise Committee and has been appointed to its Nominating Committee and Executive
Committee since 1 April 2023. Mr Goh is an Independent Director on the Board of Mastercard Incorporated.
Mr Goh is an Executive Committee member of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), and was its Chairman in 2023.
In addition, Mr Goh is a member of the MIT Presidential CEO Advisory Board, made up of CEOs from leading companies in a variety of industries around the world. Mr Goh was a member of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association and was its Chairman between June 2017 and June 2018. He also previously served on the Board of Directors of Mount Alvernia Hospital and Virgin Australia Holdings Limited.
Mr Goh was the 2015 recipient of the Centre for Aviation's Asia-Pacific Airline CEO of the Year award. In 2016 he received the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association, as well as the Eisenhower Global Innovation Award from the Business Council for International Understanding. He was named Outstanding Chief Executive Officer of the Year in the Singapore Business Awards 2017, Person of the Year by Orient Aviation magazine in 2018, and Best Chief Executive Officer for companies with $1 billion or more in market capitalisation at the 2019 Singapore Corporate Awards.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
• Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering
• Bachelor of Science in Management Science
• Bachelor of Science in Cognitive Science
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
Current Directorships In Other Listed Companies
Company
Title
1.
Singapore Airlines Limited
Director and Chief
Executive Officer
2.
Mastercard Incorporated
Director
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Budget Aviation Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Chairman
2.
National University of Singapore
Member, Board
of Trustees
3.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Member, Presidential
CEO Advisory Board
4.
Association of Asia Pacific Airlines
Member, Executive
Committee
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
International Air Transport Association
Member, Board of
Governors
2.
Association of Asia Pacific Airlines
Chairman, Board
Executive
Committee Member
Board of Directors
MR WEE SIEW KIM, 63
Member, Board Safety & Risk Committee
Member, Compensation & HR Committee
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Mr Wee Siew Kim was appointed Director on 8 May 2017. He is currently the Representative Executive Officer, Co- President and Member of the Board of Nippon Paint Holdings Group. He holds the concurrent appointment of Chief Executive Officer of NIPSEA Group, a paints and coatings company with 121 manufacturing facilities and operations spanning 28 countries and regions.
Prior to his current position, Mr Wee was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and President (Defence Business) of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (Singapore Technologies). Mr Wee started his career with Singapore Technologies in 1984 as an engineer in Singapore Aircraft Industries Pte Ltd, the predecessor company of ST Engineering Aerospace Ltd. During his 25-year career with Singapore Technologies, Mr Wee held appointments in engineering, business development and management, including operating stints in the United States of America, China, Europe and Singapore.
Mr Wee is also a Director of Singapore Telecommunications Limited.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering (Honours), Imperial College of Science and Technology and Medicine, UK
• Master of Business Administration, Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, USA
• Fellow, City and Guilds of London Institute Current Directorships In Other Listed Companies
Company
Title
1. Singapore Telecommunications Limited Director
2.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd
Director,
Representative
Executive Officer &
Co-President
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
NIPSEA Group
Group Chief
Executive Officer
2.
Nipsea Management Company Pte Ltd
Director
3.
Jurong Port Pte Ltd
Chairman
- Nippon Paint Coatings (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Director
- Nippon Paint (Singapore) Co., Pte. Ltd. Director
6.
Nippon Paint (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Director
7. Nippon Paint Vietnam (Hanoi) Co., Ltd. Director
8.
Nippon Paint (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
Director
9.
Paint Marketing Co. (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Director
10.
Nippon Paint (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Director
11.
Nippon Paint (H.K.) Co., Ltd.
Director
12.
Nippon Paint (China) Co., Ltd.
Director
13.
Nippon Paint (H.K.) Co. Ltd Taiwan
Director
Branch
14.
GuangZhou Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.
Director
15.
Nippon Paint (ChengDu) Co., Ltd.
Director
16.
Langfang Nippon Paint Co., Ltd
Director
17.
Nippon Paint China Holdings Co., Ltd.
Director
18.
NP Auto Refinishes Co., Ltd.
Director
19.
Nippon Paint Vinh Phuc Co., Ltd.
Director
20.
Nippon Paint Lanka (Private) Limited.
Director
21.
HSJ Pte. Ltd.
Director
22.
Guangdong Nippon Paint Changrunfa
Director
Technical Materials Co., Ltd.
23.
DuluxGroup Limited
Director
24.
Vital Technical Sdn. Bhd.
Director
25.
Nippon Paint Holdings SG Pte
Director
Ltd
26.
Betek Boya Ve Kimya San. A.S.
Director
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
ES Group (Holdings) Limited
Chairman
2.
SBS Transit Ltd
Director
3.
Langfang Nippon Paint Lidong Co., Ltd
Director
4.
Nippon Paint New Materials (Wuhan)
Director
Co., Ltd.
5.
Nippon Paint (Shanghai) Research &
Director
Development Co., Ltd.
6.
Yashili Paint (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd
Director
7.
Nippon Paint (Hebei) Co., Ltd.
Director
8.
Nippon Paint New Materials (Shanghai)
Director
Co., Ltd.
9.
Nippon Paint (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd
Director
10.
Nippon Paint (Sichuan) Co., Ltd
Director
11.
Nippon Paint Engineering Materials
Director
(Guangzhou) Co Ltd
12.
Nippon Paint Decoration Materials
Director
(Guangzhou) Co Ltd
13. Betek Tasyunu Sanayani Ve Ticaret A.S. Director
14.
Faber Union Ltd
Director
15.
Neteks Boya Teknolojileri A.S.
Director
16.
Ideal Firca Ve Rulo Sanayi A.S.
Director
17.
Nippon Paint (India) Pte Ltd
Director
18.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Management
Director
Ltd
19.
Nippon Paint Malaysia (S) Pte Ltd
Director
20.
Nippon Paint Industrial Coatings
Director
(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
21.
BK & NP Automotive Coatings
Director
(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.
22.
Nippon Paint (Hubei) Co., Ltd.
Director
23.
Nippon Paint (Zhengzhou) Co., Ltd.
Director
24.
Nippon Paint (KunMing) Co., Ltd.
Director
25.
Nippon Paint (Henan) Co., Ltd.
Director
26.
Nippon Paint Building Solutions
Director
(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
27.
Nippon Paint New Materials (Tianjin)
Director
Co., Ltd.
28.
Zhenfucai Materials Technology
Director
(Chengdu) Co., Ltd
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
29.
Nippon Paint New Materials (Nanjing)
Director
Co., Ltd
30.
Nippon Paint New Materials (Jiangsu)
Director
Co., Ltd
31.
Nippon Paint And Surface Chemicals
Director
Pvt. Ltd
32.
Nippon Paint Automotive Europe
Director
GmbH
33.
Nippon Paint Pakistan (Private) Limited
Director
34.
Nippon Paint (Bangladesh) Private
Director
Limited
35.
Nipsea Chemical Co., Ltd.
Director
36.
Nippon Paint (TianJin) Co., Ltd
Director
37.
Nippon Paint Decorative Coatings
Director
(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
38.
Nippon Paint (ShenYang) Co., Ltd.
Director
39.
Nipsea Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Director
40.
Nippon Paint (Qingyuan) Co., Ltd.
Director
41.
Nippon Paint Energy Saving and
Director
Environmental Protection
Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
42.
Shanghai Nippon Paint Lomon New
Director
Materials Technology Co.,Ltd.
MS CHONG CHUAN NEO, 61
Member, Audit Committee
Member, Nominating Committee
Member, Technology Advisory Committee
Member, Board Working Group
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Ms Chong was appointed Director on 1 October 2022.
Ms Chong spent 29 years at Accenture where she held senior leadership roles covering various industries and countries in Asia. She was the Chairman and Country Managing Director of Accenture Greater China from 2015 to 2018, during which she was responsible for strategic planning and execution, growth and profitability, leadership development, corporate governance, risk management and client satisfaction.
Prior to that, she also managed Accenture's Asia Pacific Consumer, Industrial, Travel & Transport business and the Global Transport (Air, Land, Sea), Travel, Hospitality and Infrastructure business. Her experience extends to areas such as technology and digital transformation, efficiency improvement and cost management leveraging software, robotics and data analytics.
Ms Chong is currently a Non-Executive and Independent Director of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and Raffles Medical Group Ltd. She is also an Operating Director with Partners Group, a Swiss global Private Equity firm. She previously served as a member of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Innovation and Enterprise Executive Committee, a Board member of NUS Graduate Investments Pte Ltd and an Advisor in the Digital Advisory Council of the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Bachelor of Science (Computer Science and Mathematics), National University of Singapore
Current Directorships In Other Listed Companies
Company
Title
1.
Raffles Medical Group Ltd
Director
2.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation
Director
Ltd
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Lion Global Investors Ltd
Director
2.
iShine Cloud Ltd
Director
3.
MODA Solutions (BCR Shanghai)
Director
4.
Partners Group Pte Ltd
Operating Director
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/ Company
Title
1.
Accenture Singapore Pte Ltd
Director
2.
Newspage Pte Ltd
Director
3.
Aimazing Pte Ltd
Director
4.
Graduate Investment (NUS GRIP)
Director
Pte Ltd
5.
vKirirom Pte Ltd
Director
6.
Digital Task Force, National Volunteer &
Adviser
Philanthropy Center
7.
NUS Innovation & Enterprise
Executive Council
Member
8.
Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Director
MS TAN TZE GAY, 59
Member, Audit Committee
Member, Board Sustainability Committee
Non-Executive and Independent Director
Ms Tan was appointed Director on 28 October 2022. Ms Tan is a Partner and the Head of Equity Capital Markets at Allen & Gledhill LLP. Her areas of expertise span across equity and debt capital markets and corporate regulatory and compliance. She has extensive experience acting for issuers and underwriters on a wide range of innovative, high value and complex transactions, from initial public offerings and listings on the Singapore Exchange as well as regional and international exchanges to global debt offerings. She continues to advise listed corporates and business trusts after listing on their follow-on equity offerings, debt offerings, acquisitions and disposals and corporate regulatory and compliance advisory matters.
Ms Tan has been the Chief Examiner, Corporate Finance, for the Foreign Practitioner Examinations since 2012 and a Lecturer for Advance Corporate Law, Preparatory Course Leading to Part B of the Singapore Bar Exams from 2011 to 2022.
Board of Directors
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Bachelor of Laws 2nd Class (Upper) Honours, National University of Singapore
Current Directorships In Other Listed Companies
Company
Title
1. Singapore
Director
Telecommunications Limited
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/Company
Title
1. Allen & Gledhill LLP
Head of Equity Capital Markets
& Partner
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
Nil
MR TAN KAI PING, 51
Member, Board Safety and Risk Committee
Member, Nominating Committee
Member, Board Working Group
Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director
(from 10 September 2023)
Mr Tan was appointed Director on 10 September 2023. He is the Executive Vice President Operations and Chief Operations Officer at SIA, where he oversees the Cabin Crew, Customer Services and Operations, Engineering and Flight Operations divisions.
Mr Tan joined SIA in 1995 as a Cadet Administrative Officer. He held various positions in SIA Cargo before being promoted to Cargo Manager Corporate Strategy (2001) and Senior Manager Freighter Planning and Corporate Strategy (2002). Mr Tan was appointed SIA Cargo's General Manager Singapore in 2003.
Mr Tan was seconded to Shanghai-based Great Wall Airlines as its President in October 2005. He returned to SIA Cargo as Senior Vice President Operations in October 2008, and assumed the post of President SIA Cargo in March 2010.
Mr Tan was appointed as SIA's Senior Vice President Corporate Planning in August 2013, and Senior Vice President Marketing Planning in August 2016. He was promoted to Executive Vice President Finance and Strategy in April 2020, and appointed as Chief Financial Officer in May 2021. He was appointed as Executive Vice President Operations and Chief Operations Officer in September 2023.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Master of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering with Management, Imperial College London, UK.
Current Directorships In Other Listed Companies
Company
Title
1.
Singapore Airlines Limited
Executive
Vice President
Operations
and Chief
Operations Officer
2.
SilkAir (Singapore) Private Limited
Chairman and
Director
3.
Budget Aviation Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Director
4.
Encounters Pte. Ltd.
Chairman and
Director
5.
Singaporean-German Chamber of
Member, SGC
Industry and Commerce (SGC)
Advisory Council
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/Company
Title
Nil
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
1. Singapore International Foundation
Member, Board of
Governors
MR CHIN YAU SENG, 52
Member, Executive Committee
Member, Technology Advisory Committee
Member, Board Sustainability Committee
Non-Independent Director and Chief Executive Officer
Mr Chin was appointed Director on 8 October 2018 and appointed Chief Executive Officer of SIAEC on 1 October 2023. He was Senior Vice President Cargo, SIA, following the re-integration of SIA Cargo (then a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIA) as a Division within SIA on 1 April 2018. Before that, he had been President SIA Cargo since May 2014.
Mr Chin was Chief Executive SilkAir from 2007 to 2010 and Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd from 2011 to 2012. Prior to his move to SIA Cargo, he held the position of Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing in SIA.
Mr Chin is currently the Deputy Chairman of Singapore Aero Engines Services Pte Ltd.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Master of Science (Distinction) in Operational Research
• Bachelor of Science in Economics (Accounting and Finance)
The London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London, UK
Current Directorships In Other Listed Companies
Company
Title
1. Singapore Aero Engine Services
Deputy Chairman
Pte Ltd
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Singapore Airlines Limited
Senior Vice
President Cargo
2.
Singapore Airlines Cargo Pte Ltd
Director
3.
KrisShop Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as
Director
Singapore Airport Duty-Free Emporium
(Private) Limited)
4.
International Air Transport Association
Member, Cargo
Advisory Council
MR MAK SWEE WAH, 63
Member, Board Safety & Risk Committee
Member, Nominating Committee
Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director
(until 9 September 2023)
Mr Mak was appointed Director on 1 April 2020, until his retirement on 9 September 2023. He was SIA's Chief Operations Officer until 9 September 2023. He joined SIA in 1983 and worked in a number of management positions in Singapore as well as overseas.
Mr Mak was appointed as the General Manager at SilkAir (Singapore) Private Limited (SilkAir) in 1997. After 2000, he held senior management positions in the marketing, planning and operational areas in SIA. Mr Mak was promoted to Executive Vice President for Operations and Services on 1 January 2008, and was appointed Executive Vice President Commercial on 1 February 2011. On 1 April 2020, Mr Mak assumed the position of Executive Vice President Operations until 9 September 2023. He was responsible for SIA's Cabin Crew, Customer Services and Operations, Engineering and Flight Operations divisions.
Mr Mak was the Chairman of SilkAir. He was also appointed as Director on the Board of Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd on 26 April 2022.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
• Master of Science in Operational Research
• Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance (1st Class Honours)
The London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London, UK
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Singapore Airlines Limited
Chief Operations
Officer and
Executive Vice
President, Operations
2.
SilkAir (Singapore) Private Limited
Chairman
3.
Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte. Ltd.
Director
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Singapore Airlines Cargo Pte. Ltd
Director
2.
TATA SIA Airlines Limited
Director
MR NG CHIN HWEE, 63
Member, Executive Committee
Member, Technology Advisory Committee
Member, Board Sustainability Committee
Non-Independent Director and Chief Executive Officer
(until 30 September 2023)
Mr Ng was appointed Director on 18 July 2008 and appointed Chief Executive Officer of SIAEC on 1 April 2020. He was the Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Operations in SIA until 31 March 2020.
Mr Ng joined SIA in 1985 where he was appointed to various senior positions in Singapore and overseas. In 2004, he returned to Singapore to take up the position of President & Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airport Terminal Services Ltd (SATS). He left SATS to rejoin SIA as Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Planning on 1 January 2008. He assumed the position of Executive Vice President Human Resources and Operations on 1 February 2011 and was in charge of the divisions of Cabin Crew, Engineering, Flight Operations, Customer Services and Operations, and Human Resources.
Prior to his retirement, Mr Ng was the Deputy Chairman of Singapore Aero Engine Services Pte Ltd and a member of the Advisory Board of the Engineering Systems and Design Pillar at the Singapore University of Technology and Design.
Academic and Professional Qualifications:
• Master of Science in Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
• Bachelor of Engineering (1st Class Honours), National University of Singapore
Other Principal Commitments
Organisation/CompanyTitle
1. Singapore Aero Engine Services Pte Ltd Deputy Chairman
2.
Singapore University of Technology
Member
and Design (Advisory Board of the
Engineering Systems and Design Pillar)
Directorships/Appointments in the past 5 years
Organisation/Company
Title
1.
Budget Aviation Holdings Pte Ltd
Director
2.
NokScoot Airlines Co., Ltd
Director
3.
Advisory Council on Community
Member
Relations in Defence (Employer and
Business)
4.
Future Economy Council, Trade and
Member
Connectivity Sub-Committee
Key Executives
CHIN YAU SENG Chief Executive Officer
Mr Chin is a Director and Chief Executive Officer. He joined SIAEC as Chief Executive Officer- Designate on 1 June 2023 and took over the full responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer on 1 October 2023.
Prior to that, Mr Chin was Senior Vice President Cargo, SIA, following the re-integration of SIA Cargo (then a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIA) as a Division within SIA on 1 April 2018. Before that, he had been President SIA Cargo since May 2014.
He was the Chief Executive of SilkAir from 2007 to 2010 and Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Airways Holdings from 2011 to 2012. Prior to his move to SIA Cargo, he held the position of Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing in SIA.
Mr Chin is currently the Deputy Chairman of Singapore Aero Engine Services Pte Ltd.
Mr Chin has a Bachelor of Science (Economics) in Accounting & Finance and a Master of Science (Distinction) in Operational Research, both from The London School of Economics & Political Science, University of London, UK.
FOO KEAN SHUH Executive Vice President Operations and Chief Sustainability Officer
Mr Foo was appointed Executive Vice President Operations and Chief Sustainability Officer on 1 April 2022. He joined the Engineering Division of SIA in 1994 as a Technical Services Engineer. He went on to hold various senior positions in the division, including Vice President Maintenance Planning & Control, Vice President Technical Projects and Divisional Vice President Engineering (Operations). On 1 June 2016, he was appointed as Senior Vice President Innovation & Technology in SIAEC. He then took on the position of Senior Vice President Line Maintenance & Cabin Services on 1 April 2018, prior to his last appointment as Senior Vice President Corporate Planning, Fleet Management & Commercial on 1 October 2020.
Mr Foo is the Chairman of Aerospace Component Engineering Services Pte Ltd and Pan Asia Pacific Aviation Services Limited (Hong Kong).
Mr Foo holds a Master of Science (Thermal Power) degree from Cranfield University, UK and a Bachelor of Engineering (Aerospace Engineering) (Honours) degree from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia.
WONG YUE JEEN Chief Commercial Officer
Mr Wong was appointed to his current role of Chief Commercial Officer on 1 April 2024. Prior to his latest appointment, he was responsible for the Partnership Management and Business Development divisions. He joined SIAEC in March 2008 and has held various roles in the company including positions in Aircraft & Component Services, Base Maintenance and Engine Services.
Prior to joining SIAEC, Mr Wong held senior management roles at other organisations such as General Electric, ABB-Alstom, SAP and ICI, with responsibilities in areas such as business development, finance, commercial management and marketing, as well as engineering project development and quality management.
Mr Wong is a Director of Asia Pacific Aircraft Component Services Sdn Bhd, Eagle Services Asia Private Limited, Singapore Aero Engine Services Private Limited, Panasonic Avionics Services Singapore Private Limited, Pos Aviation Engineering Services Sdn Bhd and Base Maintenance Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. He is also President of the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore).
Mr Wong holds a joint Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Mathematical and Information Science at La Trobe University, Australia. He is also a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of The Institution of Engineering and Technology (CEng FIET), as well as a Member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (CA) and CPA Australia (CPA).
PHILIP QUEK CHER HEONG Senior Vice President Line Maintenance
Mr Quek was appointed Senior Vice President Line Maintenance on 1 April 2022. He joined SIAEC in 2001 and served in various divisions such as Base Maintenance, Workshops, Line Maintenance, Fleet Management, IT and in SIA Engineering (Philippines) Corporation. He was appointed Vice President Workshops in April 2013, General Manager of SIA Engineering (Philippines) Corporation in September 2014, Acting Senior Vice President Line Maintenance & IT in April 2015, Senior Vice President Line Maintenance & Fleet Management in October 2016, Senior Vice President Partnership Management & Business Development in April 2018 and Senior Vice President Base Maintenance in July 2020.
Mr Quek is the Chairman of Singapore Aero Support Services Pte. Ltd., a Director of Goodrich Aerostructures Service Center - Asia Pte. Ltd., Moog Aircraft Services Asia Pte Ltd, Southern Airports Aircraft Maintenance Services Co. Ltd and Pos Aviation Engineering Services Sdn Bhd.
Mr Quek holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.
NG LAY PHENG Senior Vice President Finance / Chief Financial Officer
Ms Ng was appointed Chief Financial Officer on 1 October 2017.
Ms Ng joined SIA in 1992 as an Accountant and has held various appointments within the SIA Group of Companies. She was Vice President Finance at SilkAir before she joined SIAEC on 12 April 2017 as Vice President Finance.
Ms Ng is a Director of Singapore Aero Support Services Pte. Ltd.
Ms Ng holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore.
NG JAN LIN WILIN Senior Vice President (India & Projects)
Mr Ng was appointed Senior Vice President (India & Projects) on 1 April 2024. Prior to his latest appointment, he was the Chief Commercial Officer. He was also responsible for Line Maintenance, Fleet Management, Engineering, Innovation and Information Technology divisions earlier. He joined SIAEC in August 1994 and was appointed Vice President Line Maintenance in 2011. In addition, Mr Ng was seconded to Singapore Airlines, where he served in the areas of Material Management and Fleet Management.
Mr Ng is a Director of Safran Landing Systems Services Singapore Pte Ltd.
Mr Ng holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.
Key Executives
DAVID SO MAN FUNG Senior Vice President Corporate Planning & Continuous Improvement
Mr So was appointed Senior Vice President Corporate Planning & Continuous Improvement on
1 February 2023. Prior to his latest appointment, he was Senior Vice President Transformation and Technology. In addition to innovation and technology, and the Enterprise Continuous Improvement office, he is also responsible for corporate planning and supply chain management. Besides driving improvements in systems and processes, he oversees strategic and innovative plans for business growth, capability development and technology adoption across all divisions in SIAEC.
Mr So joined SIAEC in 2005 as an Executive Engineer, specialising in airframe systems and aircraft structures. Between 2011 and 2015, he held various senior positions in Engineering and Fleet Management Divisions, including Vice President Engineering and Fleet Technical Management. He assumed the position of Vice President Transformation Office in 2017.
Mr So is currently the Chairman of Fuel Accessory Services Technologies Pte Ltd.
Mr So sits on the council of the Institution of Engineers Singapore. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore.
CHUA HOCK HAI Senior Vice President Human Resources
Mr Chua was appointed Senior Vice President Human Resources on 1 February 2021. He is currently responsible for the Human Resources Division which includes the Training Academy.
He started his career as a software engineer and was a global project manager before transitioning to Human Resources (HR).
Mr Chua was formerly the Head of Human Resources, APAC & Japan, at Skyworks Solutions Inc. where he was responsible for seven countries, including Industrial Relations for Singapore and Japan. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Human Resources Development in DHL covering the APAC region and Human Resources Director at Philips Electronics Singapore.
Mr Chua holds a Master of Business Administration (Management of Technology) degree from the Nanyang Business School and a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering degree from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.
STEFAN FRANZ HEINRICH SCHMUCK Senior Vice President Engine Services
Mr Schmuck was appointed Senior Vice President Engine Services on 1 November 2021. He is currently responsible for the Engine Services Division.
Prior to joining SIAEC, Mr Schmuck last held the position of Managing Director Operations (COO) in XEOS Sp. z o.o (a Joint Venture of Lufthansa Technik and GE Aviation) at Wroclaw Poland since November 2016. He has 6 years of prior work experience with GE Aviation and 15 years in Lufthansa Technik, and held appointments covering regions such as Ireland, North America, Germany, Latin America and Africa. He has international experience in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, and aerospace component manufacturing industries, with a wide span of leadership responsibilities in operations, lean process, sales, customer relationship, and profit and loss responsibility.
Mr Schmuck is a Director of GE Aviation, Overhaul Services - Singapore Pte Ltd, Component Aerospace Singapore Pte Ltd and Eagle Services Asia Private Limited.
Mr Schmuck has a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Technical University of Munich, Germany, and completed the General Management Program from Harvard Business School, USA.
JEREMY YEW Senior Vice President Base Maintenance
Mr Yew was appointed Senior Vice President Base Maintenance on 1 April 2022. He is currently responsible for the Base Maintenance Division.
Prior to his appointment, Mr Yew was the Vice President, Technical Services, in the Engineering Division of Singapore Airlines (SIA), a position he had held since 2018. He joined SIA as a Technical Services Engineer in 2005 and his experience includes Fleet Management for Airbus as well as Engineering Leadership stints in Scoot and Tiger Airways.
Mr Yew is the Chairman of SIA Engineering (Philippines) Corporation, Jade Engineering Pte Ltd and Base Maintenance Malaysia Sdn Bhd.
Mr Yew has a Master of Business Administration degree from the National University of Singapore and University of California, Los Angeles, USA, and a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore.
BERND RIGGERS Senior Vice President Component Services
Mr Riggers was appointed Senior Vice President Component Services on 16 January 2023. He is currently responsible for the Component Services Division.
Prior to his appointment, Mr Riggers was the General Manager, Product Business Unit Aircraft Overhaul, of Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering Corporation in China since 2021. He has 22 years of prior work experience in Lufthansa Technik, and held leadership appointments covering regions like China, North America, and Germany. He has extensive experience in MRO and Component Services including profit and loss, purchasing, and logistics.
Mr Riggers is currently the Chairman of Asia Pacific Aircraft Component Services Sdn Bhd, a Director of Aerospace Components Engineering Services Pte Ltd and Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia Pte Ltd.
Mr Riggers has a Doctors Degree in Economics from the University of St. Gallen (HSG), Switzerland. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from the Technical University Berlin, Germany, and completed the International Master in Practicing Management Leadership Program at INSEAD, France.
