MR TANG KIN FEI Chairman Dear Shareholders, The financial year ended 31 March 2024 (FY2023/24) marked SIA Engineering Company's (SIAEC) return to an operating profit for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic four years ago. Amid a strong recovery in air travel demand, global air passenger traffic volume for the year 2023 was approximately 94.0%1 of the 2019 pre-pandemic level compared to 68.5%2 in 2022. In Asia-Pacific, it reached 86.0%3, up from 44.1%2 in the prior year. In parallel with this improvement, the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services market grew by 31.0% year-on-year, from $77.0 billion in 20224 to $101.0 billion in 20235, reaching 98.0% of its 2019 value. SIAEC has been able to capitalise on the demand recovery with its core strategy of expanding capacity, capabilities and geographical presence, along with efforts to manage cost amid inflationary pressures and enhance productivity through its Continuous Improvement programme. In FY2023/24, the number of flights handled by Line Maintenance Singapore was 39.1% higher than in the previous financial year. Flight recovery (percentage of pre- COVID levels) in March 2024 was 94.4%, an improvement of 15.7 percentage points over 78.7% in March 2023. Likewise, the total number of maintenance checks at Base Maintenance in Singapore and Clark grew almost 30.0% as demand increased and new customers were secured. Our Component Services unit secured a 12-year Inventory Technical Management (ITM) agreement with Air India Group, expanding the ITM fleet under our management to 186 aircraft, from 109 aircraft previously. Our Engine Services unit International Air Transport Association (IATA), 31 January 2024 IATA, December 2022 IATA, 19 February 2024 Oliver Wyman, Global Fleet and MRO Market Forecast 2023-2033 Oliver Wyman, Global Fleet And MRO Market Forecast 2024-2034 Singapore Economic Development Board, 1 March 2024

improved its operational resilience amid industry supply chain challenges by increasing its Work-in-Progress capacity at our quick-turn engine maintenance facility by 67.0%, from 12 to 20 engines. At the same time, we broadened our engine test capability to include CFM LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines. Notwithstanding the industry supply chain challenges, most of our engine and component MRO Joint Ventures (JVs) performed better on the back of higher engine deliveries and component repair volume. As a result of higher business volume and charging rates, our revenue in FY2023/24 grew 37.5% year-on-year to $1,094.2 million while net profit increased 46.2% to $97.1 million. We posted our first full-year operating profit in four years of $2.3 million, reversing the operating loss of $26.3 million a year ago. The Board of Directors has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 6.0 Singapore cents per share for FY2023/24. If it is approved by shareholders, our full-year ordinary dividend would be 8.0 cents per share (including the interim dividend of 2.0 cents per share paid earlier), representing 93.0% of net profit. MRO Demand Continues to Grow Looking ahead, the global MRO market is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2024 and 20345. For Asia-Pacific (including China and India), the CAGR forecast for the same period is 1.9%. The aircraft fleet size in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the world's largest by 2034 on the back of a steady increase in passenger traffic. As one of the region's key aerospace hubs, Singapore is projected to benefit from this growth. Aerospace companies here, including some of our JVs, have earmarked over $750.0 million for investment projects over the next three to five years6. Even as we pursue opportunities to tap the growing demand, we remain vigilant of factors such as a tight labour market, inflationary pressures, the rapid increase in cost and elevated interest rates, supply chain disruptions and macroeconomic uncertainties arising from geopolitical conflicts. Thus far, SIAEC has been able to navigate these challenges. We continue to actively recruit maintenance personnel to keep pace with the recovery in flight volumes and business activity. We have not let up our efforts to boost operational productivity and efficiency, and to reskill and upskill our workforce. In this regard, we are focused on scaling up Lean, digitalisation and automation initiatives under our Continuous Improvement programme.

Expanding Our Business As MRO demand continues to grow, our eyes are firmly set on the future of SIAEC and how we can further expand our business to drive sustainable performance and long-term value for our stakeholders. We continue to lay the groundwork for broadening our capabilities, expanding capacity and exploring more opportunities in growth markets. Core to these plans are the synergistic partnerships and joint ventures that we have established in key markets across the region. Last year, we extended our Line Maintenance International network to Malaysia through a 49% stake in Pos Aviation Engineering Services, increasing our reach to 33 airports in eight countries. By March 2025, we expect to have a presence in Cambodia through a 51%-owned JV with Cambodia Airport Investment, which will set up line maintenance services at the future Techo Takhmao International Airport in Phnom Penh. To meet the rising demand for aircraft maintenance checks, SIAEC's third base maintenance hub located at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Malaysia is expected to be operational by late 2025. Two hangars, with a combined capacity of six concurrent aircraft checks, will boost our base maintenance capacity and complement our component and line maintenance JVs in Malaysia. Given the lower operating cost environment, we see a strategic advantage in setting up shop in Malaysia and have leased the hangars for a period of 15 years from December 2023, with an option to renew for a further term of 15 years. Through this network expansion, we aim to provide our customers with more maintenance options across multiple locations, enabling us to serve them better and potentially create more opportunities for cross-selling and third-party business. A good example is Hawaiian Airlines, which started as a customer at Base Maintenance in Singapore before extending and expanding the scope of work to include aircraft checks at SIA Engineering Philippines and line maintenance services at some of our stations. Both our Engine Services and Component Services units have also developed additional capabilities for new-generation aircraft, placing us on firm ground to tap emerging MRO trends and opportunities. Our Engine Services facility continues to develop new capabilities for both the CFM LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines as well as Pratt & Whitney's PW1900 engine to support the entry-into-service of Scoot's new fleet of Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. Meanwhile, Singapore Aero Engine Services, SIAEC's JV with Rolls-Royce, is working on expanding its capabilities and increasing its overhaul capacity by 40%; and Eagle Services Asia, which is our JV with Pratt & Whitney, has added a new facility to boost its Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine overhaul capacity by two-thirds.