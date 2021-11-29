Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Siam City Cement Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    SCCC   TH0021010Z06

SIAM CITY CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCCC)
  Report
Siam City Cement Public : Traditional Holidays of year 2022

11/29/2021 | 06:31am EST
Date/Time
29 Nov 2021 18:03:12
Headline
Traditional Holidays of year 2022
Symbol
SCCC
Source
SCCC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam City Cement pcl published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40 225 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net income 2021 3 660 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2021 19 332 M 575 M 575 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 5,59%
Capitalization 48 276 M 1 432 M 1 435 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 162,00 THB
Average target price 184,50 THB
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siva Mahasandana Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anatol Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Paul Heinz Hugentobler Chairman
Harald Link Independent Non-Executive Director
Pradap Pibulsonggram Independent Non-Executive Director
