    GLOBAL   TH0991010008

SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GLOBAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
18.90 THB   -0.53%
02:24aSIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/19SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC : Update on Business expansion in Philippines
PU
06/19Cosco Capital, Inc. Announces Joint Venture Agreement with Siam Global House Public Company Limited
CI
Siam Global House Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Security Symbol:

ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K,

GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 21-Jun-2022

Maturity date

17-Jun-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

ACE06C2206A

0

BCH06C2206K

0

BDMS06C2206A

0

CPN06C2206A

0

CRC06C2206K

0

GLOB06C2206A

0

IVL06C2206A

0

KCE06C2206A

0

SCGP06C2206A

0

STGT06C2206A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Global House pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 36 496 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
Net income 2022 3 606 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2022 13 809 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 90 753 M 2 568 M 2 568 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,9%
Technical analysis trends SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,90 THB
Average target price 24,86 THB
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Witoon Suriyawanakul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apisit Rujikeatkamjorn Chairman
Phornsiri Thivavarnvongs Independent Director
Pornsak Sakpunpanom Independent Director
Wongsak Sawaspanich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.39%2 568
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-34.77%278 244
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-33.28%110 231
KINGFISHER PLC-28.70%5 866
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.28%4 960
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-18.56%4 127