Siam Global House Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

|
|
Headline:
|
|
Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
|
|
|
|
Security Symbol:
|
ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K,
|
|
|
|
GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Company
|
KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date 21-Jun-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maturity date
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Jun-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DW symbol
|
|
|
|
Number of subscribed DW (unit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACE06C2206A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BCH06C2206K
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BDMS06C2206A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CPN06C2206A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRC06C2206K
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLOB06C2206A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IVL06C2206A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KCE06C2206A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCGP06C2206A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STGT06C2206A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature _________________
(Supachoke Supabundit)
President
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
Disclaimer
Siam Global House pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:10 UTC.