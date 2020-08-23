SIAM MAKR : Notification on the change of the interim dividend payment date

Headline: Notification on the change of the interim dividend payment date Security Symbol: MAKRO Announcement Details Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject Cash dividend payment Date of Board resolution 10-Aug-2020 Type of dividend payment Cash dividend payment Record date for the right to receive dividends 25-Aug-2020 Ex-dividend date 24-Aug-2020 Payment for Common shareholders Cash dividend payment (baht per share) 0.40 Par value (baht) 0.50 Payment date (Update) 08-Sep-2020 Paid from Operating period from 01-Jan-2020 to 30-Jun-2020

The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.

Signature _________________

(Mrs. Saowaluck Thithapant) Group Chief Shared Service Officer - Siam Makro

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Remark (New)

The Cabinet, on August 13, 2020, has announced Friday, September 4, 2020 and Monday, September 7, 2020 as substitute Songkran holidays. The Bank of Thailand also announced the mentioned dates as financial institutions' holidays. The Company's Board of Directors' Meeting No. 7/2563, held on

August 21, 2020, therefore resolved to approve the change of interim dividend payment date from Friday, September 4, 2020 to Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.