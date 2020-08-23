SIAM MAKR : Notification on the change of the interim dividend payment date

|
Headline:
Notification on the change of the interim dividend payment date
Security Symbol:
MAKRO
Announcement Details
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject
Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution
10-Aug-2020
Type of dividend payment
Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive dividends
25-Aug-2020
Ex-dividend date
24-Aug-2020
Payment for
Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)
0.40
Par value (baht)
0.50
Payment date (Update)
08-Sep-2020
Paid from
Operating period from 01-Jan-2020 to 30-Jun-2020
The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.
Signature _________________
(Mrs. Saowaluck Thithapant) Group Chief Shared Service Officer - Siam Makro
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
Remark (New)
The Cabinet, on August 13, 2020, has announced Friday, September 4, 2020 and Monday, September 7, 2020 as substitute Songkran holidays. The Bank of Thailand also announced the mentioned dates as financial institutions' holidays. The Company's Board of Directors' Meeting No. 7/2563, held on
August 21, 2020, therefore resolved to approve the change of interim dividend payment date from Friday, September 4, 2020 to Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
