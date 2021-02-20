Log in
Siam Makro : Financial Performance Yearly 2020 (F45) (Audited)

02/20/2021 | 02:50am EST
Headline:

Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)

Security Symbol:

MAKRO

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Yearly

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statementsPlease review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Saowaluck Thithapant)

Group Chief Shared Service Officer - Siam Makro

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Makro pcl published this content on 19 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 07:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 219 B 7 302 M 7 302 M
Net income 2020 6 479 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2020 3 968 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 174 B 5 804 M 5 805 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 174
Free-Float 6,31%
Chart SIAM MAKRO
Duration : Period :
Siam Makro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIAM MAKRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,93 THB
Last Close Price 36,25 THB
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Suchada Ithijarukul Second Vice Chairman & Group CEO
Saowaluck Thithapant Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Stephen Howe Chief Business & Information Officer
Athaporn Khaimarn Independent Non-Executive Director
Thira Wipuchanin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIAM MAKRO-8.23%5 804
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-5.84%158 100
TARGET CORPORATION6.96%95 853
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.15%51 433
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-4.35%49 694
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.1.25%17 430
