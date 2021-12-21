Log in
    MAKRO   TH0429010Z01

SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MAKRO)
Siam Makro Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to public offering (F53-5)

12/21/2021 | 06:20am EST
Full Detailed News 
                The results of sale of shares (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 21-Dec-2021

Type of offered securities

Common shares
Offered to

Public offering (PO)
Number of allotted shares (shares)       : 910,000,000
Subscription price (baht per share)      : 43.50
Number of subscribed shares (shares)     : 770,000,000
Subscription and payment period          : From 04-Dec-2021 to 09-Dec-2021
Number of remaining shares (shares)      : 140,000,000

Summary
Total allotted shares (shares)           : 910,000,000
Total subscribed shares (shares)         : 770,000,000
Total remaining shares (shares)          : 140,000,000
Total amount (baht)                      : 33,495,000,000.00
Total expense (baht)                     : 537,506,837.00
Expense details                          : Underwriting commission and other 
expenses in relation to the Offering
Net amount received (baht)               : 32,957,493,163.00
________________________________________________________________________________
___________________


Remark                                   :
  Remark: The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 on 12 
October 2021 of Siam Makro Public Company Limited (the "Company") approved the
allocation of newly issued ordinary shares for offering to the public (Public
Offering) up to 1,362,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares. In order that, the
company considered and approved of the allocation and offering shares to the
public up to 910,000,000 shares which has been disclosed in the prospectus and
became effective on 2 December 2021. As a result, the total 770,000,000 newly
issued ordinary shares was subscribed. According to the information in the
prospectus, CPALL, CPH and CPM also jointly sold a portion of the ordinary
shares in the Company which are held by them at the same time as the public
offering in the amount of up to 156,000,000 shares, 156,000,000 shares and
78,000,000 shares respectively (Total offering up to 390,000,000 shares). As a
result, the CPALL, CPH and CPM have sold 132,000,000 shares, 132,000,000 shares
and 66,000,000 shares respectively (Total offering 330,000,000 shares).

Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mrs. Saowaluck Thithapant
company
Position                                 : Group Chief Shared Service Officer - 
Siam Makro (Wholesale Business)


______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Makro pcl published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 11:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
