Siam Makro Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to public offering (F53-5)

The results of sale of shares (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 21-Dec-2021 Type of offered securities Common shares Offered to Public offering (PO) Number of allotted shares (shares) : 910,000,000 Subscription price (baht per share) : 43.50 Number of subscribed shares (shares) : 770,000,000 Subscription and payment period : From 04-Dec-2021 to 09-Dec-2021 Number of remaining shares (shares) : 140,000,000 Summary Total allotted shares (shares) : 910,000,000 Total subscribed shares (shares) : 770,000,000 Total remaining shares (shares) : 140,000,000 Total amount (baht) : 33,495,000,000.00 Total expense (baht) : 537,506,837.00 Expense details : Underwriting commission and other expenses in relation to the Offering Net amount received (baht) : 32,957,493,163.00 ________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________ Remark : Remark: The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 on 12 October 2021 of Siam Makro Public Company Limited (the "Company") approved the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares for offering to the public (Public Offering) up to 1,362,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares. In order that, the company considered and approved of the allocation and offering shares to the public up to 910,000,000 shares which has been disclosed in the prospectus and became effective on 2 December 2021. As a result, the total 770,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares was subscribed. According to the information in the prospectus, CPALL, CPH and CPM also jointly sold a portion of the ordinary shares in the Company which are held by them at the same time as the public offering in the amount of up to 156,000,000 shares, 156,000,000 shares and 78,000,000 shares respectively (Total offering up to 390,000,000 shares). As a result, the CPALL, CPH and CPM have sold 132,000,000 shares, 132,000,000 shares and 66,000,000 shares respectively (Total offering 330,000,000 shares). Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mrs. Saowaluck Thithapant company Position : Group Chief Shared Service Officer - Siam Makro (Wholesale Business) ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.