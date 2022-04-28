Siam Makro Public : Resignation of Director and Executive

Translation
Date: April 28, 2022
Subject: Resignation of Director and Executive
To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Siam Makro Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that Mrs. Suchada Ithijarukul has resigned from directorship as well as the Second Vice Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer - Makro Business, effective on May 1, 2022 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
(Mrs. Saowaluck Thithapant) Group Chief Financial Officer
