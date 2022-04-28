Log in
    MAKRO   TH0429010Z01

SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MAKRO)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-26
37.50 THB   -1.32%
02:04aSIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Resignation of Director and Executive
PU
04/20SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Resolutions of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/18SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Invitation Notice to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website
PU
Siam Makro Public : Resignation of Director and Executive

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Translation

Date: April 28, 2022

Subject: Resignation of Director and Executive

To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Siam Makro Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that Mrs. Suchada Ithijarukul has resigned from directorship as well as the Second Vice Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer - Makro Business, effective on May 1, 2022 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

-- // --

(Mrs. Saowaluck Thithapant) Group Chief Financial Officer

SET & Investor Relations

Tel. 02 067 8999 extension 8255/ 8260/ 8285/ 9329

Fax. 02 067 9044

-1-

Siam Makro pcl published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
