Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Siam Makro Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAKRO   TH0429010Z01

SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MAKRO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siam Makro Public : The disclosure of additional information in connection with the entire business transfer transaction of C.P. Retail Holding Company Limited and the offering of newly issued shares to the public on the Company's website

09/27/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation)

Date:

27 September 2021

Subject:

The disclosure of additional information in connection with the entire business

transfer transaction of C.P. Retail Holding Company Limited and the offering of

newly issued shares to the public on the Company's website

Attention:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Whereas the Board of Directors of Siam Makro Public Company Limited (the "Company") has resolved to approve the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 on 12 October 2021 at 15.30 hrs. which will be held through electronic means pursuant to the Royal Decree on Teleconferences through Electronic Means B.E. 2563 (2020), and the Company has disclosed the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2021, as well as the relevant supporting documents in Thai and English versions (the "EGM Documents") on the Company's website at https://www.siammakro.co.th/investor_meeting.php.

In addition, the Company deemed it appropriate to prepare the summary of information in connection with the entire business transfer transaction of C.P. Retail Holding Company Limited and the offering of newly issued shares of the Company to the public in a presentation format, which summarises the information regarding the transactions, including additional information of business description and key financial information of (a) the Company and (b) Lotus's Group1 such as transaction steps, investment highlights and potential growth, business overview and business segments highlights, store formats and network, portfolio of customer types and product categories, mall and tenant types, financial overview including the pro forma consolidated financial information of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 as if the entire business transfer transaction was completed on 1 January 2020 which has been assured by the auditor in respect of the compilation of such pro forma consolidated financial information of the Company; and the pro forma consolidated financial information of the CPRD for the year ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 which have been assured by the auditor in respect of the compilation of such pro forma consolidated financial information of CPRD (both pro forma consolidated financial information have been disclosed in the EGM Documents already), and the relevant key financial information and its analysis.

1 Lotus's Group comprises C.P. Retail Development Company Limited ("CPRD") where CPRD holds (a) 99.99 percent shares in Lotus's Stores (Thailand) Company Limited which holds 99.99 percent shares in Ek-Chai Distribution System Company Limited, an operator of a retail business under the name Lotus's in Thailand; and (b) 100.00 percent shares in Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. which operates a retail business under the name Lotus's in Malaysia

1

The Company has disclosed the summary of information on the Company's website at https://www.siammakro.co.th/en/presentation.php. The shareholders can study this information from 27 September 2021 onwards.

In this respect, the summary of information has been prepared for the purpose of providing information as at the disclosure date of this presentation to the shareholders in order to only facilitate and allow the shareholders to understand the information of the transactions. The shareholders should carefully consider the details of relevant transactions from the EGM Documents which the Company has delivered to the shareholders and has been disclosed on the Company's website as discussed above.

Please kindly be informed accordingly

Yours faithfully,

-- //--

(Mrs. Saowaluck Thithapant)

Group Chief Shared Service Officer - Siam Makro

SET & Investor Relations

Tel. 02 067 8999 Ext. 8255/8260/9329/8285

Fax. 02 067 9044

2

Disclaimer

Siam Makro pcl published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 03:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09/27SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : The disclosure of additional information in connection with the entire..
PU
09/21SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Share..
PU
09/01SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : to Take Control of Lotus Retail Chain in Thailand in Deal Worth Nearly..
MT
08/31SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : The Acceptance of the Entire Business Transfer of C.P. Retail Holding ..
PU
08/31SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : The Acceptance of the Entire Business Transfer of C.P. Retail Holding ..
PU
08/24SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/11SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Financial Statement Q2/2021
PU
08/11SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 2/2021 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
08/11SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Operating Result Quarter 2/2021 Ending 30 June 2021
PU
08/11SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Notification of the Board of Directors' Resolutions No. 6/2021 on the ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 228 B 6 791 M 6 791 M
Net income 2021 6 922 M 206 M 206 M
Net cash 2021 2 785 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 242 B 7 219 M 7 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 174
Free-Float 6,31%
Chart SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Siam Makro Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 50,50 THB
Average target price 46,31 THB
Spread / Average Target -8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suchada Ithijarukul Second Vice Chairman & Group CEO
Saowaluck Thithapant Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Stephen Howe Chief Business & Information Officer
Athaporn Khaimarn Independent Non-Executive Director
Thira Wipuchanin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED27.85%7 288
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION22.24%206 778
TARGET CORPORATION35.15%117 832
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.40%61 992
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION3.07%50 794
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.17.70%20 227