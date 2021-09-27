Siam Makro Public : The disclosure of additional information in connection with the entire business transfer transaction of C.P. Retail Holding Company Limited and the offering of newly issued shares to the public on the Company's website

(Translation) Date: 27 September 2021 Subject: The disclosure of additional information in connection with the entire business transfer transaction of C.P. Retail Holding Company Limited and the offering of newly issued shares to the public on the Company's website Attention: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Whereas the Board of Directors of Siam Makro Public Company Limited (the "Company") has resolved to approve the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 on 12 October 2021 at 15.30 hrs. which will be held through electronic means pursuant to the Royal Decree on Teleconferences through Electronic Means B.E. 2563 (2020), and the Company has disclosed the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2021, as well as the relevant supporting documents in Thai and English versions (the "EGM Documents") on the Company's website at https://www.siammakro.co.th/investor_meeting.php.

In addition, the Company deemed it appropriate to prepare the summary of information in connection with the entire business transfer transaction of C.P. Retail Holding Company Limited and the offering of newly issued shares of the Company to the public in a presentation format, which summarises the information regarding the transactions, including additional information of business description and key financial information of (a) the Company and (b) Lotus's Group1 such as transaction steps, investment highlights and potential growth, business overview and business segments highlights, store formats and network, portfolio of customer types and product categories, mall and tenant types, financial overview including the pro forma consolidated financial information of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 as if the entire business transfer transaction was completed on 1 January 2020 which has been assured by the auditor in respect of the compilation of such pro forma consolidated financial information of the Company; and the pro forma consolidated financial information of the CPRD for the year ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 which have been assured by the auditor in respect of the compilation of such pro forma consolidated financial information of CPRD (both pro forma consolidated financial information have been disclosed in the EGM Documents already), and the relevant key financial information and its analysis.

1 Lotus's Group comprises C.P. Retail Development Company Limited ("CPRD") where CPRD holds (a) 99.99 percent shares in Lotus's Stores (Thailand) Company Limited which holds 99.99 percent shares in Ek-Chai Distribution System Company Limited, an operator of a retail business under the name Lotus's in Thailand; and (b) 100.00 percent shares in Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. which operates a retail business under the name Lotus's in Malaysia

