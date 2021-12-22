Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Siam Makro Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAKRO   TH0429010Z01

SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MAKRO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siam Makro Public : The notification of the registration of change in paid-up capital of Siam Makro Public Company Limited

12/22/2021 | 06:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
22 Dec 2021 18:04:01
Headline
The notification of the registration of change in paid-up capital of Siam Makro Public Company Limited
Symbol
MAKRO
Source
MAKRO
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Makro pcl published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12/21SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to public offer..
PU
12/08SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Notification of 2022 Traditional Holidays
PU
12/02SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Effectiveness of registration statement for securities offering (Form ..
PU
12/02SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : The effectiveness of registration statement for securities offering (F..
PU
12/02SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : The Report on the Result of the Tender Offer for Securities in Siam Ma..
PU
11/30CP Merchandising Co., Ltd. and Charoen Pokphand Holding Company Limited completed the a..
CI
11/29SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Notification of the channel for shareholders of Siam Makro Public Comp..
PU
11/26SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Submission of the Opinion of the Company on the Tender Offer of Siam M..
PU
11/26SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : Submission of the Opinion of the Company on the Tender Offer of Siam M..
PU
11/24SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC : The Preliminary result of Tender Offer to Purchase Securities in Siam ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 224 B 6 617 M 6 617 M
Net income 2021 7 699 M 228 M 228 M
Net cash 2021 2 785 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 471 B 13 965 M 13 932 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 5 174
Free-Float 6,44%
Chart SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Siam Makro Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 44,50 THB
Average target price 48,20 THB
Spread / Average Target 8,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suchada Ithijarukul Second Vice Chairman & Group CEO
Saowaluck Thithapant Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Stephen Howe Chief Business & Information Officer
Athaporn Khaimarn Independent Non-Executive Director
Thira Wipuchanin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.66%13 965
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION44.76%241 862
TARGET CORPORATION24.66%105 441
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.36.78%64 389
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.80%51 374
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.8.01%18 757