SiamEast Public : Submission of the Filing Application and draft prospectus of UBA to mai

No. ELCID/SE/013/2022

23 June 2022

To :President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject : Submission of the Filing Application and draft prospectus to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand ("Thai SEC") for the initial public offering ("IPO") and listing of Utility Business Alliance Public Company Limited shares

on the Market for Alternative Investment

According to SiamEast Solutions Public Company Limited ("SE") has already disclosed the initial public offering (IPO) plan of Utilities Business Alliance Public Company Limited ("UBA") which currently is an associated company of SE will be listed on the Market for Alternative Investment ("mai") on 24th March 2022

The Company would like to inform you that, on 23th June 2022, UBA has submitted the registration statement and draft prospectus for the IPO to Thai SEC. In connection with the IPO, UBA will issue and offer no more than 170,000,000 ordinary shares with a par value 0.50 Thai Bath per share, representing up to 28.33% of the total issued shares of UBA after the Spin-off Plan.

For initial public offering (IPO) plan of UBA, SE still be a major shareholder of UBA and UBA still be an associated company of SE and will maintain its stake in UBA at least 28.67 % of the paid-up capital of UBA after the capital increase which details above may be changed according to the Board of Directors and/or Board of Directors of UBA and/or persons designated by the Board of Directors or the Board of Directors of UBA deems appropriate including in determining of the details, conditions and exact proportions which are related to offering ordinary share in accordance to the listed plan to on the Market for Alternative Investment as per stated above again

Initially, UBA's objective is to use the proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) for UBA's future business expansion and financial restructuring. and to use as working capital in business operations The company will inform more details about UBA's initial public offering (IPO) plan.