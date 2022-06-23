SiamEast Public : Submission of the Filing Application and draft prospectus of UBA to mai
No. ELCID/SE/013/2022
23 June 2022
To :President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Subject : Submission of the Filing Application and draft prospectus to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand ("Thai SEC") for the initial public offering ("IPO") and listing of Utility Business Alliance Public Company Limited shares
on the Market for Alternative Investment
According to SiamEast Solutions Public Company Limited ("SE") has already disclosed the initial public offering (IPO) plan of Utilities Business Alliance Public Company Limited ("UBA") which currently is an associated company of SE will be listed on the Market for Alternative Investment ("mai") on 24th March 2022
The Company would like to inform you that, on 23th June 2022, UBA has submitted the registration statement and draft prospectus for the IPO to Thai SEC. In connection with the IPO, UBA will issue and offer no more than 170,000,000 ordinary shares with a par value 0.50 Thai Bath per share, representing up to 28.33% of the total issued shares of UBA after the Spin-off Plan.
For initial public offering (IPO) plan of UBA, SE still be a major shareholder of UBA and UBA still be an associated company of SE and will maintain its stake in UBA at least 28.67 % of the paid-up capital of UBA after the capital increase which details above may be changed according to the Board of Directors and/or Board of Directors of UBA and/or persons designated by the Board of Directors or the Board of Directors of UBA deems appropriate including in determining of the details, conditions and exact proportions which are related to offering ordinary share in accordance to the listed plan to on the Market for Alternative Investment as per stated above again
Initially, UBA's objective is to use the proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) for UBA's future business expansion and financial restructuring. and to use as working capital in business operations The company will inform more details about UBA's initial public offering (IPO) plan.
Investors may view UBA's Filing Application Statement and draft prospectus submitted to the SEC at www.sec.or.th
Basic information of UBA
Utility Business Alliance Public Company Limited engages in the business that provide integrated operation and maintenance (IOM) services, including consulting services, designing and equipment installation in accordance to customer requirements so as to support the integrated water management business. Utility Business Alliance Public Company Limited also has comprehensive services covering all of water management such as wastewater treatment systems, water supply systems, and drainage tunnels and all of these services are provided to customers both in government section such as the Bureau of Drainage Bangkok Metropolitan Waterworks Authority, etc., as well as various private industries such as petrochemical business, transportation business, rubber glove business retail business, etc.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
(Mr. Kirk Leekasem)
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Distribution of this document to other countries or jurisdictions besides Thailand It may be prohibited by law. Those receiving this document should study and abide by any legal restrictions. This document is not intended for distribution, publication o r distribution. whether directly or indirectly in or to the United States.
This document is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities and no securities are offered for sale or purchased in any countries or jurisdiction in which the offering solicitation of an offer or the sale of securities is against the law. The securities referred to herein are not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 including those that have been amended ("United States Securities Law") or any state law in the United States and there will be no sale or sale of such securities in the United States unless registered or exempted from registration under US securities law. and relevant state laws. However, there is no intention to register any part or all of the offering or any securities referred to in this document in the United State. or conducting an initial public offering of securities in the United State.
