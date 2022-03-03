Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Siamese Asset Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SA   THA083010001

SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SA)
Summary 
Summary

Siamese Asset Public : Notification of the establishment of a new subsidiary and the capital increase of a subsidiary

03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
Date/Time
03 Mar 2022 13:06:57
Headline
Notification of the establishment of a new subsidiary and the capital increase of a subsidiary
Symbol
SA
Source
SA
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siamese Asset pcl published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 478 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
Net income 2021 165 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 104x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 16 006 M 492 M 492 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Siamese Asset Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,50 THB
Average target price 18,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kajonsit Singsansern CEO, Director, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
Surawat Suwanyangyuen Director, Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Vorapol Socatiyanurak Chairman
Sunanta Singsansern Director, CHRO & Central Administration
Prisana Praharnkhasuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.87%492
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.63%34 300
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.44%33 511
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.66%33 253
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.94%32 214
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.5.89%31 006