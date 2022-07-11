Siamese Asset Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares' shareholders (F53-5)

414,951,495

Report on the results of the sale of warrants as follows

Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares'

41,522,096 For the remaining shares after the exercise of all Warrants, the Board of Directors shall propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to decrease the Company's registered capital in compliance with relevant laws, rules and regulations.

Signature ________________________________ Signature ________________________________ (Mr. Kajonsit Singsansern) (Mr. Suphon Chongchintaraksa) Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Authorized to sign on behalf of the company Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.