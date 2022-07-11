Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Siamese Asset Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SA   THA083010001

SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siamese Asset Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares' shareholders (F53-5)

07/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
414,951,495

Headline:

Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares'

shareholders (F53-5)

Security Symbol:

SA

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 11-Jul-2022

Report on the results of the sale of warrants as follows

Number of

Offering

Allocation /

Number of

Number of

The company will deal with the remaining warrants as

Name of warrant

Allocated to

offered

price

Subscription

allotted/subscribed

remaining

warrants

(baht

warrants

follows

(units)

per unit)

date

warrants (units)

(units)

Warrants to Purchase

All common 456,473,591 0.00

11-Jul-2022

Ordinary Shares of Siamese

shares'

Asset Public Company

shareholders

Limited No.1(SA-W1)

41,522,096 For the remaining shares after the exercise of all Warrants, the Board of Directors shall propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to decrease the Company's registered capital in compliance with relevant laws, rules and regulations.

Signature ________________________________

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Kajonsit Singsansern)

(Mr. Suphon Chongchintaraksa)

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siamese Asset pcl published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 900 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2022 713 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 14,5%
Capitalization 10 552 M 294 M 294 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,5%
