Siamese Asset Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares' shareholders (F53-5)
07/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
414,951,495
Headline:
Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares'
shareholders (F53-5)
Security Symbol:
SA
Announcement Details
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 11-Jul-2022
Report on the results of the sale of warrants as follows
Number of
Offering
Allocation /
Number of
Number of
The company will deal with the remaining warrants as
Name of warrant
Allocated to
offered
price
Subscription
allotted/subscribed
remaining
warrants
(baht
warrants
follows
(units)
per unit)
date
warrants (units)
(units)
Warrants to Purchase
All common 456,473,591 0.00
11-Jul-2022
Ordinary Shares of Siamese
shares'
Asset Public Company
shareholders
Limited No.1(SA-W1)
41,522,096 For the remaining shares after the exercise of all Warrants, the Board of Directors shall propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to decrease the Company's registered capital in compliance with relevant laws, rules and regulations.
Signature ________________________________
Signature ________________________________
(Mr. Kajonsit Singsansern)
(Mr. Suphon Chongchintaraksa)
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.