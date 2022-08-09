Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Siamese Asset Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SA   THA083010001

SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-08
9.200 THB   -1.08%
12:39pTHE RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOD'S MEETING RE : The Issuance and Offering ESOP Warrants, the Allocation of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares, Directors Remuneration, and the Schedule for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022
PU
08/01SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital increase from IPO
PU
07/11SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares' shareholders (F53-5)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The resolutions of the BOD's Meeting Re: The Issuance and Offering ESOP Warrants, the Allocation of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares, Directors Remuneration, and the Schedule for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022

08/09/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No. SA/OCS 18/2565

August 9, 2022

Re: Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting Re: The Issuance and Offering of Warrants to Purchase the Company's Newly Issued Ordinary Shares to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, the Allocation of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares, Directors Remuneration of Vice Chairman, an Appointment of Additional Sub-committee's Member and the Schedule for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022

Attention: Directors and Managers

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure: 1. Capital Increase Report Form (F 53-4)

  1. Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to Employees and/or Directors Who are Employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries No. 1 (SA- ESOP-W1)
  2. Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to Employees and/or Directors Who are Employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries No. 2 (SA ESOP-W2)

Siamese Asset Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby informs that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022, held on August 9, 2022, has passed resolutions approved the important matter, which can be summarized as follows:

1. It was resolved to approve to propose the Extraordinary General Meeting No. 1/2022 to consider approving the issuance and offering of the warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of the Company in the amount not exceeding 15,000,000 units at no cost to employees and/or directors who are employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. The warrants issuance shall be divided into two parts as follows: (1) The issuance and offering of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of the Company to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 1 (SA-ESOP-W1) in the amount not exceeding 7,500,000 units; and (2) The issuance and offering of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of the Company to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 2 (SA-ESOP-W2) in the amount not exceeding 7,500,000 units. Including approval to propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders No. 1/2022 to consider and approve the assignment of the Company's Executive Committee and/or persons assigned by the Company's Executive Committee to have the authority to consider and determine the list of employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries who are entitled to receive the warrants and number of units of warrants to be allocated to such employee or director, and to determine, amend, change, or add details and other necessary conditions, including undertaking any other actions necessary for and relevant to such issuance and offering of warrants to the Company's employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries so long as it shall not violate or contradict the relevant laws and regulations. In this regard, there will be no employee who is subject to change, as the matter is required to be further approved by the Shareholders' Meeting allocated warrants more than 5 per cent of the total units, and the Company will complete the allocation of warrants within one year from the date of shareholders' meeting approving the issuance of the warrants.

Please consider Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to Employees and/or Directors Who are Employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries No. 1 (SA-ESOP-W1)(Enclosure 2) and Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to Employees and/or Directors Who are Employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries No. 2 (SA- ESOP-W2)(Enclosure 3).

2. It was resolved to approve to propose the Extraordinary General Meeting No. 1/2022 to consider approving the change in the allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company as approved by the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which held on April 2, 2021, which approved to allocate the newly issues ordinary shares of not exceeding 15,000,000 shares with a par value of THB 1 per share to accommodate the exercise of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 1 (SA-ESOP-W1) and No. 2 (SA-ESOP-W2) by changing to allocate not more than 15,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares with a par value of THB 1 per share to accommodate the exercise of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 1 (SA-ESOP-W1) and No. 2 (SA-ESOP-W2) at a ratio of 1 existing ordinary share per 1 unit with the offering price of warrants at THB -0.00- per unit as will be proposed to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 for further consideration and approval.

Including approval to propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 to consider and approve the assignment of the Company's Executive Committee and/or persons assigned by the Company's Executive Committee to have the authority to take any necessary actions and in connection with the allocation of such newly issued ordinary shares as appropriate. This includes signing an application for permission, a request for a waiver, and any other documents necessary and relevant to allocating the newly issued ordinary shares and contacting and submitting an application for permission, a request for a waiver, and other documents to government agencies or related agencies as well as listing the newly issued ordinary shares as listed securities on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

In this regard, please consider the details of the issuance and allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company as appeared on the Capital Increase Report Form (F 53-4) (Enclosure 1), Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 1 (SA-ESOP-W1) (Enclosure 2) and Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 2 (SA- ESOP-W2) (Enclosure 3).

3. It was resolved to grant approval to propose the Extraordinary General Meeting No. 1/2022 to consider approving the remuneration of the Vice Chairman of Board of Directors additional from the director's remuneration for the year 2022, which was approved by the 2022 Annual General

Meeting of Shareholders on April 11 ,2022, as follows;

Unit: THB/Person

2022 Remuneration (Amended)

2022 Remuneration (Former)

Directors

Monthly

Meeting

Monthly

Meeting

Remuneration

Attendance Fee

Remuneration

Attendance Fee

Board of Directors

1 . Vice Chairman of the

100,000

30,000

-

-

Board of Directors

4. It was resolved to appoint additional committee in the sub-committees by appointing Mr. Phanthep Assanitthong to be Strategy and Risk Management Committee member and shall be effective from August 9, 2022 onwards.

  1. It was resolved to grant approval to call the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 to be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10.00 hours through electronic devices (E - EGM) in accordance with condition stipulated in law related to electronic conference with the agendas of the Meeting as follows:
    Agenda 1 To consider and acknowledge the 2022 Annual General Meeting Minutes which held on April 11, 2022.
    Agenda 2 To consider and approve the issuance and offering of warrants to purchase the Company's ordinary shares to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries in an amount not exceeding 15,000,000 units.
    Agenda 3 To consider and approve the amendment of the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares in an amount not exceeding 15,000,000 shares with a par value THB 1 per share to accommodate the exercise of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of the Company of employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No.1 (SA-ESOP-W1), and the exercise of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of the Company of employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No.2 (SA-ESOP- W2).
    Agenda 4 To consider and approve the determination of the remuneration of the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.
    Agenda 5 Other Matters (if any).
  2. It was resolved to approve the scheduling of the Record Date to determine the list of shareholders entitled to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on August 24, 2022.

In this regard, the Company has provided a channel to send questions related to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 or questions related to the Company's business prior to the meeting date via email or by registered mail to "Company Secretary Office" Siamese Asset Public Company Limited No. 1077/48 Phahon Yothin Road, Phayathai Sub-District, Phayathai District, Bangkok 10400 or all_ocs@siameseasset.co.th.

In this regard, the shareholders are requested to specify full name, telephone number, email (if any). Any questions relating to the Company's agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.

1/2022 or any questions relating to the Company's business operation will be considered and answered in

a meeting on September 23, 2022.

Please be informed accordingly,

Sincerely Yours,

(Mr. Suphon Chongchintaraksa)

Chief Financial Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siamese Asset pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 16:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:39pTHE RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOD'S MEETING : The Issuance and Offering ESOP Warrants, the Alloca..
PU
08/01SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital increase from IPO
PU
07/11SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common..
PU
06/15SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC : Notification of the cancellation of the issuance and offering of wa..
PU
05/10Siamese Asset Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
05/09Siamese Asset Public Company Limited Appoints Mr. Phanthep Asanitthong as Vice-Chairman
CI
04/19SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC : The Registration of Registered Capital Increase and the Amendment t..
PU
04/18SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC : The Registration of Registered Capital Reduction and the Amendment ..
PU
04/11Siamese Asset Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
03/31SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC : Notification on the Change in the Company's Shareholding Structure
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 900 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 713 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 14,0%
Capitalization 10 908 M 307 M 307 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Siamese Asset Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,20 THB
Average target price 18,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kajonsit Singsansern CEO, Director, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
Surawat Suwanyangyuen Director, Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Vorapol Socatiyanurak Chairman
Sunanta Singsansern Director, CHRO & Central Administration
Prisana Praharnkhasuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIAMESE ASSET PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-25.81%310
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.95%34 589
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.49%29 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.12%28 569
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.33%26 791
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.07%25 051