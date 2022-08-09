The resolutions of the BOD's Meeting Re: The Issuance and Offering ESOP Warrants, the Allocation of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares, Directors Remuneration, and the Schedule for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022

No. SA/OCS 18/2565 August 9, 2022 Re: Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting Re: The Issuance and Offering of Warrants to Purchase the Company's Newly Issued Ordinary Shares to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, the Allocation of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares, Directors Remuneration of Vice Chairman, an Appointment of Additional Sub-committee's Member and the Schedule for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 Attention: Directors and Managers The Stock Exchange of Thailand Enclosure: 1. Capital Increase Report Form (F 53-4) Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to Employees and/or Directors Who are Employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries No. 1 (SA- ESOP-W1) Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to Employees and/or Directors Who are Employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries No. 2 (SA ESOP-W2) Siamese Asset Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby informs that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022, held on August 9, 2022, has passed resolutions approved the important matter, which can be summarized as follows: 1. It was resolved to approve to propose the Extraordinary General Meeting No. 1/2022 to consider approving the issuance and offering of the warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of the Company in the amount not exceeding 15,000,000 units at no cost to employees and/or directors who are employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. The warrants issuance shall be divided into two parts as follows: (1) The issuance and offering of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of the Company to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 1 (SA-ESOP-W1) in the amount not exceeding 7,500,000 units; and (2) The issuance and offering of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of the Company to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 2 (SA-ESOP-W2) in the amount not exceeding 7,500,000 units. Including approval to propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders No. 1/2022 to consider and approve the assignment of the Company's Executive Committee and/or persons assigned by the Company's Executive Committee to have the authority to consider and determine the list of employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries who are entitled to receive the warrants and number of units of warrants to be allocated to such employee or director, and to determine, amend, change, or add details and other necessary conditions, including undertaking any other actions necessary for and relevant to such issuance and offering of warrants to the Company's employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries so long as it shall not violate or contradict the relevant laws and regulations. In this regard, there will be no employee who is subject to change, as the matter is required to be further approved by the Shareholders' Meeting allocated warrants more than 5 per cent of the total units, and the Company will complete the allocation of warrants within one year from the date of shareholders' meeting approving the issuance of the warrants. Please consider Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to Employees and/or Directors Who are Employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries No. 1 (SA-ESOP-W1)(Enclosure 2) and Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to Employees and/or Directors Who are Employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries No. 2 (SA- ESOP-W2)(Enclosure 3). 2. It was resolved to approve to propose the Extraordinary General Meeting No. 1/2022 to consider approving the change in the allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company as approved by the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which held on April 2, 2021, which approved to allocate the newly issues ordinary shares of not exceeding 15,000,000 shares with a par value of THB 1 per share to accommodate the exercise of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 1 (SA-ESOP-W1) and No. 2 (SA-ESOP-W2) by changing to allocate not more than 15,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares with a par value of THB 1 per share to accommodate the exercise of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 1 (SA-ESOP-W1) and No. 2 (SA-ESOP-W2) at a ratio of 1 existing ordinary share per 1 unit with the offering price of warrants at THB -0.00- per unit as will be proposed to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 for further consideration and approval.

Including approval to propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 to consider and approve the assignment of the Company's Executive Committee and/or persons assigned by the Company's Executive Committee to have the authority to take any necessary actions and in connection with the allocation of such newly issued ordinary shares as appropriate. This includes signing an application for permission, a request for a waiver, and any other documents necessary and relevant to allocating the newly issued ordinary shares and contacting and submitting an application for permission, a request for a waiver, and other documents to government agencies or related agencies as well as listing the newly issued ordinary shares as listed securities on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. In this regard, please consider the details of the issuance and allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company as appeared on the Capital Increase Report Form (F 53-4) (Enclosure 1), Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 1 (SA-ESOP-W1) (Enclosure 2) and Summary of Preliminary Details of the Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares of Siamese Asset Public Company Limited to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No. 2 (SA- ESOP-W2) (Enclosure 3). 3. It was resolved to grant approval to propose the Extraordinary General Meeting No. 1/2022 to consider approving the remuneration of the Vice Chairman of Board of Directors additional from the director's remuneration for the year 2022, which was approved by the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 11 ,2022, as follows; Unit: THB/Person 2022 Remuneration (Amended) 2022 Remuneration (Former) Directors Monthly Meeting Monthly Meeting Remuneration Attendance Fee Remuneration Attendance Fee Board of Directors 1 . Vice Chairman of the 100,000 30,000 - - Board of Directors 4. It was resolved to appoint additional committee in the sub-committees by appointing Mr. Phanthep Assanitthong to be Strategy and Risk Management Committee member and shall be effective from August 9, 2022 onwards.

It was resolved to grant approval to call the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 to be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10.00 hours through electronic devices (E - EGM) in accordance with condition stipulated in law related to electronic conference with the agendas of the Meeting as follows:

Agenda 1 To consider and acknowledge the 2022 Annual General Meeting Minutes which held on April 11, 2022.

Agenda 2 To consider and approve the issuance and offering of warrants to purchase the Company's ordinary shares to employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries in an amount not exceeding 15,000,000 units.

Agenda 3 To consider and approve the amendment of the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares in an amount not exceeding 15,000,000 shares with a par value THB 1 per share to accommodate the exercise of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of the Company of employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No.1 (SA-ESOP-W1), and the exercise of warrants to purchase newly issued ordinary shares of the Company of employees and/or directors who are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries No.2 (SA-ESOP- W2).

Agenda 4 To consider and approve the determination of the remuneration of the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Agenda 5 Other Matters (if any). It was resolved to approve the scheduling of the Record Date to determine the list of shareholders entitled to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on August 24, 2022. In this regard, the Company has provided a channel to send questions related to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 or questions related to the Company's business prior to the meeting date via email or by registered mail to "Company Secretary Office" Siamese Asset Public Company Limited No. 1077/48 Phahon Yothin Road, Phayathai Sub-District, Phayathai District, Bangkok 10400 or all_ocs@siameseasset.co.th. In this regard, the shareholders are requested to specify full name, telephone number, email (if any). Any questions relating to the Company's agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.