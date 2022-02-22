Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGP   TH0979A10Z00

SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SGP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)(revise)

02/22/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
22 Feb 2022 21:29:50
Headline
Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)(revise)
Symbol
SGP
Source
SGP
Full Detailed News 
                
                      Financial Statement (F45)
          SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

                                      (In thousands)
Financial Statement
                                    12 Months
                                     Audited
           Ending                  31 December
            Year                2021         2020
  Profit (loss)              3,808,509    2,061,838
attributable to equity 
holders of the Company *
  EPS (baht)                      2.07         1.12
                         


Type of report                           (Update)
      Unqualified opinion

Remark

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment 
decision
 
 "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
 complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
 its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
 Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Mrs. Jintana Kingkaew )
                                    Deputy managing director
                         Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siamgas & Petrochemicals pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 14:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:52aSIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)(revise)
PU
08:32aSIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC : Dividend Payment and the 2022 Annual General Meeting o..
PU
02/10SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC : Establishment of a subsidiary
PU
2021SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC : Notification of Company's Public Holidays for the year..
PU
2021Financial Statement
PU
2021Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Thir..
CI
2021Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend for the Pe..
CI
2021Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Seco..
CI
2021Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Firs..
CI
2021Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for the Second Half..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 55 124 M 1 710 M 1 710 M
Net income 2020 2 062 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net Debt 2020 14 370 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,91x
Yield 2020 5,00%
Capitalization 25 546 M 793 M 793 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Supachai Weeraborwornpong Managing Director & Director
Wansiri Pakamathawee Manager-Finance & Account
Worawit Weeraborwornpong Chairman
Adisorn Chackaew Manager-Information Technology
Viroj Klangboonklong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.01%793
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION26.43%327 929
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.69%257 192
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.34%204 749
BP PLC17.52%102 711
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.40%79 110