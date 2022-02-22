Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)(revise)

Financial Statement (F45)
SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
(In thousands)
Financial Statement
12 Months
Audited
Ending 31 December
Year 2021 2020
Profit (loss) 3,808,509 2,061,838
attributable to equity
holders of the Company *
EPS (baht) 2.07 1.12
Type of report (Update)
Unqualified opinion
Remark
*For consolidated financial statements
"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
complete.
complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."
