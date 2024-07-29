(Alliance News) - Siav Spa announced the start of a strategic partnership with Mindware FZ LLC a global distributor of IT Technologies with a focus in the Middle East.

"This partnership aims to expand Siav's presence in the MENA region and accelerate the digital transformation of organizations throughout the region. Mindware will operate as the exclusive distributor of Siav's flagship software platform, Siav Connect," the statement said.

Mindware, based in Dubai since 1991, is a leading IT distributor in the Middle East, offering innovative technologies from more than 60 manufacturers to more than 5,000 resellers in more than 50 countries, with a portfolio that includes AI, Cloud, networking, security and storage technologies.

"This partnership is critical to our growth plan," said Massimiliano Botta, general manager of Siav. "The Middle East represents one of the most promising economies and an ideal area for our investments. With a partner like Mindware, we are well positioned to rapidly penetrate the MENA market and offer advanced ECM solutions that meet the needs of local companies."

Siav is up 1.7 percent to EUR2.42 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

