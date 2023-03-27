Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Siav S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIAV   IT0005504128

SIAV S.P.A.

(SIAV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-27 am EDT
3.230 EUR    0.00%
12:36pSiav closes 2022 with revenue up but profit down
AN
02/15ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Alfonsino flies; Siav on bottom
AN
2022Siav S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siav closes 2022 with revenue up but profit down

03/27/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Siav Spa on Monday approved the consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting revenues up to EUR32.5 million from EUR30.7 million in 2021, while value of production rose to EUR44.8 million from EUR32.6 million in 2021.

Profit was EUR863,000, down from EUR1.6 million in the previous year.

Ebitda was broadly in line with the previous year and amounted to EUR5.8 million from EUR5.9 million in 2021 with a margin on sales revenue that was slightly down from the previous year and amounted to 18 percent from 19 percent in 2021. This decrease is mainly a consequence of costs incurred during the year related to the start-up phase of the new Silloge platform, which is being installed at two major Italian public institutions, the company explains.

"These are the first orders with release of the new platform and, as a result, the higher costs incurred in carrying out the orders themselves are temporary and nonrecurring, as well as recoverable in future years, once the platform passes the first period of activity and becomes fully operational," Siav adds.

Ebit is EUR1.8 million down from 2021 when it was EUR2.2 million, following total depreciation and amortization of about EUR4.0 million, up from EUR3.7 million in 2021.

Net financial debt was EUR16.5 million in line with the value in 2021. Financial debt as of December 31, 2022 consists mainly of fixed-rate medium- and long-term bank loans used to finance internal and external development activities, as well as financial liabilities for usage rights related to the corresponding rights of use recorded under fixed assets.

Group equity amounted to EUR10.2 million, up from EUR5.9 million as of December 31, 2021. In addition to the result for the year achieved and the recognition of certain reserves following the transition to international accounting standards, the change is mainly attributable to the positive effect of the listing transaction, totaling EUR5.0 million, and the effects of the reported demerger transaction, which resulted in a decrease in shareholders' equity totaling approximately EUR1.3 million.

As for the future, the company specifies that at the beginning of fiscal year 2023, projects related to cost containment and efficiency improvement were started to benefit the Group's margins and the management of services on customers.

In addition, "research and development activities on proprietary software for business development in both the private and Public Administration spheres continue; in particular, we highlight the completion of a significant upgrade of the Silloge platform, which has enabled the signing of important contracts with two significant public bodies. Finally, the Group is particularly active in scouting companies for appropriate M&A transactions that can generate synergies and enable the expansion of the range of products offered and the customer base."

Siav on Monday closed at a par at EUR3.23 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about SIAV S.P.A.
12:36pSiav closes 2022 with revenue up but profit down
AN
02/15ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Alfonsino flies; Siav on bo..
AN
2022Siav S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Siav S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €4.5 million.
CI
2022Siav S.p.A. has filed an IPO in the amount of €4.5 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 38,1 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 4,93 M 5,31 M 5,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 342
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SIAV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Siav S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIAV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,23 €
Average target price 6,81 €
Spread / Average Target 111%
Managers and Directors
Nicola Voltan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniele Boggian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alfieri Voltan Chairman
Silvia Quaglia Chairman-Supervisory board
Alessandro Vanzo Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIAV S.P.A.4.19%32
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.99%2 088 508
SYNOPSYS INC.17.94%57 351
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.29%55 866
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.06%52 625
SEA LIMITED58.33%46 276
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer