Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

The Company is pleased to announce the official launch of its new division; The Campus Community, for the purpose of identifying revenue generating candidates ready to IPO on NASDAQ. Sibannac, Inc. will act as the parent company and majority stakeholder in each IPO spin off. The Company will assist all targets with filing a S-1 Registration to complete an IPO.

The Company has begun building relationships with various spin-off candidates initiated by various sources including Lifetime Branding, through our marketing partner Eric Stoll. Lifetime Branding has been involved with various rapidly growing brands including Coca Cola Beverages Northeast, Semcasting, Karhu, and Perky Jerky.

Sibannac, Inc. will benefit significantly from each successful spin off as its ownership in each company will reflect on the Company's balance sheet. This spin off program will significantly enhance Sibannac's balance sheet and shareholder value, as all earnings will consolidated under Sibannac. Further, Sibannac plans to retain control of the spin off entities.

Additionally, shareholders will have the unique benefit of being able to invest in each spin off IPO at the same price as the underwriter via the initial S-1 registration filing. This will offer a significant advantage to all of Sibannac's common shareholders, not typically offered by any publicly listed company.



"We love this model because it prevents direct dilution to Sibannac shares, but adds value to our balance sheet by consolidating operations and giving the company the resulting investment equity in the spin-offs. That should be a boon ultimately to Sibannac's share price, while also offering our common shareholders additional unique investment opportunities on higher tier exchanges," said David Mersky, Sibannac's CEO.

The following pre-existing divisions of Sibannac, Inc. are being considered for The Campus Community spin off IPO program:

Kratom

The Company has successfully launched The Kavern in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Kavern is our first US based retail kava/kratom bar and lounge. Located near the heart of Scottsdale's bustling, Old Town district, the Kavern offers Kratom beverages, tinctures and capsules. It also offers pre-packaged goods, including hemp-derived - legally compliant - Delta-9 THC gummies and beverages, our flagship Hangover remedy NOHO, unregulated mood-altering mushroom varieties - like Amanita Muscaria - as well as a line of natural supplements. Most of the inventory will be produced and packaged in our Scottsdale-based lab, just minutes from the Kavern.

Kratom is federally legal and currently available in 44 US states. Kratom in the US is already an over billion dollar industry with 3.5 million active users. Sibannac, Inc. seeks to be a leader in this industry and capture the majority of retail users.

NOHO After Shot

NOHO is a breakthrough product in the health and wellness industry, designed to maximize hangover relief. Sibannac, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with alternative health and supplement maker Direct Global Supply (DGS) to place the NOHO After Shot with wholesalers and retailers.

The most recent batch of NOHO After Shot has successfully sold out. The Company is now developing an improved formula and distribution network in preparation for mass distribution nationwide across various retailers. The Company has begun negotiations with several prominent retailers and big-box stores across the US.

The Company has had preliminary discussions with one such developer whose proprietary compound has been clinically tested and proven to reduce blood-alcohol level. The intent of the Company is to secure a licensing or similar agreement with a developer to formulate the current NOHO shot that incorporates this functional foods technology. This product would allow the Company to make claims consistent with testing results and provide increased flexibility in packaging and marketing under the existing regulatory environment.

Sibannac, Inc. currently projects NOHO After Shot to generate up to $2 Million USD in annual sales by the end of 2025. The Company is currently onboarding critical partners to assist in growing the brand and catering to increased demand.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. The Company operates an FDA registered, food-grade facility that is fully cGMP compliant and is vertically integrated, with product design, manufacturing, sales and marketing, all under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co., led by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is already providing services to leading wellness brands.

More from Sibannac - For additional information and product updates, please follow us at The Campus Co. and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sibannacinc.

Media Contact: IR@theCampusCo.com

Twitter: @SibannacInc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the Company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197077