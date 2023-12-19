Official SIBANNAC, INC. press release

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Distribution

Sibannac, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with alternative health and supplement maker Direct Global Supply (DGS) to place the NOHO After Shot with wholesalers and retailers.

To date, DGS has successfully placed the shot with a national distributor who is currently testing the product in its 40 corporate owned locations, for evaluation and sell-through metrics. The Company is incorporating feedback from this and other sales relationships to evaluate packaging, graphic updates, as well as flavor profiles.

Sibannac and DGS are also collaborating on the development of new Kratom products to be manufactured out of Sibannac's facility in Scottsdale, Arizona. All products will be sold online - Direct-to-Consumer, through DGS' wholesale distribution network, and in Sibanac's first retail location, the Kavern, opening in a few weeks.

The Company is additionally working with two other sales/distribution partners who specialize in sales at trucking locations and Big Box stores. One of these relationships has already successfully introduced the NOHO shot to a national convenience store chain who is considering it for its line of emerging brands.

Formulation

After considering consumer feedback following the initial launch of the After Shot, the Company has updated the flavor profile, developed by a national flavor house. The new flavor has only been slightly modified to improve after taste and remains in the energy category.

Functional Foods Category

While the shot has received excellent feedback for its efficacy, the Company is evaluating a line extension in the functional foods category. In addition to addressing the effects of alcohol on the body, there are compounds coming to market that aid in the metabolization of alcohol itself, reducing the overall blood-alcohol level in the system over a specified time period.

The Company has had preliminary discussions with one such developer whose proprietary compound has been clinically tested and proven to reduce blood-alcohol level. The intent of the Company is to secure a licensing or similar agreement with a developer to formulate the current NOHO shot that incorporates this functional foods technology. This product would allow the Company to make claims consistent with testing results and provide increased flexibility in packaging and marketing under the existing regulatory environment.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. The company operates an FDA registered, food-grade facility that is fully cGMP compliant and is vertically integrated, with product design, manufacturing, sales and marketing, all under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co., led by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is already providing services to leading wellness brands.

More from Sibannac - For additional information and product updates, please follow us at The Campus Co. and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sibannacinc.

Media Contact: IR@theCampusCo.com

Twitter: @SibannacInc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191486