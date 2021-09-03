Issuer code: SSW (“Sibanye -Stillwater”,”the Company” and/or “the Group”) (Form 6-K)

Issuer code: SSW

('Sibanye

-Stillwater','the Company' and/or 'the Group')

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor

Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road

Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

Website:www.sibanyestillwater.com

MARKET RELEASE

Dealings in securities

Johannesburg, 3 September 2021. Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) in compliance

with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, discloses the following:



Name

RP Menell

Position

Lead Independent Non-Executive Director

Company

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of shares

Transaction Date

30 August 2021

Number of Shares

5 000

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share

R59,12

Total Value

R295 600





In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above

securities has been obtained.



Investor relations contact:



Email:ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Website:www.sibanyestillwater.com

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited