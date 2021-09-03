Log in
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
Issuer code: SSW ("Sibanye -Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group") (Form 6-K)

09/03/2021
Issuer code: SSW
('Sibanye
-Stillwater','the Company' and/or 'the Group')
Registered Address:
Constantia Office Park
Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor
Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road
Weltevreden Park • 1709
Postal Address:
Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780
Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863
Website:www.sibanyestillwater.com
MARKET RELEASE
Dealings in securities
Johannesburg, 3 September 2021. Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) in compliance
with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, discloses the following:
Name
RP Menell
Position
Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Company
Sibanye Stillwater Limited
Nature of interest
Direct and Beneficial
Nature of transaction
On market sale of shares
Transaction Date
30 August 2021
Number of Shares
5 000
Class of Security
Ordinary shares
Market Price per share
R59,12
Total Value
R295 600


In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above
securities has been obtained.
Investor relations contact:

Email:ir@sibanyestillwater.com
James Wellsted
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014
Website:www.sibanyestillwater.com
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 16:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
