Joint media release: Gold producers AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater commemorate women's month

GOLD PRODUCERS ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI, GOLD FIELDS, HARMONY AND

SIBANYE-STILLWATER COMMEMORATE WOMEN'S MONTH

Call for an end to gender-based violence and discrimination

Johannesburg, 18 August 2020. Gold producers AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater are commemorating Women's Month in recognition of the important role women play in the mining industry and our society, and are calling for an end to gender- based violence and discrimination.

This forms part of the This is Gold awareness campaign, aimed at informing and empowering mining employees on issues related to COVID-19 and against a backdrop of a surge in gender-based violence during the lockdown period.

Putting an end to the abuse of women in South Africa is both an industry and national imperative. According to South African Police Service Crime Statistics, South Africa has amongst the highest rates of gender-based violence and harassment in the world. In 2019, the number of sexual assault offences increase by 10%, a woman was murdered every three hours, 84 rape cases were reported every day and South Africa's femicide rate was five times higher than the global average.

Despite the significant progress made to transform and increase the participation of women in mining over the past 15 years, the increase in female participation has not necessarily translated into a significant improvement in the behaviour and attitude towards female miners. Women continue to face a range of challenges which include abuse, discrimination, harassment and intimidation by their male colleagues at work and at home.

The gold producers recognise their responsibility to ensure that women are treated equally, fairly and with dignity and respect and aim to advance diversity in the workplace by: