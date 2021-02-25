Sibanye Stillwater Limited

MEDIA RELEASE

12 Matric top performers awarded Sibanye-Stillwater bursaries

Johannesburg, 24 February 2021: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) is pleased to announce that 12 top matriculants from disadvantaged schools around its South African operations will be awarded full bursaries to pursue their tertiary studies at local universities. These learners have been identified as worthy candidates by the department of Education, following the release of the national matric results.

The Group launched this bursary scheme in 2019, which specifically provides top performers from disadvantaged schools in its host communities with full scholarships to pursue tertiary education at institutions in areas of their choice. This bursary scheme considers the challenges faced by these learners to access opportunities to unlock their potential and has benefited 21 learners since its inception.

This scheme is in addition to the Group's broader and long-standing Bursary scheme, which has enabled 1,493 learners since 2014, to pursue careers in mining, engineering, finance and human resources. In addition, the Group has partnered with the University of the Witwatersrand and University of Johannesburg since 2014, providing combined and cumulative sponsorship and financial support of approximately R75 million during that period, further demonstrating the Group's commitment to education and the advancement of STEM (an approach to learning and development that integrates the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

"We are extremely pleased to be able to provide these top learners, who have achieved top results despite numerous challenges and disadvantages, with an opportunity to unlock their potential and contribute to the future of South Africa. We believe that our Mining improves lives and that education is key to unlocking development and we look forward to seeing the first graduates from this special scheme coming through in 2022," CEO, Neal Froneman commented.

