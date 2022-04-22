Sibanye Stillwater : 2021 Company Financial Statements

COMPANY

Domiciled and headquartered in South Africa, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (Sibanye-Stillwater or the Group) is a unique, diversified, global precious metals producer, mining and processing platinum group metals (PGMs) and gold. Our geographically diverse portfolio of operations and projects in southern Africa (SA) and the United States (US) was recently supplemented by the acquisition of a 30% stake in Keliber Oy, developers of the Keliber lithium project in Finland.

About our reports

The 2021 suite of reports describes Sibanye-Stillwater's progress in delivering on our strategy and related strategic focus areas, and on our purpose and vision to create value, responsibly and sustainably, over the short, medium and long term. The Integrated Annual Report, the primary report in the suite, covers our financial, operational, environmental, social and governance performance.

In compiling this report, we considered the following

(but not limited to) frameworks, standards, and guidelines. The report details our level of alignment with them.

Value Reporting Foundation: International Integrated Reporting Framework

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards

King Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016 (King IV)

International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) assurance and validation procedure

Listed Company Requirements for the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

South Africa's Companies Act 71 of 2008 as amended

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

South Africa's Mining Charter III and social and labour plans (SLPs)

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Value Reporting Foundation: Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining Standard

World Gold Council (WGC)'s Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs)

Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Forward-looking statements

The information in this document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanye Stillwater Limited's (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Sibanye-Stillwater" or the "Group") financial positions, business strategies, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye-Stillwater and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. As a consequence, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "will", ""would", "expect", "forecast", "potential", "may", "could" "believe", "aim", "anticipate", "target", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this disclaimer. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

The important factors that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Sibanye-Stillwater's future financial position, plans, strategies, objectives, capital expenditures, projected costs and anticipated cost savings, financing plans, debt position and ability to reduce debt leverage; economic, business, political and social conditions in South Africa, Zimbabwe, the United States and elsewhere; plans and objectives of management for future operations; Sibanye-Stillwater's ability to obtain the benefits of any streaming arrangements or pipeline financing; the ability of Sibanye-Stillwater to comply with loan and other covenants and restrictions and difficulties in obtaining additional financing or refinancing; Sibanye-Stillwater's ability to service its bond instruments (including high yield bonds and convertible bonds, if any); changes in assumptions underlying Sibanye-Stillwater's estimation of its current mineral reserves; any failure of a tailings storage facility; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with, and the ability to successfully integrate, past, ongoing and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; the ability of Sibanye-Stillwater to complete any ongoing or future acquisitions; the success of Sibanye-Stillwater's business strategy and exploration and development activities, including any proposed, anticipated or planned expansions into the battery metals or adjacent sectors and estimations or expectations of enterprise value; the ability of Sibanye-Stillwater to comply with requirements that it operate in ways that provide progressive benefits to affected communities; changes in the market price of gold, PGMs, battery metals (e.g., nickel, lithium, copper and zinc) and the cost of power, petroleum fuels, and oil, among other commodities and supply requirements; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface mining; any further downgrade of South Africa's credit rating; a challenge regarding the title to any of Sibanye-Stillwater's properties by claimants to land under restitution and other legislation; Sibanye-Stillwater's ability to implement its strategy and any changes thereto; the occurrence of labour disputes, disruptions and industrial actions; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in the imposition of industry standards, regulatory costs and relevant government regulations, particularly environmental, sustainability, tax, health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretation thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings, including in relation to any environmental, health or safety issues; failure to meet ethical standards, including actual or alleged instances of fraud, bribery or corruption; the effect of climate change on Sibanye-Stillwater's business; the concentration of all final refining activity and a large portion of Sibanye-Stillwater's PGM sales from mine production in the United States with one entity; the identification of a material weakness in disclosure and internal controls over financial reporting; the effect of US tax reform legislation on Sibanye-Stillwater and its subsidiaries; the effect of South African Exchange Control Regulations on Sibanye-Stillwater's financial flexibility; operating in new geographies and regulatory environments where Sibanye-Stillwater has no previous experience; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain disruptions and shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; the regional concentration of Sibanye-Stillwater's operations; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages or precautionary suspension of operations at its mines for safety or environmental incidents (including natural disasters) and unplanned maintenance; Sibanye-Stillwater's ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as its ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in its management positions; failure of Sibanye-Stillwater's information technology, communications and security systems; the adequacy of Sibanye-Stillwater's insurance coverage; social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanye-Stillwater's South African-based operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and the spread of other contagious diseases, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Sibanye-Stillwater are described in Sibanye-Stillwater's filings with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Integrated Annual Report 2021 and the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on 22 April 2022 (SEC File no. 333-234096).

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the content. Sibanye-Stillwater expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement (except to the extent legally required). These forward-looking statements have not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

<#>

01

02

03

ACCOUNTABILITY

COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ANCILLARY INFORMATION

Statement of directors' responsibility

2

Company income statement

10

Administration and corporate information

33

Company secretary's confirmation

2

Company statement of financial position

11

Report of the Audit Committee

Directors' report

Independent auditor's report

3 6 8

Company statement of changes in equity

Company statement of cash flows

Notes to the company financial statements

12 13 14

The audited company financial statements of Sibanye-Stillwater Limited for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been prepared by Sibanye-Stillwater group financial reporting team headed by Jacques le Roux. This process was supervised by the Company's CFO. Charl Keyter and authorised for issue by Sibanye-Stillwater's Board of Directors on 22 April 2022.

Statement of directors' responsibility

The directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the company annual financial statements of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SSW or the Company), comprising the company statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, and company income statement and company statements of other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows, and the notes to the company financial statements, which include a summary of significant accounting policies, and other explanatory notes, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants Financial Reporting Guides issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and Financial Reporting Pronouncements issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, as well as the requirements of the South African Companies Act 71 of 2008 (the Companies Act) and the JSE Listings Requirements.

In addition, the directors are responsible for preparing the directors' report.

The directors consider that, in preparing the company financial statements, they have used the most appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, and that all IFRS standards that they consider to be applicable have been complied with for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. The directors are satisfied that the information contained in the company financial statements fairly presents the results of operations for the year and the financial position of the Company at year end. The directors are responsible for the information included in the company annual financial statements, and are responsible for both its accuracy and its consistency.

The directors have responsibility for ensuring that accounting records are kept. The accounting records should disclose with reasonable accuracy the financial position of the Company to enable the directors to ensure that the company annual financial statements comply with the relevant legislation.

The Company operated in a well-established control environment, which is well documented and regularly reviewed. This incorporates risk management and internal control procedures, which are designed to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and that the material risks facing the business are being controlled.

The directors have made an assessment of the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern and based on this assessment concluded that the basis for preparation of the company annual financial statements is appropriate to that of a going concern.

The directors' attestation in terms of 3.84(k) of the JSE Listings Requirements can be found on page 35 of the Annual Financial Report.

The Company's external auditors, Ernst & Young Inc. audited the company annual financial statements. For their report, see- Independent Auditor's Report.

The company annual financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and are signed on its behalf by:

Neal Froneman

Charl Keyter

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

22 April 202

Company secretary's confirmation

In terms of section 88(2)(e) of the Companies Act, as amended, I certify that to the best of my knowledge, the Company has lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission all such returns as are required to be lodged by a public company in terms of the Companies Act, and that all such returns are true, correct and up to date.

Lerato Matlosa

Company Secretary

22 April 2022