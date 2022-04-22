Log in
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-20
58.30 ZAR   -2.74%
Sibanye Stillwater : 2021 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Report

04/22/2022 | 02:50am EDT
This Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Report 2021, together with the other reports produced for the financial year from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, covers Sibanye-Stillwater's progress and achievements in delivering on our strategic objectives and our vision to be a leader in superior shared value for all stakeholders and support climate change reversal. This report should be read in conjunction with the Integrated Annual Report 2021, Summarised Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021, Annual Financial Report 2021 and Company Financial Statements 2021.

2021 Overview

2.7Moz & 0.4Moz

Increase respectively in 2E PGM Mineral Resources (89.6Moz) and Mineral Reserves (27.3Moz) at the US PGM operations.

The US Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve base remains stable and strong, assisted by an enhancement in 3D

1.3Moz

Increase in 4E PGM Mineral Reserves at the SA PGM Rustenburg (SRPM) operation.

An agreement with Anglo Platinum allow SRPM ground to be accessed earlier, across the PSA boundary, utilising lower cost Kroondal infrastructure,geological modelling practices. improving the LoM of Kroondal operation from 11 to 16 years.

39.6Moz

Mineral Reserves (100% basis) at our managed SA PGM operations, which remain stable, net of depletions.

On an attributable basis, a year-on-year decrease of 20.2% is recorded due to an adjustment to the basis for calculating the attributable reported interest due to applying an equity.

78.5Kt

Maiden lithium oxide (Li2O) Mineral Resource.

Due to the inclusion of the attributable interests in the Keliber (26.6%) and Rhyolite Ridge (7.1%) projects in Finland and the United States (US) respectively.

13.1Moz

Attributable Mineral Reserves at our SA Gold Segment, a decrease of 15.9%.

Driven by depletion, and the exclusion of the De Bron Merriespruit Project Mineral Reserves (pending an updated feasibility Study), and partly off-set by an increase in secondary reef Mineral Reserves due to a successful exploration programme at Driefontein.

1,016.3Mlb

Maiden zinc (Zn) Mineral Resource.

Due to the inclusion of the attributable interest (19.9%) in the New Century tailings retreatment operation in Australia.

Note: Some of the photographs used in this report were taken before the COVID-19 pandemic and do not reflect Sibanye-Stillwater's standard operating protocols for the pandemic

OUR 2021 REPORTS

These reports cover the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2021*

INTEGRATED

REPORT

GROUP ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

MINERAL RESOURCES

AND MINERAL RESERVES REPORT

SUMMARISED REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL

GENERAL MEETING

COMPANY FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

About our cover designs: Inspired by the earth's strata and the characteristics of layered rocks at different depths; an abstract interpretation of the 'alchemical' transformation of raw materials into useful commodities. The covers also include images of employees, the people who embody our purpose and vision.

8

All of our 2021 reports, together with supporting documents, are available on our website at: www.sibanyestillwater.com/newsinvestors/reports/annual

SUPPORTING FACT SHEETS

AND SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION AVAILABLE ONLINE

  • • Progressing the UN's SDGs

  • • Environmental incidents in 2021

  • • Biodiversity management

  • • Social and Labour Plans: Summary of projects in South Africa

  • • Care for iMali: Taking care of personal finance

  • • GRI content index

  • • Tailings management

  • • Combating illegal mining

  • • ICMM self-assessment

  • • Working together: The Good Neighbor Agreement

  • • Definitions for sustainability/ESG indicators

  • • King IV disclosure

  • • Climate change related disclosure: TCFD recommendations

*

Inclusive of information of year to date 22 April 2022 and forward- looking guidance

'01

OUR BUSINESS

Introduction

3

Location of our operations and projects

4

Group Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves summary

7

Fundamental notes

17

Corporate governance and regulatory compliance

Auditing and risk

18 20

Mineral title

22

Exploration

22

Annual planning process

22

Commodity price assumptions

23

Sustainability management

24

Competent persons' declaration and consent

27

'02

AMERICAS

Location

31

PLATINUM GROUP METALS US OPERATIONS

32

32

Stillwater and East Boulder

32

EXPLORATION STAGE

45

Marathon

Denison

45 48

GREEN METALS EXPLORATION LITHIUM

51

51

Rhyolite Ridge

51

COPPER

54

Altar

54

Rio Grande

56

'03

SOUTHERN AFRICA

PLATINUM GROUP METALS

Location

59 59

Overview

60

OPERATIONS

Marikana

67 67

Rustenburg

Kroondal

75 82

Mimosa

89

EXPLORATION STAGE

96

Akanani

96

Limpopo

99

Blue Ridge

103

GOLD

105

Location

105

Overview OPERATIONS

105

108

Kloof

108

Beatrix

117

Driefontein

127

Cooke

136

DRDGOLD DEVELOPMENT STAGE

145

152

Burnstone EXPLORATION STAGE

152

160

SOFS

159

'04

EUROPE

GREEN METALS EXPLORATION LITHIUM

Keliber

165 165 165

We welcome your feedback

05

AUSTRALIA

GREEN METALS OPERATIONS ZINC

New Century

169 169 169

'06

ANCILLARY INFORMATION

Professional Organisations

SAMREC Code definitions

Glossary of terms

Abbreviations

Forward looking statement

Administration and company information

RSA Generic Mining Permit Conditions

Your feedback and suggestions are welcome. Please direct them to James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations: ir@sibanyestillwater.com

8 www.sibanyestillwater.com

176

177

179

181

184 185 186

OUR BUSINESS

Introduction

3

Location of our operations and projects

4

Group Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves summary Fundamental notes

7

17

Corporate governance and regulatory compliance Auditing and risk

18

20

Mineral title Exploration

22

22

Annual planning process Commodity price assumptions Sustainability management

22

23

24

Competent persons' declaration and consent

27

Sibanye-Stillwater

Minerals Resources and Mineral Reserves 2021

2

Introduction

Sibanye-Stillwater is a multinational mining and metals processing Group with a diverse portfolio of mining and processing operations, projects and investments, across five continents. The Group is also one of the foremost global PGM auto catalytic recyclers and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations.

Sibanye-Stillwater has established itself as one of the world's largest primary producers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium and is also a top tier gold producer. It produces other PGMs, such as iridium and ruthenium, along with chrome, copper and nickel as by-products. The Group has recently begun to build and diversify its asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and is increasing its presence in the circular economy by growing and diversifying its recycling and tailings reprocessing operations globally.

Our fundamental strategic goal is to ensure that we consistently deliver on our purpose to 'safeguard global sustainability through our metals and energy solutions' while strengthening our position as a leading international mining company and ensuring we are true to our vision 'to be a leader in superior shared value for all stakeholders and support climate change reversal'. Everything we do is driven by our C.A.R.E.S. values of Commitment, Accountability, Respect, Enabling and Safety.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 164 B 10 662 M 10 662 M
Net income 2021 40 617 M 2 641 M 2 641 M
Net cash 2021 12 277 M 798 M 798 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,31x
Yield 2021 7,94%
Capitalization 165 B 10 727 M 10 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float -
