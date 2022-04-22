Sibanye Stillwater : 2021 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Report

This Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Report 2021, together with the other reports produced for the financial year from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, covers Sibanye-Stillwater's progress and achievements in delivering on our strategic objectives and our vision to be a leader in superior shared value for all stakeholders and support climate change reversal. This report should be read in conjunction with the Integrated Annual Report 2021, Summarised Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021, Annual Financial Report 2021 and Company Financial Statements 2021.
2021 Overview
2.7Moz & 0.4Moz
Increase respectively in 2E PGM Mineral Resources (89.6Moz) and Mineral Reserves (27.3Moz) at the US PGM operations.
The US Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve base remains stable and strong, assisted by an enhancement in 3D
1.3Moz
Increase in 4E PGM Mineral Reserves at the SA PGM Rustenburg (SRPM) operation.
An agreement with Anglo Platinum allow SRPM ground to be accessed earlier, across the PSA boundary, utilising lower cost Kroondal infrastructure,geological modelling practices. improving the LoM of Kroondal operation from 11 to 16 years.
39.6Moz
Mineral Reserves (100% basis) at our managed SA PGM operations, which remain stable, net of depletions.
On an attributable basis, a year-on-year decrease of 20.2% is recorded due to an adjustment to the basis for calculating the attributable reported interest due to applying an equity.
78.5Kt
Maiden lithium oxide (Li2O) Mineral Resource.
Due to the inclusion of the attributable interests in the Keliber (26.6%) and Rhyolite Ridge (7.1%) projects in Finland and the United States (US) respectively.
13.1Moz
Attributable Mineral Reserves at our SA Gold Segment, a decrease of 15.9%.
Driven by depletion, and the exclusion of the De Bron Merriespruit Project Mineral Reserves (pending an updated feasibility Study), and partly off-set by an increase in secondary reef Mineral Reserves due to a successful exploration programme at Driefontein.
1,016.3Mlb
Maiden zinc (Zn) Mineral Resource.
Due to the inclusion of the attributable interest (19.9%) in the New Century tailings retreatment operation in Australia.
Note: Some of the photographs used in this report were taken before the COVID-19 pandemic and do not reflect Sibanye-Stillwater's standard operating protocols for the pandemic
8
*
Inclusive of information of year to date 22 April 2022 and forward- looking guidance
Sibanye-Stillwater
Minerals Resources and Mineral Reserves 2021
2
Introduction
Sibanye-Stillwater is a multinational mining and metals processing Group with a diverse portfolio of mining and processing operations, projects and investments, across five continents. The Group is also one of the foremost global PGM auto catalytic recyclers and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations.
Sibanye-Stillwater has established itself as one of the world's largest primary producers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium and is also a top tier gold producer. It produces other PGMs, such as iridium and ruthenium, along with chrome, copper and nickel as by-products. The Group has recently begun to build and diversify its asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and is increasing its presence in the circular economy by growing and diversifying its recycling and tailings reprocessing operations globally.
Our fundamental strategic goal is to ensure that we consistently deliver on our purpose to 'safeguard global sustainability through our metals and energy solutions' while strengthening our position as a leading international mining company and ensuring we are true to our vision 'to be a leader in superior shared value for all stakeholders and support climate change reversal'. Everything we do is driven by our C.A.R.E.S. values of Commitment, Accountability, Respect, Enabling and Safety.