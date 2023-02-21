Advanced search
    SSW   ZAE000259701

SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED

(SSW)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
41.50 ZAR   +0.17%
06:23aSouth African Miner Sibanye-Stillwater Expects Lower FY22 Earnings
MT
06:22aSibanye-Stillwater 2022 Earnings Hurt by Strikes, Bad Weather, Challenging Environment
DJ
06:19aS.Africa's Sibanye expects sharp profit drop after strike, floods
RE
Sibanye-Stillwater 2022 Earnings Hurt by Strikes, Bad Weather, Challenging Environment

02/21/2023 | 06:22am EST
By Ian Walker


Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. said Tuesday that it expects to report falls in 2022 earnings per share which it attributed to a number of factors including industrial action, bad weather and the challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.

The precious-metals mining company said that it expects to report earnings per share for the year ended Dec. 31 of between 38 U.S. cents and 42 cents compared with 77 cents for the comparable period a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share are expected to be between 38 cents and 42 cents compared with 86 cents in 2021.

Production from South African precious group metal operations for 2022 was 1.7 million ounces, below the lower end of guidance, Sibanye added.

South African gold operations production fell 50% to 13,736 kilograms due to wage-related strike action which resulted in operations being suspended for three months during the first half of the year. However, production over the second half improved to 10,608kg from 3,128kg in the first half.

U.S. PGM operations fell 5% over the year to 421,133 ounces due to flooding in Montana that led to operations being shut down for seven weeks.

"The company is now well positioned to deliver an improved performance for 2023 through the normalization of production rates at the SA gold and U.S. PGM operations with the concomitant improved unit cost performance," Chief Executive Neal Froneman said.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 0621ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
PLATINUM 0.53% 933.2 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.34% 2395.87 Real-time Quote.0.27%
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED 0.17% 41.5 End-of-day quote.-7.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 145 B 8 022 M 8 022 M
Net income 2022 23 368 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
Net cash 2022 9 383 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,03x
Yield 2022 7,31%
Capitalization 117 B 6 485 M 6 485 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 93,6%
