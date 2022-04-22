Sibanye Stillwater : Biodiversity management

Our biodiversity vision and target is based on achieving no net loss for our new (greenfields, applicable to the US operations) operations and a net gain in biodiversity for existing operations that we have acquired (applicable to the SA operations). We aim to achieve this through effective implementation and integration of the mitigation hierarchy into all levels of decision-making and project planning.

Part of this aim is to promote a sustainable post-mining environment that supports socioeconomic development.

NATURE AND BIODIVERSITY MANAGEMENT

What is biodiversity?

Biodiversity is the complex interplay of species (biotic resources) and their interaction with non-living (abiotic resources) elements.

What is Nature?

We tend to use the terms 'nature' and 'biodiversity' interchangeably. Either way, as stewards of nature, it is our duty to manage ecosystems and minimise our impact on diverse forms of life.

This fact sheet outlines the progress we have made on our biodiversity management journey: the progress made during 2021 and our focus for 2022. These will be presented in the following manner:

1. Our approach to biodiversity management

2. Biodiversity assessments and management requirements

3. Implementation of the mitigation hierarchy and investment into nature

4. Quantifying of our biodiversity footprint: The Biological Diversity Protocol

5. Collaboration on nature

OUR APPROACH TO BIODIVERSITY MANAGEMENT

Policy

Our integrated ESG Policy (8 see www.sibanyestillwater.com/sustainability/reports-policies) guides our approach to biodiversity and the responsible management of nature. In short, we aim to conduct business in an ethical and responsible manner for the benefit of all stakeholders, including future generations. Our environmental policies include pro-active management and planning to minimise the impact of our operations, promote ecosystem resilience, avoid critical protected areas and enhance circular economies.

Position statement

The following objectives are outlined in our Biodiversity Position Statement:

• Demonstrate thought leadership in biodiversity management practices.

• Effective assessment of biodiversity resources to ensure evidence-based implementation of the mitigation hierarchy and protection of critical ecosystems and species.

• Informed and proactive management of biological diversity resources to promote resilient post-mining ecosystems.

• Risk management as supported by effective communication to support decision-making towards ecologically sustainable business practices.

Our progress towards achieving these objectives is outlined in this fact sheet.

Procedure

During the course of 2021 a Biodiversity Procedure outlining our approach to responsible biodiversity management was developed. The Procedure requires that we execute the mitigation hierarchy from feasibility to post-closure project phases. This means that we aim to avoid impacts to critical ecosystems, like wetlands. Thereafter we employ mitigation, restoration and off-setting to arrive at a state of net zero environmental deterioration and/or a net gain. Our approach includes environmental, social, economic, health and safety considerations.

Alignment with external standards, guidelines and reporting requirements

The Biodiversity Procedure considers a number of reporting requirements including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the International Council on Metals and Mining (ICMM), local guidelines and laws, and investment criteria such as those promoted by the JSE. We recognise that biodiversity is a dynamic field (trending toward stricter measures) and we note its relevance to UN SDGs 14 and 15, as well as to the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We participate and comment on the development of these various frameworks, guidelines and standards. Our aims further align with the UN's goal to reverse environmental degradation and natural habitat loss.

Biodiversity Assessment and Management Requirements

As embedded in our Biodiversity Procedure, Sibanye-Stillwater employs a plethora of monitoring and assessment methods. These are continuously reviewed and, as appropriate, replaced or improved upon. Our assessment approach favours global best practice methods in environmental science. The outcomes of these assessments are consolidated into the Biological Disclosure Protocol, which gives hectare equivalency accounts and defines key management criteria to support our biodiversity vision. In turn these spatial datasets, specialist findings and management requirements are embedded into management plans, monitoring programmes, closure and rehabilitation assessments, as well as water use management practices for each site. This section summarises our approach to various assessments, key findings for 2021, and future focus areas. It should be noted that this approach moves away from the traditional approach of stand-alone bulky Biodiversity Action Plans. Instead we perform focussed routine specialist assessments, monitoring and development of associated action plans which are subsequently embedded into our operational plans, environmental management plans, water use and other management plans (e.g. air, land and rehabilitation) ensuring a holistic integrated approach. Biodiversity aspects including species, ecosystems and processes are considered prior to the commencement of any new projects, with suitable monitoring and mitigation measures implemented accordingly, as demonstrated in the sections to follow.

Biodiversity assessmentSummary of assessment Recognition statements

Wetland status assessments implemented

Wetlands are assessed in terms of:

1. Extent

2. Type

3. Condition

4. Ecosystem services

Site specific assessments are performed as based on the local best practice science-based methods.

Data from authorities and GIS-based datasets are also used to fill gaps and support site-based assessments.

Wetlands are critical ecosystems that are essential for numerous ecosystem services (water storage, control of flood events, habitat to support biodiversity, water quality amelioration etc.). Wetland ecosystems further support our objectives to achieve a climate resilient business and ensure sustainable post-mining economies.

Wetlands are critical in achieving climate resilience by contributing to the fight for climate neutrality and supporting disaster risk reduction. They contribute to the former in both reducing the release of GHG emissions through sequestration and reduced decomposition rates, both for inundated and adjacent wetland areas. In the case of combatting the effects of climate change, flood attenuation and water storage services reduce the impact of drought and floods, among other important functions.

Aquatic biomonitoring implemented

Aquatic biomonitoring has been implemented across the Group, these assessments include:

1. Macroinvertebrates

2. Fish

3. Dragonflies

4. Habitat

5. Chlorophyll-a

6. Periphyton

Bespoke indices are used per region to assess the condition of freshwater environments associated with our operations.

Assessments of aquatic conditions include both flowing (Iotic) and still (lentic) freshwater environments. Wetland (lentic) assessments focus on form, function, flora and soils. Riverine (lotic) assessments focus on biological indicators to inform impacts on various taxa based on their relative sensitivities and reaction to stimuli within the catchment. These stimuli include water quality and quantity, habitat and climatic conditions.

The relative health of aquatic organisms is a useful indicator of our environmental impact. Our biodiversity indices constitute effective management tools to assess impacts and implement mitigation, as per our mitigation hierarchy.

We have provided an overview of our annual macroinvertebrate, periphyton and chlorophyll-a findings in this fact sheet; detailed site specific assessments are available in other documentation and can be requested.

Terrestrial ecosystem assessments

Terrestrial ecosystem assessments are based on:

1. Types of ecosystems as per regional and national classifications

2.

Degree of alteration, mostly informed by GIS based assessments but also confirmed (as needed) by on-site assessments

We also consider the protection status of these ecosystems.

Wetland and aquatic biomonitoring assessments do include some consideration of surrounding terrestrial ecosystems. However, for proper management oversight, more direct assessments of terrestrial ecosystems are required. Species dependencies in terrestrial ecosystems differs from wetland and aquatic ecosystems, and hence further assessment is required.

Furthermore, responsible terrestrial land management practices have a direct influence on ensuring total catchment health and the ability to execute on sustainable post-mining activities such as agriculture and conservation. Several terrestrial ecosystems also play vital functions in climate change resilience.

The results of the assessments are included in our hectare equivalency reports, discussed in the next section.

Species assessments

As described above, species are considered in several of the broader ecosystem assessments. However, there is a need to further assess species in terms of:

1. Species of conservation concern

2. Presence, absence and abundance assessments of specific indicator species

3. Translocation and reintroduction of speciesAbove and beyond the protection of ecosystems, it must be recognised that species at risk of extinction demand additional intervention measures. These measures often require collaborative efforts to work with all involved stakeholders.

Examples of these types of initiatives include: The Big Horn Sheep and trout monitoring and protection programs at our US operations; floral species translocation; alien and invasive species removal and replacement with native species; and protection of critical and rare habitats such as the cave systems at our SA gold operations.

Species assessments is a focus area for Sibanye-Stillwater in 2022 and beyond as we work with specialist consultants to ensure the accuracy and relevance of our Biological Disclosure Protocol assessments.

For more about our species see our World Wildlife Day celebrations and 2020 Biodiversity Fact Sheet: www.sibanyestillwater.com/features/2021/world-wildlife-day

AQUATIC BIOMONITORING RESULTS 2021

Our SA gold and PGM operations use the South African Scoring System (version 5) to monitor aquatic macroinvertebrates biannually (twice a year). We also use the Macroinvertebrate Response Assessment Index (MIRAI). Similarly, our US PGM operations use of an aquatic multi-metric invertebrates index. In addition, chlorophyll-a concentrations and periphyton indices are also used to interpret stream health in the US. A summary of the results, the change from the previous year, and management actions are provided below. The results from the monitoring assessments have been presented on new maps and expanded to include monitoring of all activities related to Sibanye-Stillwater. The new format provides aerial representation, a catchment-based view of monitoring and management, and a summary of changes to biodiversity, along with key management measures. Ultimately we aim to execute on a regional/ catchment-based management and rehabilitation approach so as to ensure the rehabilitation undertaken is sustainable and able to support meaningful changes that does not result in fragmentation of ecosystems. This will be supported by the development of integrated dynamic regional water balances.

Interpretation of biomonitoring classes

Class as per indexInterpretation Management comment

Polluted

Too polluted to sampleThe site conditions presented unacceptable health risks and could not be sampled. These sites are expected to be largely devoid of life

E/F

Critically modified

Unacceptable condition, requires intervention

D

Largely modified

Allowable but with restoration required at mine closure

C

Moderately modified

Minimum class aimed for upon completion of restoration

B

Largely natural

Maintenance of this category is recommended

A

Natural

Maintenance of this category is recommended

SA GOLD OPERATIONS

BEATRIX

Catchment Area

Key management measures

Middle Vaal - Sand-Vet Catchment

Change from previous year

Improving

Key influences on condition

• Low flow conditions and limited habitat due to wetland nature

• Erosion throughout catchment

• Eutrophication from treated wastewater discharges due to lack of dilution in low flow season

• Although area complies with legal limits, we are investigating improvements at wastewater treatment works

Catchment Area

BURNSTONE

Upper Vaal - Suikerbosrand Tributary

Change from previous year

Improving

Key influences on condition

• Low flow conditions and limited habitat due to wetland nature

• Upstream site shows fluctuating water quality, likely related to run-off from the surrounding catchment

Key management measures