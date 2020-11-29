Sibanye Stillwater : CDP 2019 submission

(C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization. Change from 2019
No change
Response options
This is an open text question with a limit of 5,000 characters.
Sibanye-Stillwater is an independent, global, precious metals mining company producing a unique mix of metals that includes platinum group metals (PGMs) and gold. The mining house is a top tier gold producer, ranking 3rd globally, on a gold-equivalent basis. With its head office in South Africa, Sibanye-Stillwater's diverse portfolio includes:
5 PGM mining operations in southern Africa with associated infrastructure, plant, equipment and smelting and refining capacity.
4 gold operations and several gold and PGM projects in South Africa.
2 PGM mining operations and a PGM recycling business and metallurgical facility in the United States.
Various copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
Notably in June 2019, Sibanye-Stillwater acquired Lonmin Plc, becoming the largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium, and the 2nd largest producer of palladium.
Sibanye-Stillwater's purpose is defined by the slogan "our mining improves lives". We seek to achieve our vision of superior value creation for all our stakeholders through responsible mining and beneficiation of our mineral resources. We create and share value to improve lives through our business activities. In so doing, we invest in and optimise the responsible use of our capital inputs, to ensure sustained value creation in the long term.
Sibanye-Stillwater recognises that global warming and associated climate change are realities that requires global action. The company is equally committed to contributing to a global solution through the deployment of responsible strategies and actions which are outlined in our Carbon Management Policy Statement, endorsed by our CEO. Furthermore, the Sibanye-Stillwater CARES values underpin our strategy, how we conduct business and interact with stakeholders. In living these values, we show that we care about safe production, our stakeholders, our environment, our company and our future.
In improving the reporting and management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, Sibanye-Stillwater formed a dedicated ESG committee in 2019 that reviews sustainability issues. This committee reports into the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee, which previously operated as the Social and Ethics Committee.
United States PGM segment
The East Boulder and the Stillwater (including Blitz) mines are located in Montana. The Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, also recycles PGMs from auto catalysts. The US PGM operations primarily produce palladium and platinum (78% palladium and 22% platinum). The PGM-bearing ore mined is processed and smelted to produce a PGM-rich filter cake. A third party refines the filter cake.
Southern Africa PGM segment
The Kroondal, Platinum Mile, Marikana Operations and Rustenburg operations are located on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, while the Mimosa 50% joint venture is situated on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. Platinum Mile is a retreatment facility, which reprocesses arisings from Rustenburg. The primary PGMs produced at the operations in South Africa and Zimbabwe are platinum, palladium and rhodium and gold. The PGM-bearing ore is processed to produce PGMs-in-concentrate, which is processed and refined by third parties.
South Africa gold segment
The Driefontein, Kloof and Cooke surface operations and associated processing facilities are located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin, while Beatrix is in the southern Free State goldfields. Sibanye-Stillwater also has an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities located from the East Rand to the West Rand through our stake in DRDGOLD Limited. Post year-end,Sibanye-Stillwater increased its interest in DRDGOLD Limited, a leader in the retreatment of gold tailings, from 38.05% to 50.1%.
Sibanye-Stillwater mines, extracts and processes gold-bearing ore at its South African gold operations to produce a beneficiated product, doré, which is then refined at Rand Refinery Pty Ld into gold bars with a purity of at least 99.5% in accordance with the London Bullion Market Association's standards of Good Delivery. Sibanye-Stillwater holds a 33.1% interest in Rand Refinery, one of the largest refiners of gold globally, and the largest in Africa. Rand Refinery markets and sells refined gold on international markets to customers around the world. DRDGOLD holds an 11.3% share in Rand Refinery.
Sibanye-Stillwater has its primary listing on the JSE, South Africa, where it is included in the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index. The company is also listed on the NYSE, with its shares quoted as American Depositary Receipts.
(C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.
No change
Start date
End date
Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past
Select the number of past reporting years you will be
reporting years
providing emissions data for
01/01/2019
31/12/2019
● No
● n/a
(C0.3) Select the countries/areas for which you will be supplying data.
Change from 2019
Minor change
Country/area
South Africa
United States of America
(C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
No change
Currency
ZAR
(C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory.
Change from 2019
Minor change
Financial control
Operational control
Equity share
Other, please specify
Organizational activities: Metals & Mining
(C-MM0.7) Which part of the metals and mining value chain does your organization operate in?
