Sibanye Stillwater : CDP 2019 submission

2 PGM mining operations and a PGM recycling business and metallurgical facility in the United States.

Various copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Notably in June 2019, Sibanye-Stillwater acquired Lonmin Plc, becoming the largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium, and the 2nd largest producer of palladium.

Sibanye-Stillwater's purpose is defined by the slogan "our mining improves lives". We seek to achieve our vision of superior value creation for all our stakeholders through responsible mining and beneficiation of our mineral resources. We create and share value to improve lives through our business activities. In so doing, we invest in and optimise the responsible use of our capital inputs, to ensure sustained value creation in the long term.

Sibanye-Stillwater recognises that global warming and associated climate change are realities that requires global action. The company is equally committed to contributing to a global solution through the deployment of responsible strategies and actions which are outlined in our Carbon Management Policy Statement, endorsed by our CEO. Furthermore, the Sibanye-Stillwater CARES values underpin our strategy, how we conduct business and interact with stakeholders. In living these values, we show that we care about safe production, our stakeholders, our environment, our company and our future.

In improving the reporting and management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, Sibanye-Stillwater formed a dedicated ESG committee in 2019 that reviews sustainability issues. This committee reports into the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee, which previously operated as the Social and Ethics Committee.

United States PGM segment

The East Boulder and the Stillwater (including Blitz) mines are located in Montana. The Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, also recycles PGMs from auto catalysts. The US PGM operations primarily produce palladium and platinum (78% palladium and 22% platinum). The PGM-bearing ore mined is processed and smelted to produce a PGM-rich filter cake. A third party refines the filter cake.

Southern Africa PGM segment

The Kroondal, Platinum Mile, Marikana Operations and Rustenburg operations are located on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, while the Mimosa 50% joint venture is situated on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. Platinum Mile is a retreatment facility, which reprocesses arisings from Rustenburg. The primary PGMs produced at the operations in South Africa and Zimbabwe are platinum, palladium and rhodium and gold. The PGM-bearing ore is processed to produce PGMs-in-concentrate, which is processed and refined by third parties.