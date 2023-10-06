Sibanye Stillwater CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 Thursday, October 5, 2023
(C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization.
Sibanye-Stillwater Limited (Sibanye-Stillwater or the Group) is a multinational mining and metals Group with a diverse portfolio of mining and processing operations and projects and investments across five continents. The Group is also one of the foremost global platinum group metals (PGM) autocatalytic recyclers and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations. Sibanye-Stillwater is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Sibanye-Stillwater has established itself as one of the world's largest primary producers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium and is a top-tier gold producer. It also produces and refines iridium and ruthenium, nickel, chrome, copper and cobalt. The Group has recently begun to build and diversify its asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and is increasing its presence in the circular economy by growing and diversifying its recycling and tailings reprocessing operations globally. Accordingly, a green metals strategy has been implemented, advancing with four acquisitions to date. These include an investment in a lithium hydroxide project in Finland in 2021, followed by acquisitions in nickel processing (Sandouville refinery in France), lithium tailings retreatment (Rhyolite Ridge project in the US) and a zinc tailings retreatment facility (New Century, in Australia). These recent acquisitions are part of our strategy to enter the battery metals market.
Our strategic vision positions the Group as a progressive participant in the global resources sector, specializing in green metals and energy solutions. This is supported by a three-dimensional approach: strategic foundation, essentials and differentiators. The strategic foundation encompasses our purpose, vision, values, and core principles, including a strong commitment to ESG excellence and shared value. Sustainability is a primary focus, aligned with our dedication to the SDGs. Sibanye-Stillwater acknowledges the reality of global warming and climate change, and is committed to
responsible strategies outlined in our ESG policy, climate change and energy and decarbonisation position statements. We have set a Group 2040 carbon neutrality emissions target, accompanied by interim reduction targets tied to executive remuneration.
Sibanye-Stillwater's primary operations are organised in three following segments.
US PGM segment:
The East Boulder and the Stillwater (including Blitz) mines are located in Montana. The Columbus Metallurgical Complex, also located in Montana, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, also recycles PGMs from auto catalysts. The US PGM operations primarily produce palladium and platinum (78% palladium and 22% platinum). The PGM-bearing ore mined is processed and smelted to produce a PGM-rich filter cake. A third party refines the filter cake.
Southern Africa PGM segment:
The Kroondal (50% stake), Marikana operation (95.3% stake) and Rustenburg operations are located on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, while the Mimosa (50% joint venture) is situated on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. Platinum Mile (91.7% stake) is a retreatment facility, which reprocesses tailings arisings from Rustenburg. The primary PGMs produced at the operations in South Africa and Zimbabwe are platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold. The PGM-bearing ore is processed to produce PGMs-in-concentrate, which is processed and refined both by Sibanye-Stillwater's Marikana smelter and Brakpan Precious Metal Refinery and by third parties.
South Africa gold segment:
The Driefontein, Kloof and Cooke surface operations and associated processing facilities are located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin, while Beatrix is in the southern Free State goldfields. Sibanye-Stillwater also has an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities located from the East Rand to the West Rand through a 50.1% stake in DRDGOLD Limited.
Sibanye-Stillwater mines, extracts and processes gold-bearing ore at its South African gold operations to produce a beneficiated product, doré, which is then refined at Rand Refinery Pty Ltd into gold bars with a purity of at least 99.5% in accordance with the London Bullion Market Association's standards of Good Delivery. Sibanye-Stillwater holds a 33.1% interest in Rand Refinery, one of the largest refiners of gold globally, and the largest in Africa. Rand Refinery markets and sells refined gold on international markets to customers around the world. DRDGOLD holds an 11.3% share in Rand Refinery.
(C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data and indicate whether you will be providing emissions data for past reporting years.
Reporting year
Start date
January 1, 2022
End date
December 31, 2022
Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting years
No
(C0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
France
South Africa
United States of America
(C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
ZAR
(C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory.
Operational control
(C-MM0.7) Which part of the metals and mining value chain does your organization operate in?
Row 1
Mining
Copper
Gold
Platinum group metals
Zinc
Other mining, please specify
Lithium, Chrome, Cobalt
Processing metals
Nickel
(C0.8) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, an ISIN code
ZAE000259701
C1. Governance
(C1.1) Is there board-level oversight of climate-related issues within your organization?
Yes
(C1.1a) Identify the position(s) (do not include any names) of the individual(s) on the board with responsibility for climate-related issues.
Position of
Responsibilities for climate-related issues
individual or
committee
Board-level
Sibanye-Stillwater considers climate change to be the most pressing global environmental challenge of our time, a challenge which is
committee
inextricably linked to all other environmental challenges we face, be it water scarcity, land degradation including erosion, pollution or
biodiversity loss. At Sibanye-Stillwater the board comprises of two board level committees as well as the CEO. The Risk Committee
and the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee (SES) are responsible for the oversight and reporting on sustainable development
and associated commitments, particularly relating to climate change.
The SES Committee is a statutory committee which assists the Board in guiding and monitoring the Group's performance in relation to
corporate citizenship, environmental, social and governance factors, the Sustainable Development Goals and sustainability and ethics,
which includes climate-related issues. The Environmental, Social and Governance Committee, constituted in 2019, is dedicated to
reviewing sustainability issues.
The Risk Committee plays a crucial role in climate-related decisions within an organization. As part of its responsibilities, the
committee is responsible for ensuring that effective risk management policies and strategies are in place to address climate-related
risks and opportunities. The committee reviews and approves the company's risk appetite and tolerance in relation to climate-related
factors, such as transitioning to a low-carbon economy, physical climate risks, and regulatory changes. It assesses the parameters of
the company's risk/reward strategy, considering the impact of climate-related risks on the company's objectives.
Each year, the Risk Committee reviews the Group strategic risk register which is inclusive of impact relating to climate change.
Climate-related issues and impacts are integrated as part of the risk management and opportunity identification processes. We are
cognisant that climate change is impacting on environmental conditions at our operating sites to an increasingly greater extent.
