Sibanye-Stillwater is a multinational mining and metals Group with a diverse portfolio of mining and processing operations and projects and investments across five continents. The Group is also one of the foremost global PGM autocatalytic recyclers and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations.
We recently began to build and diversify our asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and are increasing our presence in the circular
economy by growing and diversifying recycling and tailings reprocessing operations globally. Accordingly, a green metals strategy has been implemented, advancing with four acquisitions to date. These include an investment in a lithium hydroxide project in Finland in 2021, followed by acquisitions in nickel (Sandouville refinery in France), lithium tailings retreatment (Rhyolite Ridge project in the US) and a zinc tailings retreatment (New Century, in Australia).
Prolonged droughts and water scarcity, especially at Sibanye-Stillwater's South African PGM operations, have been identified as key climate change-related water risks that threaten the long-term sustainability of the Group. Sibanye-Stillwater seeks to proactively reduce our dependence on water resources through water security and water independence strategies. Water scarcity and water quality considerations are incorporated into the Group's environmental planning processes, from early stage feasibility to post mining and closure, to ensure the sustainability of our operations, host communities and ecosystems.
Sibanye-Stillwater has aligned its environmental priority of "promoting natural resources and improving life through responsible water conservation and water demand management, decreasing our dependence and minimising our impact on water resources for the sustainable benefit of the environment, surrounding local communities and ecosystems." with the Group's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. We create and share value to improve lives through our business activities. In so doing, we invest in and optimise the responsible use of our capital inputs, to ensure sustained value creation in the long term. Furthermore, the Sibanye-Stillwater ICARES values underpin our strategy, how we conduct business and interact with stakeholders. In living these values, we show that we care about safe production, our stakeholders, our environment, our company and our future.
United States PGM segment
The East Boulder and the Stillwater mines are located in Montana. The Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, also recycles PGMs from auto catalysts. The US PGM operations primarily produce palladium and platinum (78% palladium and 22% platinum). The PGM-bearing ore mined is processed and smelted to produce a PGM-rich filter cake. A third party refines the filter cake.
Southern Africa PGM segment
The Kroondal (95.3% stake), Marikana operation (95.3% stake) and Rustenburg Operations are located on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, while the Mimosa Operation (50% joint venture) is situated on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. Platinum Mile (91.7% stake in 2020 and 100% stake as of July 2021) is a retreatment facility, which reprocesses arisings from Rustenburg. The primary PGMs produced at the operations in South Africa and Zimbabwe are platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold. The PGM-bearing ore is processed to produce PGMs-in-concentrate, which is processed and refined by third parties.
South Africa gold segment
The Driefontein, Kloof and Cooke surface operations and associated processing facilities are located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin, while Beatrix is in the southern Free State goldfields. Sibanye-Stillwater also has an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities located from the East Rand to the West Rand through a 50.1% stake in DRDGOLD Limited.
Sibanye-Stillwater mines, extracts and processes gold-bearing ore at its South African gold operations to produce a beneficiated product, doré, which is then refined at Rand Refinery Pty Ltd into gold bars with a purity of at least 99.5% in accordance with the London Bullion Market Association's standards of Good Delivery. Sibanye-Stillwater holds a 33.1% interest in Rand Refinery, one of the largest refiners of gold globally, and the largest in Africa. Rand Refinery markets and sells refined gold on international markets to customers around the world. DRDGOLD holds an 11.3% share in Rand Refinery.
Sibanye-Stillwater has its primary listing on the JSE, South Africa, where it is included in the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index. The company is also listed on the NYSE, with its shares quoted as American Depositary Receipts.
Project 1
Name
Beatrix Operations (Free State Province, South Africa)
Share (%)
100
Country/Area
South Africa
Latitude
-28.268336
Longitude
26.782767
Project stage
Production
Mining method
Underground
Raw material(s)
Gold
Other minerals, please specify (Uranium)
Year extraction started/is planned to start
1985
Year of closure
2025
Description of project
Beatrix is a large, mature, shallow to intermediate level gold mining and processing operation located in the Free State goldfields of the Witwatersrand Basin, in the Lejweleputswa District Municipality, near the town of Welkom in the Free State Province of South Africa, 280km south-west of Johannesburg.
At 31 December 2021, Beatrix had total surface and underground gold Mineral Reserves of 0.9Moz and Mineral Resources of 9.9Moz. Beatrix also holds 27Mlb of uranium resources.
At Beatrix, we are focused on optimising the mineral resource, stabilising production profiles at current performance levels, reducing pay limits through quality mining and cost reduction, and achieving regional synergies with our Southern Free State project area using existing Beatrix infrastructure.
[Note: we do not refer to active mining sites as projects only those that are still under exploration and development; The year of closure is based on the latest life of mine plans, however it must be noted that where the start date of the mine have been indicated this refers to the fact that no year of closure has yet been determined for several reasons. Also note that biodiversity actions are executed into the post mining phase].
Mining project ID
Project 2
Name
Burnstone Operations (near the town of Balfour, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa)
Share (%)
100
Country/Area
South Africa
Latitude
-26.655389
Longitude
28.662708
Project stage
Development
Mining method
Underground
Raw material(s)
Gold
Year extraction started/is planned to start
2023
Year of closure
2045
Description of project
Burnstone is a shallow developmental stage gold mine and processing operation located in the South Rand Goldfield of the Witwatersrand Basin next to the town of Balfour in the Mpumalanga Province of South Africa, 75km east of Johannesburg.
At 31 December 2021, Burnstone contained surface and underground gold Mineral Reserves of 2.6Moz and Mineral Resources of 9.1Moz. The mining right for Burnstone is valid from 17 February 2009 to 16 February 2027, covering a total area of 13,135ha. The Burnstone asset was acquired with the purchase of junior exploration company Wits Gold in July 2014. Burnstone, which was formerly operated as a mine until placed on care and maintenance in mid-2012, comprises two established shaft complexes, a 125,000 ton per month carbon-in-leach gold processing plant, tailings storage facility and related surface infrastructure and mining rights. Prior to 2012, Burnstone had produced approximately 38,000oz of gold.
Burnstone's feasibility study was approved by Sibanye in 2015 and site work started in 2017. Access development was, however, stopped in May 2018 due to company cash requirements and the focus shifted to establishing underground engineering infrastructure in preparation for mining production.
In the first quarter of 2021, the Sibanye-Stillwater Board approved the resumption of the Burnstone project, following completion of a revised mining study. The project aims to target steady state production of approximately 90ktpm (~0.14Moz) within eight years.
[Note: we do not refer to active mining sites as projects only those that are still under exploration and development; The year of closure is based on the latest life of mine plans, however it must be noted that where the start date of the mine has been indicated this refers to the fact that no year of closure has yet been determined for several reasons. Also note that biodiversity actions are executed into the post mining phase]
Mining project ID
Project 3
Name
Driefontein Operations
Share (%)
100
Country/Area
South Africa
Latitude
-26.385144
Longitude
27.494797
Project stage
Production
Mining method
Underground
Raw material(s)
Gold
Year extraction started/is planned to start
1945
Year of closure
2031
Description of project
Driefontein is a large, mature, shallow to ultra-deep level gold mining and processing operation located in the Far West Rand Goldfield of the Witwatersrand Basin, near the town of Carletonville in the Gauteng Province of South Africa, 70km west of Johannesburg.
At 31 December 2021, Driefontein had total gold Mineral Reserves of 3.0Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 10.9Moz.
At Driefontein, we are focused on optimising the Mineral Resource, stabilising production profiles at current performance levels, reducing pay limits through quality mining and cost reduction, and targeting secondary reefs on an incremental basis above existing infrastructure.
[Note: we do not refer to active mining sites as projects only those that are still under exploration and development; The year of closure is based on the latest life of mine plans, however it must be noted that where the start date of the mine has been indicated this refers to the fact that no year of closure has yet been determined for several reasons. Also note that biodiversity actions are executed into the post mining phase]
Mining project ID
Project 4
Name
Ezulwini Operations
Share (%)
76
Country/Area
South Africa
Latitude
-26.361558
Longitude
27.722381
Project stage
Closure and/or legacy site
Mining method
Underground
Raw material(s)
Gold
Year extraction started/is planned to start
1961
Year of closure
2023
Description of project
Ezulwini (Cooke 4/ Ezulwini Shaft, Ezulwini Plant and Ezulwini TSF) forms part of the Cooke assets. Cooke, acquired in 2013 from Gold One International, is a large, shallow to intermediate level gold and uranium operation. Situated on the West Wits Line of the Witwatersrand Basin, near the town of Randfontein, Cooke is approximately 35km south-west of Johannesburg.
At 31 December 2021, Cooke had surface gold Mineral Reserves of 0.1Moz and Mineral Resources of 1.8Moz. In addition, it had a uranium Mineral Resource of 39Mlb. Underground operations at Cooke ceased in late 2017, with current production coming from surface activities alone. Surface material is processed at two gold processing plants, Cooke and Ezulwini. Ezulwini also toll treats third-party surface rock dump material.
Ezulwini is pursuing approval to continue with closure activities associated with its underground operations and associated surface infrastructure. During this time the processing plant and tailings storage facility will continue to operate by sourcing material from reclamation and toll treatment activities.
[Note: we do not refer to active mining sites as projects only those that are still under exploration and development; The year of closure is based on the latest life of mine plans, however it must be noted that where the start date of the mine has been indicated this refers to the fact that no year of closure has yet been determined for several reasons. Also note that biodiversity actions are executed into the post mining phase]
Mining project ID
Project 5
Name
Kloof Operations
Share (%)
100
Country/Area
South Africa
Latitude
-26.405608
Longitude
27.599906
Project stage
Production
Mining method
Underground
Raw material(s)
Gold
Year extraction started/is planned to start
1963
Year of closure
2032
Description of project
Kloof is an intermediate to ultra-deep level gold mine, situated in the West Wits Line of the Witwatersrand Basin, near the towns of Randfontein and Westonaria, approximately 60km west of Johannesburg, in province of Gauteng, South Africa.
At 31 December 2021, Kloof had combined surface and underground gold Mineral Reserves of 3.8Moz and Mineral Resources of 31Moz.
At Kloof, we are focused on optimising the Mineral Resource, stabilising production profiles at current performance levels, reducing pay limits through quality mining and cost reduction, targeting secondary reefs on an incremental basis above existing infrastructure and the mining of low-grade surface reserves to fill excess metallurgical capacity.
[Note: we do not refer to active mining sites as projects only those that are still under exploration and development; The year of closure is based on the latest life of mine plans, however it must be noted that where the start date of the mine has been indicated this refers to the fact that no year of closure has yet been determined for several reasons. Also note that biodiversity actions are executed into the post mining phase]
Mining project ID
Project 6
Name
Rand Uranium Operations
Share (%)
76
Country/Area
South Africa
Latitude
-26.218922
Longitude
27.730214
Project stage
Closure and/or legacy site
Mining method
Underground
Raw material(s)
Gold
Year extraction started/is planned to start
1971
Year of closure
2022
Description of project
The Rand Uranium Surface (various TSFs and the Cooke Plant) and Underground Operations (Cooke No. 1, 2 and 3 Shaft, Cooke TSF and Cooke 4 S TSF). Cooke, acquired in 2013 from Gold One International, is a large, shallow to intermediate level gold and uranium operation. Situated on the West Wits Line of the Witwatersrand Basin, near the town of Randfontein, Cooke is approximately 35km south-west of Johannesburg.
At 31 December 2021, Cooke had surface gold Mineral Reserves of 0.1Moz and Mineral Resources of 1.8Moz. In addition, it had a uranium Mineral Resource of 39Mlb. Underground operations at Cooke ceased in late 2017, with current production coming from surface activities alone. Surface material is processed at two gold processing plants, Cooke and Ezulwini. Ezulwini also toll treats third-party surface rock dump material.
The Cooke Underground Operation is pursuing approval to continue with closure activities associated with its underground operations and associated surface infrastructure. The Cooke Surface Operation will continue to operate due to ongoing reclamation and processing activities.
[Note: we do not refer to active mining sites as projects only those that are still under exploration and development; The year of closure is based on the latest life of mine plans, however it must be noted that where the start date of the mine has been indicated this refers to the fact that no year of closure has yet been determined for several reasons. Also note that biodiversity actions are executed into the post mining phase]
Mining project ID
Project 7
Name
Blue Ridge Operations
Share (%)
50
Country/Area
South Africa
Latitude
-25.243742
Longitude
29.559894
Project stage
Other, please specify (Care-and-maintenance)
Mining method
Underground
Raw material(s)
Platinum group metals
Year extraction started/is planned to start
2009
Year of closure
2009
Description of project
Blue Ridge is a 50:50 joint venture with Imbani Platinum acquired following the acquisition of Aquarius Platinum in 2016. It is approximately 30km southeast of Groblersdal on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex. The operation was placed on under care and maintenance in 2011 and no exploration work has been undertaken in this time. Due to the relatively low-grade nature of the orebody, the complex shareholding, and the historic project finance agreements, which include substantial external debt holders, significant barriers exist to the restart of this operation. This mining operation remains under care and maintenance while Sibanye-Stillwater engages with its partners and stakeholders to find an optimum way to maximise value for all stakeholders.
At 31 December 2021, Blue Ridge had a total attributable PGM Mineral Resource of 1.6Moz.
[Note: we do not refer to active mining sites as projects only those that are still under exploration and development; The year of closure is based on the latest life of mine plans, however it must be noted that where the start date of the mine has been indicated this refers to the fact that no year of closure has yet been determined for several reasons. Also note that biodiversity actions are executed into the post mining phase]
Mining project ID
Project 8
Name
Kroondal Operations
Share (%)
50
