Sibanye Stillwater - Forests 2022

F0. Introduction

F0.1

(F0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Sibanye-Stillwater is a multinational mining and metals Group with a diverse portfolio of mining and processing operations and projects and investments across five continents. The Group is also one of the foremost global PGM autocatalytic recyclers and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations.

We recently began to build and diversify our asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and are increasing our presence in the circular

economy by growing and diversifying recycling and tailings reprocessing operations globally. Accordingly, a green metals strategy has been implemented, advancing with four acquisitions to date. These include an investment in a lithium hydroxide project in Finland in 2021, followed by acquisitions in nickel (Sandouville refinery in France), lithium tailings retreatment (Rhyolite Ridge project in the US) and a zinc tailings retreatment (New Century, in Australia).

Prolonged droughts and water scarcity, especially at Sibanye-Stillwater's South African PGM operations, have been identified as key climate change-related water risks that threaten the long-term sustainability of the Group. Sibanye-Stillwater seeks to proactively reduce our dependence on water resources through water security and water independence strategies. Water scarcity and water quality considerations are incorporated into the Group's environmental planning processes, from early stage feasibility to post mining and closure, to ensure the sustainability of our operations, host communities and ecosystems.

Sibanye-Stillwater has aligned its environmental priority of "promoting natural resources and improving life through responsible water conservation and water demand management, decreasing our dependence and minimising our impact on water resources for the sustainable benefit of the environment, surrounding local communities and ecosystems." with the Group's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. We create and share value to improve lives through our business activities. In so doing, we invest in and optimise the responsible use of our capital inputs, to ensure sustained value creation in the long term. Furthermore, the Sibanye-Stillwater ICARES values underpin our strategy, how we conduct business and interact with stakeholders. In living these values, we show that we care about safe production, our stakeholders, our environment, our company and our future.

United States PGM segment

The East Boulder and the Stillwater mines are located in Montana. The Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, also recycles PGMs from auto catalysts. The US PGM operations primarily produce palladium and platinum (78% palladium and 22% platinum). The PGM-bearing ore mined is processed and smelted to produce a PGM-rich filter cake. A third party refines the filter cake.

Southern Africa PGM segment

The Kroondal (95.3% stake), Marikana operation (95.3% stake) and Rustenburg Operations are located on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, while the Mimosa Operation (50% joint venture) is situated on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. Platinum Mile (91.7% stake in 2020 and 100% stake as of July 2021) is a retreatment facility, which reprocesses arisings from Rustenburg. The primary PGMs produced at the operations in South Africa and Zimbabwe are platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold. The PGM-bearing ore is processed to produce PGMs-in-concentrate, which is processed and refined by third parties.

South Africa gold segment

The Driefontein, Kloof and Cooke surface operations and associated processing facilities are located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin, while Beatrix is in the southern Free State goldfields. Sibanye-Stillwater also has an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities located from the East Rand to the West Rand through a 50.1% stake in DRDGOLD Limited.

Sibanye-Stillwater mines, extracts and processes gold-bearing ore at its South African gold operations to produce a beneficiated product, doré, which is then refined at Rand Refinery Pty Ltd into gold bars with a purity of at least 99.5% in accordance with the London Bullion Market Association's standards of Good Delivery. Sibanye-Stillwater holds a 33.1% interest in Rand Refinery, one of the largest refiners of gold globally, and the largest in Africa. Rand Refinery markets and sells refined gold on international markets to customers around the world. DRDGOLD holds an 11.3% share in Rand Refinery.

Sibanye-Stillwater has its primary listing on the JSE, South Africa, where it is included in the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index. The company is also listed on the NYSE, with its shares quoted as American Depositary Receipts.

F0.2

(F0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.