Sibanye-Stillwater Limited (Sibanye-Stillwater or the Group) is a multinational mining and metals processing group with a diverse portfolio of projects and investments across five continents. The Group is also one of the foremost global recyclers of PGM auto catalysts and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations. Sibanye-Stillwater is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sibanye-Stillwater has established itself as one of the world's largest primary producers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium and is a top-tier gold producer. It also produces and refines iridium and ruthenium, nickel, chrome, copper and cobalt. The Group has recently begun to build and diversify its asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and is increasing its presence in the circular economy by growing and diversifying its recycling and tailings reprocessing operations globally.

United States PGM segment: The East Boulder and the Stillwater mines are located in Montana. The Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, also recycles PGMs from auto catalysts. The US PGM operations primarily produce palladium and platinum.

Southern Africa PGM segment: The Kroondal, Marikana and Rustenburg Operations are located on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The primary PGMs produced at the operations in South Africa are platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold. The PGM-bearing ore is processed to produce PGMs-in-concentrate, which is processed and refined by third parties.

