Welcome to your CDP Water Security Questionnaire 2023
W0. Introduction
W0.1
(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.
Sibanye-Stillwater Limited (Sibanye-Stillwater or the Group) is a multinational mining and metals processing group with a diverse portfolio of projects and investments across five continents. The Group is also one of the foremost global recyclers of PGM auto catalysts and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations. Sibanye-Stillwater is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Sibanye-Stillwater has established itself as one of the world's largest primary producers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium and is a top-tier gold producer. It also produces and refines iridium and ruthenium, nickel, chrome, copper and cobalt. The Group has recently begun to build and diversify its asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and is increasing its presence in the circular economy by growing and diversifying its recycling and tailings reprocessing operations globally.
United States PGM segment: The East Boulder and the Stillwater mines are located in Montana. The Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, also recycles PGMs from auto catalysts. The US PGM operations primarily produce palladium and platinum.
Southern Africa PGM segment: The Kroondal, Marikana and Rustenburg Operations are located on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The primary PGMs produced at the operations in South Africa are platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold. The PGM-bearing ore is processed to produce PGMs-in-concentrate, which is processed and refined by third parties.
South Africa gold segment: The Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix surface operations and associated processing facilities are located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin, while Beatrix is in the southern Free State goldfields. Sibanye-Stillwater also has an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities located from the East Rand to the West Rand through majority stakes in DRDGOLD Limited and Cooke Mine.
EU battery metal segment: In February 2022, Sibanye-Stillwater successfully concluded the €85 million transaction to acquire French mining group Eramet SA's Sandouville hydrometallurgical nickel processing facilities. This acquisition will enable Sibanye-Stillwater to build a leading battery metals platform in Europe. It is seen as a low-risk entry into the nickel beneficiation business and our initial focus will be to ramp up throughput, as per existing plans.
Water is vital for Sibanye-Stillwater's operations - drilling, milling, equipment cooling, and hydraulic tailings re-mining. The company actively manages water risks and opportunities through comprehensive frameworks. It diversifies its asset portfolio by venturing into lithium mining and processing, expanding recycling, and tailings reprocessing globally. Recent acquisitions include a lithium hydroxide project, nickel operations, zinc tailings retreatment projects, zinc operations and copper exploration across three continents.
The Group has identified prolonged droughts and water scarcity, particularly at its South African PGM operations, as significant water risks associated with climate change. The SA PGM operations are located in water-stressed areas. The SA Gold and USA PGM operations do not face risks from water stress to the same degree. These risks pose a threat to the long-term sustainability of the company. To address this, Sibanye-Stillwater is actively working to reduce its reliance on water resources (particularly municipal water supply in South Africa due to costs and security of supply reasons) through water security and independence strategies; the company has made significant strides in this regard in FY2022. Considerations for water scarcity and water quality are integrated into the company's environmental planning processes.
The Group has aligned its environmental priority of "promoting natural resources and improving life through responsible water conservation and water demand management, optimising our dependence and minimising our impact on water resources." The Group achieved a B score in our 2022 CDP Water Security Disclosure. Further to this, Sibanye-Stillwater put 23ML per day back into the Integrated Vaal River system, which serves communities around our SA Gold operations. The Group also made a cumulative reduction of 4,061 Ml of potable water from the 2020 baseline at our SA operations
- translating into a 37% reduction from the 2020 baseline, well above the set target, enough to supply 35,700 households. The Group is currently in the process of optimizing water treatment plants to further reduce potable water dependence and is aiming to achieve lower water-use intensity targets at the South African operations. A total of R3.01 million was spent in 2022 on water-related R&D initiatives.
W-MM0.1a/W-CO0.1a
(W-MM0.1a/W-CO0.1a) Which activities in the metals and mining and coal sectors does your organization engage in?
Activity
Details of activity
Mining
Processing
W0.2
Gold
Platinum group metals Zinc
Nickel
(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.
Reporting year
Start date
End date
January 1, 2022
December 31, 2022
W0.3
(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
France
South Africa
United States of America
W0.4
(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
ZAR
W0.5
(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.
Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised
W0.6
(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?
No
W0.7
(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, an ISIN code
ZAE000259701
Yes, a Ticker symbol
SSW
W1. Current state
W1.1
(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.
Direct use
Indirect use
Please explain
importance
importance
rating
rating
Sufficient amounts of
Vital
Vital
Direct operations: Sibanye-Stillwater makes use of freshwater in various processes at our
good quality freshwater
operations. We have access to municipal water at our SA operations, but our objective is to
available for use
reduce reliance on this system (to 40% at PGM; 10% at SA gold operations) to reduce the
risk of intermittent supply and increase the amount of potable water to surrounding
communities. Primary uses include drilling, blasting, milling & processing, cooling of
equipment, tailings re-mining and sanitation.
- Importance rating
Direct operations: Without sufficient volumes of good quality freshwater, our production
volumes may be affected, for example as a result of damage to cooling facilities. While many
of our processes do not require highest quality water, we need to top-up with fresh water due
to a shortage of available process or brackish water. Good quality freshwater is absolutely
critical for maintaining hygiene amongst our staff and communities supplied with water
through our networks. Without access to proper quality freshwater, the health and safety of
our staff is also compromised. Hence, freshwater supplies are vital to our operations.
Indirect operations: Water is primarily used by our suppliers to produce products such as
timber, steel and electricity. Further to this, surrounding communities rely on freshwater for
health and sanitation purposes.
Future dependency: It is expected that our direct use of good quality freshwater will decrease
as we implement water management practices and targets along with increased use of
recycled water. E.g., we will be deploying additional water treatment facilities to improve
water independence. The requirement in our value chain is likely to also decrease as it can
be reasonably expected that our suppliers would also reduce their water requirements.
Sufficient amounts of
Important
Important
Direct operations: Sibanye-Stillwater does not withdraw any brackish water in our operations,
recycled, brackish and/or
however, we rely on discharging to brackish water sources at one of our SA Gold operations,
produced water available
Cooke Mine. We also recycle significant quantities of water, particularly at our South African
for use
operations, including from TSFs. This water is recirculated back for uses including drilling,
blasting, milling & processing, cooling of equipment and tailings re-mining.
- Importance rating
Direct operations: Without sufficient volumes of recycled water, we would rely considerably
more on third party water supplied by municipalities, from which supply is already often not
reliable in terms of the quantities our operations require. Our production volumes may be
affected as a result.
Indirect operations: Electricity production and resulting supply from national grid utility
Eskom, to some of our South African operations requires the use of recycled /brackish
/produced water. Because water stress in South Africa is high, Eskom desalinates polluted
